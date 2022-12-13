Law Enforcement Against Drugs & Violence (L.E.A.D.) Students Participate in Annual Holiday Toy Drive Led by Paramus Police Department

MORRIS PLAINS, NJ – JMF Properties announced today that its newest residential community, The American, is nearing completion, with leasing expected to launch in early 2023. Located at 1000 The American Road, The American will deliver a collection of 125 luxury rental residences to the historic borough of Morris Plains. As part of the development process, JMF completed a new pedestrian walkway that connects The American to downtown Morris Plains, providing residents with direct access to an array of neighborhood shops, restaurants and NJ TRANSIT’s Morris Plains train station.

