7x7.com
Holiday High Tea: Where to sip among twinkling lights and historic architecture
This time of year, some of the Bay Area's most beautiful historic homes and hotels take on the tradition of afternoon tea. These extravagant architectural beauties are worth a visit in any season, but crustless finger sandwiches, scones with Devonshire cream and lemon curd, and an uplifting, aromatic tea make the trip even better. After all, everyone deserves to indulge in a little tradition around the holidays.
calmatters.network
Holiday Fund: 'Bee Brave' program teaches kids to manage fear
“Flap your wings really fast!” Miss Jennifer told the class of first graders at The Primary School during a recent December morning. The 16 first graders, assembled on a mat, extended their arms from their sides, hands rapidly quivering in the rhythmic motion of flying. For the moment, boys and girls made an insectivorous transformation. Bees, all, drying nectar in a “hive” to become nature’s sweetest delicacy: honey.
calmatters.network
Chabad Palo Alto ready to celebrate first night of Hanukkah with public menorah lighting
Chabad Palo Alto, a Jewish outreach organization, is continuing its 40-year tradition of celebrating the first night of Hanukkah with a public menorah lighting in front of Palo Alto City Hall on Sunday, Dec. 18. “Hanukkah is a time of light, a time of peace and good over evil,” event...
Get Lost In San Jose’s Massive Christmas Light Maze
When it comes to holiday light displays in the Bay Area, it’s hard to beat this enormous Christmas maze and ice skating rink in San Jose. Enchant is taking place now through January 1st at PayPal Park, and it’s the place to be if you (like us) have caught an extreme case of holiday cheer. Enchant is essentially a massive glittering winter wonderland rife with photo opportunities and fun activities. Explore a giant glowing light maze with larger-than-life reindeer, a 100-foot Christmas tree, and endless interactive elements. Guests can pick up a Maze Passport and look for all 9 reindeer...
San Jose just cleared its largest encampment, so what comes next for displaced homeless?
THE ENCAMPMENT NEAR Mineta San Jose International Airport is gone and a makeshift RV camp at Columbus Park is almost barren, but dozens of homeless residents still have no place to go as their futures remain uncertain. Dubbed by some as the “Field of Dreams,” the baseball field at the...
TravelSkills 12-14-22 Huge private property on Bay Area coast to become public park
More than 6,000 acres of stunning Bay Area land, once slated for development into luxury estates, is to be protected and opened to the public. The rugged forested hilltops and remote coastal prairies of Cloverdale Ranch lie a few miles south of Pescadero in San Mateo County. Since 1997, the land has been protected by the Peninsula Open Space Trust, a nonprofit organization that aims to steward and protect open spaces on the San Francisco Peninsula and in the South Bay. Their acquisition of the land 25 years ago put an end to plans to develop the coastal land into low-density residences. Now, after gaining approval from its governing body, the land is set to be purchased for about $16 million by a public parks agency, the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District (Midpen), which plans on opening the land up to the public. The land includes a rare intact coastal prairie. Here's a map.
calmatters.network
Ravenswood district receives $30M donation to build 'community hub'
The SHP Foundation is giving the Ravenswood City School District $30 million to develop a “community hub” at the field off Bay Road at Cesar Chavez Ravenswood Middle School, the district announced on Dec. 8. This is the single largest donation in Ravenswood’s history, according to board President Mele K. Latu.
calmatters.network
'The Lady with the Crown' captures decades of a unique and unbreakable mother-daughter bond
Palo Alto author Kathleen Canrinus’ book “The Lady with the Crown: A Story of Resilience” is the memoir of two people: Canrinus and her mother, Dorothy. The book explores their lives together over decades as they navigated the seismic changes brought by a car accident that left Dorothy with a traumatic brain injury and the author — a teenager at the time of the accident — trying to adapt, along with her father and brother, to a starkly different family order. The event flipped the expected dynamic between mother and daughter, with Canrinus helping her father to care for her mother, whose short- and long-term memory and ability to walk and communicate were impacted by the injury. She was in a coma for three months following the accident, and when she woke, she could no longer walk and had lost most of the mobility on one side of her body. Her speech was garbled, which meant she often had difficulty communicating with people, aside from family and friends who knew her speech patterns.
myscottsvalley.com
Welcome to the 2022 Scotts Valley Holiday Lights Tour
The following is a map of some of the holiday lit homes in Scotts Valley that have been sent to me, as well homes and neighborhoods that I feel have done a nice job with several homes that are lit up and they had to be on this list. Brought...
calmatters.network
Gaels light up the night
Just after sunset, a 70-foot redwood tree positioned in the middle of Dublin High School was lit up as hundreds of students, parents and faculty gathered close by. For many on the campus that evening, this was more than just a tree lighting. The second tree lighting ceremony to be...
calmatters.network
'An incredible gift': Anonymous donor gives $350,000 to Holiday Fund
After making the largest-ever donation to the Palo Alto Weekly Holiday Fund and Almanac Holiday Fund in 2021 — $350,000 — an anonymous Silicon Valley philanthropist this week repeated the act of generosity. The philanthropist has given $250,000 to the Weekly’s and $100,000 to the Almanac’s charitable programs,...
San Francisco home to the cheapest luxury hotel in California, study says
Many Californians would love to stay in a luxury hotel during a trip, but not everyone can afford it. Luckily, CashNetUSA compiled a list of the cheapest luxury hotels in each state that are perfect for anyone’s next vacation. Researchers were able to identify the cheapest luxury hotel one-night stay rates by searching Hotel.com. The […]
Eater
Hot New Fremont Bar Ronette’s Is Already Closing
Less than a year after opening the doors to its spacious dance floor with black and pink checkered tiles and a disco ball, Ronnette’s Psychedelic Sock Hop in Fremont has announced it will close after service on Monday, December 19. “We each have other things in our lives that...
calmatters.network
Take your pick
For many people, buying a Christmas tree can seem like a yearly chore that you either take care of right away, or you leave for the last minute as you scramble to find the nearest tree lot. But for those who own these Christmas tree farms, it’s about more than...
Four California Cities Named Among 'Best Places To Retire' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the best places to retire across the country.
Berkeley shelter sees results in housing homeless with different approach
BERKELEY – In a small tent in Southwest Berkeley, Jamie Morry strums his guitar, one of the few things he has left from his former life. "Living on the streets is hell," Morry told KPIX 5. "It's a daily, physical torture that grinds a person down mentally and emotionally." He's tried more than his fair share of shelters. But that, he said, turned out to be a whole other nightmare. "A lot of shelters that I've been in they kick you out at 5 o'clock in the morning and you have to take all your stuff with you," Morry said....
calmatters.network
City Council, Planning Commission set to review conceptual designs for Stoneridge Mall redevelopment
The Pleasanton City Council and Planning Commission are set to hold a joint meeting Thursday to discuss and agree on a conceptual design for the Stoneridge Mall Framework. The framework will help guide as city staff continue the planning process for constructing affordable housing units in the shopping center in order to meet the state-mandated Regional Housing Needs Allocation (RHNA) of 5,965 new units.
northbaybiz.com
Poppy Bank Announces Grand Opening of Fremont Branch
The Fremont Chamber of Commerce and Poppy Bank Executive Management came together for the branch’s grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at noon. The full-service banking facility is located at 39152 Paseo Padre Parkway. “We are incredibly excited to open a new branch in Fremont as...
calmatters.network
Youth orchestra holiday concert brings major announcement
The Palo Alto Chamber Orchestra (PACO) is staging a “Holiday Extravaganza” that features big news for the youth orchestra. The Dec. 18 concert brings together all five of PACO’s ensembles and invites alumni back to the stage to perform, but it also comes with a special reveal: the identity of the orchestra’s new music director.
calmatters.network
One company, two different 'Nutcrackers'
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s ballet “The Nutcracker” has been staged in many variations, but Peninsula Ballet Theatre offers audiences two unique takes on the holiday staple, in two productions over one weekend, on the same stage. The company’s “Classical Nutcracker,” choreographed by Artistic Director Gregory Amato, offers a...
