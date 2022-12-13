Read full article on original website
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Kimball Road paving project wrapping up in Grapevine
Grapevine City Council approved an interlocal agreement for the rehabilitation and resurfacing of portions of North Kimball Avenue from Dove Road to Meadowmere Lane and West Kimball Road from Meadowmere Lane to Lakeview Drive. The construction work is scheduled to be done by Dec. 16. Cost: approximately $679,000 ($315,000 of...
wbap.com
14 Tornadoes Confirmed in North Texas Storms
UPDATE (Dec 15, 2022 6 a.m.) (WBAP/KLIF) – The National Weather Services confirms at least 14 tornadoes touched down in North Texas on Monday. The City of Grapevine confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in city limits. GRAPEVINE (WBAP/KLIF) – The national weather service is confirming that at least...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New Dallas Trash Collection Schedule Draws Complaints Over Service, Missed Pickups
Two weeks after Dallas switched to a new trash collection schedule to improve service, some residents complain service got worse. City council members have also received complaints about delays and missed collection. As of Friday morning, it was 18 days earlier when Northwest Dallas resident Tom Bloodgood’s trash was last...
fox4news.com
'I am in a tornado': Driver finds himself inside of storm in Grapevine
GRAPEVINE, Texas - At least 5 people were injured in the probable tornado that hit Grapevine on Tuesday, and Blake Foster is lucky he's not one of them. Foster took a video of himself driving through the city on Tuesday as he was headed home when he heard sirens. In moments, he noticed what appeared to be a tornado right over him.
wbap.com
Roofing Company’s Roof Blown Off by Twister
(WBAP/KLIF) — The Grapevine tornado seemed to skip across Tarrant county as it began in North Richland Hills and ended in Grapevine, leaving a swath of homes and businesses with storm damage. The twister appears to have hit Ahlers Roofing & Construction in North Richland Hills, as co-owner Daniel...
Severe weather downs power lines, trees in Grapevine and Southlake
Severe weather Dec. 13 has downed power lines and trees. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Tornado warnings were issued across North Texas the morning of Dec. 13 as a severe weather line moved eastward through the region. According to the National Weather Service, a tornado watch was issued until 11 a.m. for 24 counties, including Denton and Tarrant.
Tow truck crash, fire closes busy stretch of Hwy 114 in Grapevine
Grapevine police are still looking into the cause of Thursday’s crash and fire that closed a very busy stretch of Highway 114 for hours.
Severe storms damage homes, businesses in Wise County
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Severe storms rolling through North Texas kept utility crews, contractors and neighbors busy Tuesday across Wise County. Strong winds and heavy rain left damage to several homes, businesses and other properties across Decatur. "It’s like so much stuff was going through my mind,” said Marisol...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation
The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area. At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
5 Hurt After Tornado Damages Businesses, Vehicles and Homes in Grapevine
Five people were hurt Tuesday morning when a tornado spun out of a line of severe thunderstorms in Grapevine damaging several homes and businesses, including a Sam's Club and Grapevine Mills Mall. A Tornado Watch was issued in the area at about 9:12 a.m. with the first warning of a...
Businesses begin cleaning up in Grapevine after Tuesday's tornado
The City of Grapevine says at least 12 businesses were damaged in severe weather Tuesday. The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down in the city.
KXII.com
Blue Ridge ISD closes campuses until Jan. 4
BLUE RIDGE, Texas (KXII) - Blue Ridge ISD announced Wednesday that all campuses will be closed Thursday and will reopen on Wednesday, Jan. 4. In a Facebook post, the school district said that there was a delay in storm damage repairs, resulting in the closure of all campuses. The Collin...
Closed home sales drop 30% in Fort Worth, Tarrant County
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal, a WFAA news partner. The number of closed sales dropped more than 30% year-over-year in Fort Worth and Tarrant County in November. Pricing continued to slide, with the median home price in Fort Worth dropping from...
Scary Footage Shows Motorists Fleeing Grapevine, TX Tornado [VIDEO]
A video posted this morning via The Weather Channel revealed a terrifying moment in Grapevine, Texas yesterday as drivers were compelled to turn around in an attempt to escape an approaching tornado. Friends, this is the stuff that nightmares are made of. In fact, I'm fairly certain I've had at...
8 Confirmed Tornadoes Touch Down In Texas Causing Widespread Damage
The National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down.
Ahead of below-freezing temperatures, ERCOT prepares power grid
"As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable," ERCOT President Pablo Vegas said in a news release. Temperatures are expected to reach "extreme cold" between Dec. 22-26. (Courtesy Unsplash) Temperatures across Texas are expected to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit from...
fox4news.com
EF-2 tornado captured on video, homes damaged in Decatur
DECATUR, Texas - A confirmed EF-2 tornado caused major damage in Wise County just southeast of Decatur. The tornado impacted a very isolated area of the county Tuesday, but it damaged several homes and other buildings. At least two people were hurt as a result of the tornado with peak wind gusts of 125 miles per hour.
fortworthreport.org
Unexpected rainfall pushes back drought restrictions for 11 North Texas counties
An hour after tornado sightings and severe thunderstorms rocked Tarrant County, Rachel Ickert arrived at the Tarrant Regional Water District’s Dec. 13 meeting with a positive update. “I have great news, actually. It rained,” Ickert, the district’s water resources director, said with a laugh. “We could have done without...
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
DFW weather updates: After multiple confirmed tornadoes, all active warnings across North Texas have expired
DALLAS — A line of severe weather moved eastward across North Texas on Tuesday morning. At some point or another, most of the Dallas-Fort Worth region fell under a tornado warning. Following multiple confirmed tornadoes, however, all active warnings across North Texas have expired as of 10:45 a.m. We're...
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Dallas, TX
