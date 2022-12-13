Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
740thefan.com
University of Minnesota president, regents chair express concern with possible Sanford-Fairview merger
MINNEAPOLIS (KFGO) – University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel and Board of Regents Chairman Ken Powell have both voiced concerns about a proposed merger between Sioux Falls-based Sanford Health and Twin Cities-headquarted Fairview Health System, which has strong ties to the University of Minnesota. Gabel says three people with...
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe
Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
Report: Black women disproportionately affected by violence, economic hardship in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on KARE 11 in November of 2021. Newly released findings from the Missing and Murdered African American Women (MMAAW) Task Force show how the effects of systemic racism and inequality impact the lives of Black women, particularly in Minnesota. “This...
boreal.org
Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications
Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
boreal.org
Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota
From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
Iconic SweatShop Health Club closing after 40 years
The SweatShop Health Club at 167 Snelling Ave. N. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A nationally-renowned Twin Cities pilates studio known for being on the cutting edge of woman's fitness will end it's four-decade run this weekend. The SweatShop Health Club near the corner of Snelling...
fox9.com
Mpls, St. Paul ‘side hustle’ economy, availability ranked according to new study
(FOX 9) - The gig economy, or side hustles, have become more prevalent since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and a new study sought to find which cities provide the most ideal environments for them. The study, conducted by LLC.org, analyzed key factors across 170 cities and created a...
'Our world just fell apart': State employee challenges parental leave policy following stillbirth
MINNEAPOLIS — Ashlie and John are the proud parents of two little girls. John is a lawyer in private practice, while Ashlie is a lawyer and works for the state of Minnesota's judicial branch. Last winter, baby No. 3 was on the way. "We were ready for our baby...
Walz wants recruiting ads
ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz is very impressed with the work Explore Minnesota is doing attracting tourists to this state. He'd like to do more aggressive campaigns to lure people to move here for keeps. It's part of the brainstorming Gov. Walz and cabinet members have been doing...
Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention
BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
fox9.com
DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?. Democrats who will take full control of the Legislature in January say any renewed effort will put Minnesota's Native American tribes in charge of sports betting operations. In 2022, the House passed a pro-tribes bill, but it stalled in the Senate over a philosophical disagreement on whether racetracks should get a cut of the action.
An electric slide: The country is moving towards electric vehicles, but at what cost? (part 2)
alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com This story is the second in a series; the first can be found online or in our Dec. 7 edition. Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. The state inventory lists the actual number as 11,842 lakes, with acreage parameters being different for unincorporated areas versus cities. But according to a Minnesota Public Radio report from 2019, the number jumps up to 21,871 if you account for...
A Rare Snapping Turtle Found In Minnesota Only Had One in 100,000 Chance!
The other week I saw a cool picture of a rare albino deer that was spotted in Minnesota and it started a discussion about whether or not if anyone around Central Minnesota had ever seen one before. Little did I know it would lead me to something even more rare. A rare albino snapping turtle in Minnesota.
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!
Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
Here are the new Minnesota laws taking effect Jan. 1.
The Minnesota State Capitol on May 3, 2022. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. The new year will mean new laws going into effect in Minnesota. A few notable laws passed during the last two legislative sessions will take effect Jan. 1. They include measures meant to...
multihousingnews.com
CommonBond Kicks Off St. Paul Affordable Senior Housing
Slated for completion in 2023, the project is part of a 122-acre, mixed-use development. CommonBond Communities has broken ground on a 60-unit fully affordable senior housing project, The Lumin, in Saint Paul, Minn. The development team also includes Ryan Cos. as general contractor and Ryan A+E Inc. as civil engineer, while LHB Inc. provided architecture services. Completion is expected in 2023.
mprnews.org
Lobbying law could squeeze some Minnesota legislators
A new lobbying law could put some Minnesota legislators in a tight spot and also raise problems for regulators in determining who must register as a lobbyist. The law approved in 2021 is set to take effect in January. It aims to bar legislators from working for entities that exist primarily for lobbying or government affairs work. The same prohibition would apply to legislators who take on certain roles at organizations that employ or contract with lobbyists.
St. Paul recommends developer for old Hamm's Brewery site
ST PAUL, Minn. — A developer has visions of turning the historic Hamm's Brewery complex on St. Paul's East Side into a mix of housing, a marketplace and an outdoor plaza. A committee of St. Paul city staff is recommending JB Vang Partners, Inc. for the redevelopment plan. The...
