arizona.edu
Students' poverty project sheds light on needs of Pima County's housing-insecure residents
Amid rising inflation, many low-income residents in Pima County are struggling with the cost of housing despite rental assistance received during the pandemic, according to data collected by University of Arizona students. The students presented their findings to more than 100 community members, city officials and nonprofit organizers at the...
arizona.edu
2022 Year in Review
The University of Arizona College of Medicine – Phoenix experienced a historic year in 2022. Not only did it mark the 10th anniversary of the college's separate accreditation, but it also heralded the college's reaccreditation for the maximum eight years by the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME). These achievements, though impactful, were only a small part of the college's 2022 story.
KOLD-TV
One person found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was found shot near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed officers responded to a shooting in the area. The crime scene is in the 3200 block of North Silverbell Road. Copyright 2022 KOLD News...
rdzphotographyblog.com
Tucson – December 2022 – Parade of Lights
For almost 3 decades Tucson has had a Parade of Lights to celebrate the holiday season. After a 2 year absence it is back!. One group had restored fire trucks which were impressive with their size and decorating. From 1962 until 1977 the Checker Cab Company built these ‘airporter’ cars....
KOLD-TV
Man battling for life after bar fight leads to shooting in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is battling for his life after a bar fight ended in a shooting near Grant and Silverbell in Tucson late Sunday, Dec. 18. The Tucson Police Department confirmed it started as an argument between two men inside the Famous Sam’s Sports Grill located at 2320 North Silverbell Road.
The Best Taco in Tucson. It's Also The Simplest.
Not all tacos are created equal.Photo byTai's Captures/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dust tickles at my nose. Kicked up by my pickup upon pulling in and yet to settle. A late afternoon summer sun blasts down on my already burned neck while heat blisters up from the parking lot. Aloft between a fiery sun and steaming ground below, it’s good to be the dust. Caught in a breeze that does nothing to help cool. It only brings more heat. Heat, and the aroma of grilled meat. It’s enough to almost forget the triple-digit heat.
KTAR.com
Medical lab company with Valley locations accused of false claims
PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Justice filed a complaint under the False Claims Act against lab company Modern Vascular, which has multiple Arizona locations. Modern Vascular — which has locations in Mesa, Glendale, Tucson and Sun City — is accused of implementing a fraud scheme to receive over $50 million in false claims from Medicare from Jan. 1, 2017, through at least June 30, 2022.
KOLD-TV
Some positive news as Pima County’s “tripledemic” rages on
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The “tripledemic” is still doing a job on Arizona, although according to the Pima County Health Department, there are some bright spots. The number of new RSV cases has begun to level off and may begin a downward trend if Pima County follows a nationwide trend.
birchrestaurant.com
Best Mexican restaurants in Tucson, AZ
When you think of Tucson, you might picture towering Saguaros and the most authentic Mexican cuisine. I will guide you through the best Mexican restaurants in town, because there is something for everyone, whether your budget is large or small. Before you can say “Salud” you’ll be stuffing your face with Arroz Con Pollo and Chile Rellenos.
KOLD-TV
Fight at high school in Tucson causes temporary lockdown
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A fight at a high school in Tucson caused a temporary lockdown on Wednesday, Dec. 14. The Tucson Unified School District confirmed the incident happened at Rincon High during a lunch period. TUSD said two students got into a fight and a large group...
KOLD-TV
Missing Pinal County man found safe
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pinal County man reported missing from the Eloy area on Friday has been found safe. The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office confirmed 75-year-old Craig Hansen is safe. Hansen, from Arizona City, went missing after he told a friend he had crashed his vehicle.
KOLD-TV
Man dies in Pima County Adult Detention Complex
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are investigating after a man died in his cell at the Pima County jail on Friday, Dec. 16. According to Pima County sheriff’s deputies, a corrections officer was doing rounds around 11 a.m. when he found 38-year-old Robert Tsalabounis unresponsive in his cell.
City of Tucson orders some houseless people to relocate from their encampments
Charles Allen helped some houseless people clean up their encampment after the City of Tucson ordered them to leave within 72 hours.
KOLD-TV
Police: Two dead in crash on Oracle Road in Oro Valley
ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Oracle Road near Pusch View Lane in Oro Valley on Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Oro Valley Police Department, the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:30 a.m. The OVPD said a black pickup truck...
KOLD-TV
Magee Road closed at La Cañada because of crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drivers are being asked to avoid a northwest-side intersection because of a crash investigation. The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Westbound lanes of West Magee Road are closed at North La Cañada Drive. No additional information was immediately available. KOLD News 13...
KOLD-TV
TPD: Man shot near 22nd, Columbus
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police officers were at the scene of a shooting that left one man injured on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15. Police said they were called to an area near 22nd Street and Columbus Avenue, where a man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. The man took himself to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.
KOLD-TV
Police: Man causes $250,000 worth of damage on Tucson street with stolen industrial tractor
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man is facing charges after, police say, he used a stolen Caterpillar grader to damage a Tucson street on Friday, Dec. 9. Gilbert Anthony Rodriguez is charged with auto theft, possession of burglary tools and criminal damage totaling at least $10,000. According to...
Man saves dog during javelina attack
A Huachuca City man and his pet dog are recovering after a group of javelinas attacked them near the corner of East Fairway Groves Driver and South Apache Well Drive.
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: Woman charged with fatal stabbing at home near Irvington, Cardinal
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman is in custody after a fatal stabbing at a home near Irvington and Cardinal in the Tucson area early Friday, Dec. 16. Terri Sides, 58, faces a second-degree murder charge and was booked into the Pima County jail. The Pima County Sheriff’s...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police arrest suspect in 2021 deadly shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department arrested a man in connection with the 2021 shooting death of Manuel Erminio Martinez–Gomez. Martinez–Gomez, 38, was shot and killed June 1, 2021, at a residence in the 400 block of West Ohio Street, near South 12th Avenue and West Irvington Road.
