Arizona State

WGMD Radio

DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals

Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
Roll Call Online

House Jan. 6 panel ends probe with referrals on crimes, ethics

The House select committee to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol unanimously voted Monday to refer former President Donald Trump to federal prosecutors for his role in the assault and the broader effort to overturn his loss in the 2020 election. The committee also voted on referrals...
Roll Call Online

Democrats scramble in one-week primary for open Virginia seat

Democratic groups and officials are coalescing around Virginia state Sen. Jennifer McClellan to fill the remainder of the term of the late Rep. A. Donald McEachin ahead of a Tuesday primary that will essentially pick the next member of Congress for the Richmond-area district. McClellan, who would be the first...
Roll Call Online

Putting FERC to ‘Work’ — Congressional Hits & Misses

With the holiday break fast approaching, lawmakers worked in overdrive this week, getting, among other things, an omnibus package ready to deck the halls of Congress next week. Amid all of the activity, this episode of Congressional Hits and Misses sees Illinois Rep. Sean Casten rewording Rihanna’s song “Work” on the House floor to emphasize the need for a fully staffed FERC, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and Speaker Nancy Pelosi chatting to CNN over Chinese food, Sen. Lisa Murkowski donning festive seasonal attire on the Senate floor, and more.
Roll Call Online

Energy and Commerce agenda: More support for fossil fuels

When the 118th Congress dawns, count on the Energy and Commerce Committee to strike a posture friendly to fossil fuels, back policies to support pipelines and revisit the topic of energy permitting. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., the incoming committee chairwoman, said securing the country’s electric grids, making critical infrastructure...
Kansas State

