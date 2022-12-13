Palo Alto author Kathleen Canrinus’ book “The Lady with the Crown: A Story of Resilience” is the memoir of two people: Canrinus and her mother, Dorothy. The book explores their lives together over decades as they navigated the seismic changes brought by a car accident that left Dorothy with a traumatic brain injury and the author — a teenager at the time of the accident — trying to adapt, along with her father and brother, to a starkly different family order. The event flipped the expected dynamic between mother and daughter, with Canrinus helping her father to care for her mother, whose short- and long-term memory and ability to walk and communicate were impacted by the injury. She was in a coma for three months following the accident, and when she woke, she could no longer walk and had lost most of the mobility on one side of her body. Her speech was garbled, which meant she often had difficulty communicating with people, aside from family and friends who knew her speech patterns.

