ksl.com
Will I-15 expansion affect homes? Cox hopes not, but families will be 'compensated' if it does
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said that he's hopeful a plan to expand I-15 from Salt Lake City to Farmington won't force people out of their homes, as Utah transportation engineers continue to piece together a draft environmental impact statement regarding the project. And if the...
ABC 4
Frigid nights and cold days
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After an active stretch of weather over the last several days, high pressure will lead to calmer skies in the days ahead. However, with a straight northerly flow, it is going to be chilly across the state as we head into the weekend!. The...
890kdxu.com
How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah
Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
ksl.com
School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
kslnewsradio.com
Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions
SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
Another sloppy commute in the forecast for Thursday morning
It's been another snowy morning for northern Utah with several more inches of snow being reported overnight. Wrap around moisture is on the way out early this afternoon and a brief lull in snow showers is expected.
kslnewsradio.com
Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake
SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
Resorts happy after storm brings massive snow totals to Utah mountains
The recent series of snowstorms means some of the best powder has landed at Utah resorts and having it this early in the season is a rare occasion.
Blizzard halts travel, leaving hundreds stranded across the northern Plains
A major winter storm brought as much as 4 feet of snow and blizzard conditions to the northern Plains this week, leaving thousands without power, hundreds stranded on roadways and at least one injured in Utah after an avalanche. Nearly 20 miles southeast of Salt Lake City, Utah, an avalanche...
Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves
A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
KSLTV
Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Utah; some schools delayed
SALT LAKE CITY — More snow is expected to fall across parts of northern Utah Thursday morning while drivers have dealt with slick, icy road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Tooele and Rush valleys, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake and Utah valleys.
KSLTV
RSV infections continue to rise in Utah
PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
kslnewsradio.com
Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite
SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
morethanjustparks.com
10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Utah (Guide + Photos)
Historic Sites In Utah. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah
Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
cityweekly.net
Gov. Cox Says Utahns Displaced by I-15 Freeway Expansion Will be "Very Well Compensated"
UNIVERSITY—Utah Gov. Spencer Cox started his monthly PBS Utah press conference on Thursday with a cheerful greeting of "Happy Holidays, Happy Snowydays," and a rundown of the recent string of winter storms along the Wasatch Front. The state's mountain snowpack—which supplies virtually all of Utah's drinking water—is at 150%...
ksl.com
Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment
MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
kslnewsradio.com
Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools
DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
Wreckage of 120-year-old boat surfaces as Great Salt Lake shrinks
A boat that first set sail on the Great Salt Lake in 1902 recently was discovered as the lake shrinks to historic lows.
KSLTV
Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday
DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
