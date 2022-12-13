ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2022 Miss MN – A Proud Member Of The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe

Hennepin County, Minnesota - population of around 1,267 people - one of which proudly wears a crown. Hennepin County, as of back in 2020, was the 34th most popular county in the United States - that's the census Wikipedia.org reported - one such individual that is from there, as of present-day ( December 16th, 2022 ) is quite special in many ways. For one, she owns a crown now that she can wear from time to time while representing Minnesota - Her name is Rachel Evangelisto, and she was crowned back in June of this year - She has made Minnesota proud, AND accomplished something that no other Minnesota contestant has ever done.
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Walz-backed universal school lunch has support and also complications

Photo: During his remarks following the presentation of a new state economic and revenue forecast showing a $17.6 billion budget surplus, Gov. Tim Walz mentioned a handful of specific programs he would support, and universal school lunch was on the list. - MinnPost - December 12, 2022. Ruth Davis recalls...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Governor Walz Announces $4.6 Million for Business Expansion Across Minnesota

From the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development • December 16, 2022. Governor Tim Walz and the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) announced funding for four businesses through the Minnesota Job Creation Fund and the Minnesota Investment Fund. The total award is more than $4.6 million and is expected to create 276 jobs over the next three years.
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker

A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Iconic SweatShop Health Club closing after 40 years

The SweatShop Health Club at 167 Snelling Ave. N. Photo by Christine Schuster | Bring Me The News. A nationally-renowned Twin Cities pilates studio known for being on the cutting edge of woman's fitness will end it's four-decade run this weekend. The SweatShop Health Club near the corner of Snelling...
SAINT PAUL, MN
KARE 11

Walz wants recruiting ads

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Walz is very impressed with the work Explore Minnesota is doing attracting tourists to this state. He'd like to do more aggressive campaigns to lure people to move here for keeps. It's part of the brainstorming Gov. Walz and cabinet members have been doing...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Twin Cities liquor store worker's generosity gains global attention

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. – A metro liquor store hopes giving is contagious.WCCO's Beret Leone reported last week about how a worker at Brooklyn Center Liquors gave the shoes right off her feet to a man who came into the store in just his socksNow, the store is sponsoring a drive to keep their unsheltered neighbors warm.Video of Ta Leia "Ace" Thomas taking off her shoes and giving them to a man who had none has gone viral, and so have requests from people all over the globe who want to help."One selfless, little act has turned into this big thing,"...
BROOKLYN CENTER, MN
fox9.com

DFL says 2023 sports betting push will put Minnesota's tribes in charge

ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - It's become a perennial question around the state Capitol: will this be the year that sports betting becomes legal in Minnesota?. Democrats who will take full control of the Legislature in January say any renewed effort will put Minnesota's Native American tribes in charge of sports betting operations. In 2022, the House passed a pro-tribes bill, but it stalled in the Senate over a philosophical disagreement on whether racetracks should get a cut of the action.
MINNESOTA STATE
Aitkin Independent Age

An electric slide: The country is moving towards electric vehicles, but at what cost? (part 2)

alycia.vanrheenen@apgecm.com This story is the second in a series; the first can be found online or in our Dec. 7 edition. Minnesota is known as the land of 10,000 lakes. The state inventory lists the actual number as 11,842 lakes, with acreage parameters being different for unincorporated areas versus cities. But according to a Minnesota Public Radio report from 2019, the number jumps up to 21,871 if you account for...
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company

ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
EAGAN, MN
ESPN Sioux Falls

Study Says This Is The FATTEST City In All Of Minnesota!

Wintertime in Minnesota means lots of holiday eating. Here's a study that says this town in Minnesota maybe needs to do a hard pass on the Christmas cookies. Between the long winter nights, short winter days, all the holiday parties, and work Christmas snacks, it's hard to not put on a few extra pounds this time of year in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
multihousingnews.com

CommonBond Kicks Off St. Paul Affordable Senior Housing

Slated for completion in 2023, the project is part of a 122-acre, mixed-use development. CommonBond Communities has broken ground on a 60-unit fully affordable senior housing project, The Lumin, in Saint Paul, Minn. The development team also includes Ryan Cos. as general contractor and Ryan A+E Inc. as civil engineer, while LHB Inc. provided architecture services. Completion is expected in 2023.
SAINT PAUL, MN
mprnews.org

Lobbying law could squeeze some Minnesota legislators

A new lobbying law could put some Minnesota legislators in a tight spot and also raise problems for regulators in determining who must register as a lobbyist. The law approved in 2021 is set to take effect in January. It aims to bar legislators from working for entities that exist primarily for lobbying or government affairs work. The same prohibition would apply to legislators who take on certain roles at organizations that employ or contract with lobbyists.
MINNESOTA STATE

