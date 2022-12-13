Read full article on original website
Related
Spain's Busquets retires from international soccer
Spain midfielder and World Cup winner Sergio Busquets is retiring from international soccer
Caribbean divided as Netherlands mulls slavery apology
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Dutch colonizers kidnapped men, women and children and enslaved them on plantations growing sugar, coffee and other goods that built wealth at the price of misery. On Monday, the Netherlands is expected to become one of the few nations to apologize for its role in...
Goggia breaks 2 fingers in downhill but aims for fast return
The Italian ski team says two-time Olympic medalist Sofia Goggia broke two fingers in her left hand when she hit a gate en route to a second-place finish in a World Cup downhill
Comments / 0