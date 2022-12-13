Read full article on original website
States appeal to Supreme Court to keep immigration limits
WASHINGTON (AP) — Conservative states pushing to keep limits on asylum-seekers put in place during the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic are appealing to the U.S. Supreme Court in a last-ditch effort before the limits are set to expire. But with the immigration restrictions going away on Wednesday it’s...
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Jan. 6 committee reveals Trump seems to have ordered White House photographers to stop taking pictures of him once the Capitol riot began
Trump apparently "instructed" a photographer to not take any pictures for several hours as the Capitol riots unfolded, lawmakers said in a report.
Lawmakers to push through first legislative response to January 6 Capitol attack by week's end
Lawmakers reached an agreement to include in must-pass legislation a measure aimed at making it harder to overturn a certified presidential election, marking the first legislative response to the US Capitol insurrection and then-President Donald Trump's relentless pressure campaign to stay in power despite his 2020 loss.
Roll Call Online
House Jan. 6 panel ends probe with referrals on crimes, ethics
The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol unanimously voted Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to federal prosecutors for his role in the assault and the broader effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election. The committee also voted on referrals...
Roll Call Online
Democrats scramble in one-week primary for open Virginia seat
Democratic groups and officials are coalescing around Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to fill the remainder of the term of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin ahead of a Tuesday primary that will essentially pick the next member of Congress for the Richmond-area district. McClellan, who would be the first...
Roll Call Online
Putting FERC to ‘Work’ — Congressional Hits & Misses
With the holiday break fast approaching, lawmakers worked in overdrive this week, getting, among other things, an omnibus package ready to deck the halls of Congress next week. Amid all of the activity, this episode of Congressional Hits and Misses sees Illinois Rep. Sean Casten rewording Rihanna’s song “Work” on the House floor to emphasize the need for a fully staffed FERC, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi chatting to CNN over Chinese food, Sen. Lisa Murkowski donning festive seasonal attire on the Senate floor, and more.
Roll Call Online
Energy and Commerce agenda: More support for fossil fuels
When the 118th Congress dawns, count on the Energy and Commerce Committee to strike a posture friendly to fossil fuels, back policies to support pipelines and revisit the topic of energy permitting. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the incoming committee chairwoman, said securing the country’s electric grids, making critical infrastructure...
