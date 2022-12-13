Read full article on original website
Brad Nation
5d ago
While I don't condone the use of racial slurs the level of overreaction by people is freaking ridiculous. a kid in school use a racial slur and it makes the freaking news. are you kidding me?
Keke sias
5d ago
this is getting out of hand first the lafayette judge now this smh what are they teaching these white children
theadvocate.com
Faith Matters: God calls us to be eagles
Be an eagle and not a chicken. That was Minister Charles West's challenge in a recent sermon titled "God Calls Us to Be Eagles" at Progressive Baptist Church in Lafayette. “The eagle is a familiar and positive figure in scripture," West said. "Its regal presence, its reputation as king of the birds dwelling in high, lofty places, its freedom, its strength and its speed exemplified in its majestic flight made the eagle in the mind of the biblical writers an appropriate and fitting symbol for God and symbol for greatness. The eagle is also an appropriate symbol for us today of a hidden greatness by all of us created by God."
theadvocate.com
Michelle Odinet faces potential discipline from lawyer board tied to 2021 video of her using racial slur
Former Lafayette City Court Judge Michelle Odinet is in the process of defending her legal license from suspension or other possible discipline stemming from the 2021 video of Odinet using a racial slur in her home. Odinet appeared before a hearing committee for the Louisiana Attorney Disciplinary Board on Tuesday...
St. Martin Parish School System offers proposed student assignment plan
The school system is offering the plan for review and public comment; you can see the plan here or on the school system's website.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Brian Kelly officially confirms a pair of key LSU defenders are opting out of Citrus Bowl
LSU head coach Brian Kelly confirmed Saturday that two of the Tigers’ most important players would be opting out of the Citrus Bowl. Cornerback Mekhi Garner and defensive end BJ Ojulari will both not take part in the contest against the Purdue Boilermakers on Jan. 2. The Tigers’ starting cornerbacks will be Jay Ward and Jarrick Bernard-Converse.
KLFY.com
90 plus: The Simmons celebrate nearly 70 years of marriage
OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – In Opelousas, Eddie Simmons and his wife Gertrude have been married for 69 years. Eddie is 90 years old and his wife is 88. “You were almost 21. I married four days before I made 19,” Gertrude said. The Simmons told News 10 that...
Lafayette duplex caught fire, firefighters respond to South Pierce St.
Lafayette Fire Department responded to a residential fire Saturday evening.
Man Arrested in Lafayette Neighborhood Shooting
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - One man is behind bars and a victim is recovering from apparent gunshot wounds after a shooting happened in the 200 block of Martin Oaks Drive in Lafayette on Thursday. Lafayette Police say they were called to a local hospital around 1:30 p.m. then were...
Family of Ronald Greene reacts to north Louisiana grand jury’s decision
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The family of Ronald Greene gathered in Baton Rouge Thursday night as a Union Parish grand jury’s decision about criminal charges for those involved in Greene’s deadly arrest was released. The grand jury decided to charge five Louisiana law enforcement officers. Louisana State Police Master Trooper Kory York faces the […]
theadvocate.com
Mark deClouet, Lafayette nurse practitioner accused of human trafficking, pleads not guilty
A Lafayette psychiatric nurse practitioner who was arrested in Alexandria earlier this year for allegedly providing narcotics in exchange for sexual favors has pleaded not guilty to all charges. Mark deClouet, 41, who worked closely with those seeking addiction treatment at facilities in Alexandria and Lafayette, was scheduled Friday morning...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married; an inside look at 'magical' ceremony
After dating for seven years, Louisiana first daughter Sarah Ellen Edwards married her longtime beau, Christopher Bates on Nov. 18 at St. Joseph Cathedral in Baton Rouge with an indoor/outdoor reception following at the Governor's Mansion. As things turned out, the governor and his daughter ended up keeping her groom,...
Former New Iberia student teased for natural hair stands up to bullies in newly released song
Jarworski Joseph wants to bring awareness to bullying through song after his eight-year-old daughter was once bullied for wearing her natural hair.
myarklamiss.com
Monroe SuperSave assault caught on security footage; Baton Rouge man arrested
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On December 15, 2022, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a SuperSave on Reddix Lane in Monroe in reference to a large disturbance involving multiple people. Security footage gathered from the store shows 40-year-old Hung Van Vu, accompanied by Jake Rodriguez, near the gas pumps, approaching a Black male who appears to be backing away from the two subjects.
theadvocate.com
Four men sentenced to federal prison in separate Lafayette, Breaux Bridge counterfeiting cases
Four Acadiana men were sentenced to federal prison time Wednesday in two separate counterfeiting cases in Lafayette and St. Martin parishes. Joshua Michael Dore, 38, of Lafayette, was sentenced to three years in prison, followed by three years of supervised release after he was convicted in June of defrauding the U.S. government by falsely making counterfeit money.
UPDATE: Woman wanted in New Iberia homicide has turned herself in
Police are investigating a homicide on Bri Anne Drive in New Iberia. Details are limited at this time. KATC will have more information as it becomes available.
Former DCFS employee hears calling to return
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The call to serve was ringing Thursday for hundreds of people in our area. More than 250 people showed up for the Department of Children and Family Services’ hiring fair, including a former DCFS employee. Anthony Hypolit left DCFS back in 2008 and has...
Louisiana State Police investigate two separate fatal crashes 45 minutes apart
The Louisiana State Police (LSP) Troop D is investigating two fatal accidents in Allen Parish that happened 45 minutes apart on Dec. 16.
theadvocate.com
This Lafayette pizza place closed just over year after it opened
Crust Pizza closed its Lafayette location on Thursday about 14 months after it first opened. The franchisee cited underperforming results of the restaurant, which opened in the former Chopsticks space at 4243 Ambassasdor Caffery Parkway, Suite 101, and offered Chicago-style thin crust pizza along with other items. The eatery was...
kadn.com
Catholic Charities of Acadiana along with volunteers help clean up neighborhood damaged due to the tornado
New Iberia, La(KADN)- Many families are still trying to pick up the pieces after a destructive tornado demolished the place they called home. "We're just no stranger to disaster here in Acadiana," says Chief of External Affairs at Catholic Charities of Acadiana Ben Broussard. However, a number of volunteers drove...
theadvocate.com
Here's which Baton Rouge area schools are closing ahead of severe weather threats
As severe weather moves into southeast Louisiana, some Baton Rouge area schools are closing campuses or moving to virtual classes. The following schools have closings and alternative plans as a result of the incoming storm. Check school websites for more information. East Baton Rouge. East Baton Rouge Parish schools are...
New Iberia residents asked to stop sightseeing following touchdown of tornado
Iberia Parish Sheriff Tommy Romero is asking for the safety of the residence to please stop riding around sightseeing following a tornado Wednesday morning
