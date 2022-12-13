ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grapevine, TX

wbap.com

14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms

UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
GRAPEVINE, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups

Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine

GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
GRAPEVINE, TX
wbap.com

Roofing Company’s Roof Blown Off by Twister

(WBAP/KLIF) — The Grapevine tornado seemed to skip across Tarrant county as it began in North Richland Hills and ended in Grapevine, leaving a swath of homes and businesses with storm damage. The twister appears to have hit Ahlers Roofing & Construction in North Richland Hills, as co-owner Daniel...
GRAPEVINE, TX
WFAA

Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County

WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
WISE COUNTY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation

The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, TX
KXII.com

Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4

BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
BLUE RIDGE, TX
WFAA

Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
fox4news.com

EF-2 tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur

DECATUR, Texas - A confirmed EF-2 tornado caused major damage in Wise County just southeast of Decatur. The tornado impacted a very isolated area of the county Tuesday, but it damaged several homes and other buildings. At least two people were hurt as a result of the tornado with peak wind gusts of 125 miles per hour.
WISE COUNTY, TX
Dallas, TX
