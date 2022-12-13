ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

ABC 4

Frigid nights and cold days

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – After an active stretch of weather over the last several days, high pressure will lead to calmer skies in the days ahead. However, with a straight northerly flow, it is going to be chilly across the state as we head into the weekend!. The...
UTAH STATE
890kdxu.com

How To Tick Off A Local In Southern Utah

Utahns are known for their happy-go-lucky positive attitudes. But sometimes there are things that really get on our nerves. Grind our gears. Steam our clams. And nowhere else in Utah is this more true than in Southern Utah. With unprecedented growth in the past few decades, Southern Utah and St. George in particular, have been hotbeds of activity and growing anxieties.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

School delayed in 3 districts as more snow hits northern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — Snow slowed the morning commute and delayed the start of some schools in northern Utah on Thursday morning. Classes will begin two hours late due to weather in the Davis, Ogden and Weber school districts, and Syracuse Arts Academy, Ascent Academy in Farmington and Spectrum Academy Charter School in North Salt Lake.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Utah drivers urged to slow down amid winter weather conditions

SALT LAKE CITY — It’s not just bad weather creating dangerous driving conditions this week. The Utah Highway Patrol said speeding drivers were part a large number of accidents on roads this week. UHP Sgt. Cameron Roden said Utah drivers clocked at over 100 miles per hour during...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Shipwrecks uncovered in the Great Salt Lake

SALT LAKE CITY– With water levels hovering around their lowest point on record, officials said they are finding more shipwrecks on the Great Salt Lake bed. Devan Chavez, Public Information Officer for the Utah Division of State Parks, said one of the two wrecks they found at the state park was the W.E. Marsh No. 4, a ship that no one saw above water since 1936.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Outsider.com

Stormy Winter Weather Causes Utah Birds to Kill Themselves

A winter storm has caused numerous Utah birds to crash into the ground and perish, according to state wildlife officials. These incidents can oftentimes result in death or injury. The events aren’t unprecedented. Back in December 2011, thousands of waterbirds crashed into ground in Utah after a harsh storm. Around...
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Utah; some schools delayed

SALT LAKE CITY — More snow is expected to fall across parts of northern Utah Thursday morning while drivers have dealt with slick, icy road conditions. A winter weather advisory is in effect through 11 a.m. Thursday for the Tooele and Rush valleys, the northern Wasatch Front and the Salt Lake and Utah valleys.
UTAH STATE
KSLTV

RSV infections continue to rise in Utah

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah has seen an increasing number of RSV cases and now experts say they expect it to rise through the holidays. One local family is thankful they had care nearby when their 3-month-old son got sick with RSV. “I noticed something was off, he was...
UTAH STATE
kslnewsradio.com

Expert warns of the dangers of various degrees of frostbite

SALT LAKE CITY — The below-freezing temperatures over the past few weeks have taken a toll on Utahns. An increasing number of individuals have suffered from frostbite, due to the cold weather. Dr. Giavonni Lewis from the University of Utah Burn Center says frostbite can come in three degrees...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
morethanjustparks.com

10 MUST-SEE Historic Sites In Utah (Guide + Photos)

Historic Sites In Utah. More Than Just Parks has 10 incredible must-see sites for you to visit. I’ve been to so many of these amazing places since retiring from teaching in 2018. Did I mention that I taught history? I spent a lifetime teaching about the history behind these momentous sites. Then I got to see them firsthand. And now I’m sharing the stories of these incredible places with you. It doesn’t get any better than that!
UTAH STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Utah

Alta is a town in eastern Salt Lake County, Utah, United States. Alta is located in the Alta Ski Area, a ski resort that has 500,000 annual visitors. It's famous for its powder skiing and for not allowing snowboarding.
UTAH STATE
ksl.com

Lehi moves to 6A; 4A, 5A overhauled as UHSAA adopts latest realignment

MIDVALE — The only constant in Utah high school athletics is change, and the Utah High School Activities Association adopted several changes when it formally approved realignment changes fro the 2023-25 cycle, as announced Thursday. The association that governs high school athletics and activities in the Beehive State formally...
LEHI, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Snowy conditions impacting schedules in Davis, Ogden and Weber schools

DAVIS, OGDEN COUNTIES, Utah — Early morning snow storms Thursday morning impacted some school schedules. Ogden, Weber and Davis School Districts will implement a 2-hour delay. Ascent Academy in Farmington is also opting for a 2-hour delay. Weber School District also canceled pre-school classes. Syracuse Arts Academy will have...
OGDEN, UT
KSLTV

Utah’s first Kum & Go convenience store opens Monday

DRAPER, Utah — A new convenience store and gas station is expanding, opening its first location in Utah on Monday, Dec. 19. It began in Iowa, and now Kum & Go will land in the Beehive State — the first new state that the family-owned convenience chain is entering in over 10 years. The chain will also open stores in South Jordan, Murray and Herriman in early 2023, with plans to open more than 30 stores in Utah over the next five years.
UTAH STATE

