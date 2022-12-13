ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

News Channel Nebraska

Appeals court rejects bid by GOP-led states to keep Title 42 border policy in force

A federal appeals court on Friday rejected a bid by several Republican-led states to keep the so-called Title 42 rule in force, after a district court struck the controversial Trump-era border policy down. The new ruling from the DC Circuit US Court of Appeals sets the stage for the case...
News Channel Nebraska

Biden administration marks Hanukkah with denunciation of antisemitism

The Biden administration is marking the celebration of Hanukkah this year by publicly denouncing antisemitism in the United States, with Attorney General Merrick Garland, a Jew, calling for Americans to unite against "bigotry in any of its forms." "Together, we must stand up against the disturbing rise in antisemitism. And...
MARYLAND STATE
News Channel Nebraska

'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024

Texas will consider adding a new election police force. Ohio has moved forward on photo ID requirements for voting. And Georgia could overhaul its controversial general-election runoff system. Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are...
News Channel Nebraska

Mexico's Islas Marias: from prison to tourist attraction

One of Mexico's most notorious prisons begins a new chapter this weekend as a Pacific Ocean getaway after a makeover aimed at bringing in tourists to the former penal colony. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Friday evening opened the Islas Marias Tourist Center, bidding to turn the decades-old federal prison in the Islas Marias archipelago into an environmental attraction and place for history lovers.
News Channel Nebraska

US State Department opens 'China House' to coordinate policy toward Beijing

The US State Department announced it is opening a "China House" on Friday which will serve as the convening point for US policy toward Beijing and boost the number of diplomats focused on the country. "China House will ensure the US government is able to responsibly manage our competition with...
News Channel Nebraska

Jeff Sessions Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Jeff Sessions, former US attorney general and former Republican senator of Alabama. Father: Jefferson Beauregard Sessions Jr., business owner. Marriage: Mary Blackshear Sessions (1969-present) Children: Mary Abigail, Ruth and Samuel. Education: Huntingdon College, B.A., 1969; University of Alabama, J.D., 1973. Military service: US...
ALABAMA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Sam Bankman-Fried to appear in court Monday to drop extradition fight

Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried is expected to appear in a Bahamas court on Monday to reverse his decision to contest extradition to the US, a person familiar with the matter told CNN. Bankman-Fried is expected to agree to extradition to the US, the person said. Reuters first reported thank...

