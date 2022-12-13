Read full article on original website
Related
thededicatedhouse.com
Dealing With Water Damage in Your Home: Tips From the Pros
Hello World! Welcome Friends! Water damage can be a huge headache and hassle. It can also be very costly, depending on the severity of the damage. In some cases, water damage may even result in structural problems with your home. If you experience water damage, it is important to take action as soon as possible. The first step is to assess the damage and determine what needs to be done in order to mitigate the problem. You may need to call in a professional restoration company if the damage is severe. In any case, it is important to document the damages so that you can make a claim with your insurance company. Be sure to take photos or videos of the damage, and keep track of all receipts related to repairs or restoration efforts. Let’s look at the details of dealing with water damage.
The Daily South
Outdated Bathroom Trends We're Retiring In 2023
Whether you're planning for a major renovation or a simple refresh, the bathroom can be a tricky space for homeowners to tackle. It's also one of the few rooms that can reveal the age of your house instantly. Bathrooms consistently see big trends take over, from bright pink everything to oversized jacuzzi tubs to wet rooms. For a long time, the bathroom was seen as a purely functional place, however, the recent emphasis on wellness has impacted decisions we make for the space. Today, designers and homeowners are emphasizing relaxation and infusing personality into every inch, which means a shift in design that leaves many trends looking dated and out of style. There’s no better time than the start of a new year to update your bathroom and give it a fresh facelift. Here are a few trends we are putting behind us in 2023.
The four houseplants that will banish mould and condensation from your home
There are four house plants which help combat mould growth in the home, according to experts, who claim they work as nature's dehumidifiers. Snake plants, peace lilies, English ivy and palms all help to suck moisture from the air which makes for a less desirable habitat for mould. Experts at...
This $3 tool helped me clean my bathroom in seconds
If cleaning the bathroom is a chore, check out this simple hack that will cut your time in half.
CNET
It's Expensive to Heat An Older Home. Here's How You Can Save Money
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Heating any home is never cheap. And with global energy prices on the rise, making our homes more energy-efficient can cut our energy bills, save us money and reduce our carbon footprint.
Forget Camping. This Sleek Tiny Home, With Working Plumbing, Can Be Built Anywhere in About an Hour.
Need some extra guest space this holiday season? One company has a solution that’ll take just an hour of your time. Vika Living, a Los Angeles–based tiny house start-up, recently unveiled its compact Accessory Dwelling Unit that only requires 60 minutes to build. Named Vika One, the 144-square-foot abode comes with weather-resistant, insulated panels and is prefabricated with all of the necessary wiring and plumbing. Its floor plan includes a shared bedroom, a living and dining room, a kitchen and a hidden compact bathroom. Named after the Swedish word for fold (vika), the collapsible home arrives on a truck flat-packed and...
thespruce.com
How to Make a Daybed Look Like a Couch: 8 Tips
A daybed is a highly versatile piece of furniture that not only adds plenty of comfortable sleeping space at night but also offers lounging space during the day. However, a daybed can sometimes look more like a bed than an inviting place to sit or relax when you're not sleeping. This can make a space feel disjointed, especially if the rest of the room is used for other day-to-day tasks— as is the case in a studio, home office, or den. If that’s your situation, consider one of these 8 simple fixes to make your daybed look like a couch.
Using Laminate Flooring for the Basement: What To Know
Not so long ago, installing laminate flooring in a basement was a sure way to void the warranty. The laminate’s fiberboard core would soak up moisture seeping through the concrete floor and floating around in the humid air. The result? Warping, bending and curling. Today you can buy waterproof...
12 Household Items You Should Replace Regularly and How Much They Cost
While it's fairly evident when you should replace household items like your toothbrush or your kitchen sponge, the replacement times for other items in your home may not be as clear. Take a Look...
How to Clean Mold and Mildew and Stop It in Its Tracks
Unless you’re making cheese or soy sauce, keeping your home as fungus-free as possible should be a top priority. Knowing how to clean mold and mildew will bring you that much closer to a neater, not to mention healthier, abode. If the mere presence of mold leaves you in a cold sweat, don’t worry. Experts tell us that it’s normal for homes to have some level of mold.
wdhn.com
Are electric fireplaces safe?
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you're building a new home or refurbishing your living space, you might be considering your options in terms of heating. Electric fireplaces have become a popular choice in place of traditional wood-burning fireplaces because they're easy to install and operate.
thespruce.com
How to Correctly Dry Sneakers in the Dryer
Drying sneakers in the dryer is a common practice, but it can actually cause a lot of damage to your shoes. In this article, we will teach you how to correctly dry sneakers in the dryer so that they last longer. Follow these simple tips, and your sneakers will be good as new.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Looking for a Roofing Contractor? Here’s How to Hire One
When your roof needs repair or replacement, it’s important to choose a reputable contractor who will do the job right. But with so many roofing contractors out there, how can you be sure you’re choosing the best one for the job?. Here are a few tips to help...
ohsospotless.com
How to Remove Stains From Concrete
Concrete is a durable material — but it’s porous and absorbent. Therefore, it can easily become a victim of all kinds of stains. If you have a scuffed-up concrete floor, we can help. We’ll show you how to remove stains from concrete, including water-based, oil, paint, and rust stains. We’ll also share the best products for removing these stains.
myzeo.com
Helpful Heating: What to Look for in Heating Options for Homes
Wintertime is around the corner, and the average American homeowner spends around $931 seasonally on heating costs. With the price of energy going up and up, homeowners are cutting corners to save a few dollars when it comes to heat. Depending on where you live in the United States, heating...
heckhome.com
The Do’s And Don’ts Of Carpet Care And Maintenance
Although their purpose isn’t as straightforward as a door or a roofing system, carpets are still valuable to any household. Given how many kinds of fabric are used in making each one, all carpets prioritize one goal: comfort. Without one, the residents would feel extremely bothered and inconvenienced during the cold months. Moreover, they offer some security for furniture placed on smooth floorings, such as laminate or tile.
outsidetheboxmom.com
How To Take Care Of A Worn-Out Roof
A roof is one of the most important parts of a house and it needs to be in good condition at all times in order to protect the occupants from the outside elements. However, over time, even the best roofs will eventually show signs of wear and tear. When this...
money.com
Roof Replacement Costs
At some point, every homeowner will deal with roof replacement costs. Whether it's a few missing shingles or a major leak, roofing problems can quickly become a headache. While most roofing repairs are relatively inexpensive, a full roof replacement is a major investment. Keep reading to learn more about how much a typical roof replacement costs.
outsidetheboxmom.com
Renovating & Upgrading Your Family House: Top Repairs to Consider First
If you’re like most homeowners, there are a few repairs and upgrades that you would love to make to your family house. However, it’s essential to prioritize specific projects to get the most out of your renovation budget. This blog post discusses the top repairs to consider when...
Comments / 0