Charles City’s Wicks Elected President of State Chamber Board of Directors
The Iowa Association of Chambers of Commerce (IACC) has announced that Charles City Community Development Director Mark Wicks has been elected to serve as President of the 2023 IACC Board of Directors. “Mark is a great asset to our 2023 Board of Directors,” said Madison Mills, IACC Executive Director. “We...
More than a month after election day, the Iowa Board of Canvass certifies the results in final statehouse races
DES MOINES — State officials took the final step in Iowa’s election Friday, certifying the results in three state House races that underwent recounts after the November election. The Iowa Board of Canvass certified the results in House districts 59, 73, and 81, in Cerro Gordo, Linn and...
Upcoming Upcoming events and activities at the Charles City Public Library
The Charles City Public Library’s Kamryn joined us on the morning show to talk about the many events and activities has planned for you this week. She also talks about their Holiday Open House and related hours. To view more information, go to charles-city.lib.ia.us.
Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse
An Iowa nursing home where a resident was smoking methamphetamine and a tyrannical nurse allegedly left residents in fear for their safety could be facing fines from the federal government. State records indicate the Osage Rehab and Heath Care Center in Mitchell County was cited recently by state inspectors for 16 regulatory violations, including a […] The post Nursing home cited for a meth-smoking resident and a threatening nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Forest City woman sentenced for stealing from her grandmother
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County woman gets a deferred judgment for stealing from her grandmother. Ashley Ann Hesley, 35 of Forest City, has been sentenced to three to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to one count of forgery. Law enforcement said Hesley used a...
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
Northeast Iowa Woman Reported Missing, Last Seen Wednesday
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a northeast Iowa woman missing since Wednesday, and who was involved in a traffic crash almost a week earlier. The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says 19-year-old Bailee Pavlovec of Fayette was reported missing Thursday and she was last seen on Wednesday in Hawkeye. A Facebook post reads that Pavlovec left her phone behind and is believed to be with 20-year-old Tyler Vogt from Waterloo. Law enforcement is not sure if she willingly left or unwillingly, and there is potential she could be in danger.
Mower County rollover injures one Saturday evening
LANSING TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A Mower County rollover Saturday sent one person to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Allen James Iverson, 37 of Austin, was driving south on Highway 218 when he went off the road near mile marker 18 and rolled. The crash happened just before 7:30 pm and that portion of Highway 218 was snow and ice-covered.
Southern Minnesota drug dealer pleads guilty again
AUSTIN, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is pleading guilty to drug possession in Mower County. Victoria Ann Lopez, 35, entered a guilty plea Friday to third-degree drug possession. She was arrested on October 29, 2020, after methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were found during the search of an Austin home.
Leonard Scribner, 59, Nashua
Leonard Scribner, age 59, of Nashua, IA passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at his home. A celebration of life will be held at a later date when his friends can ride for him. Hugeback – Johnson Funeral Home & Crematory – Olson Chapel has...
No Foul Play Suspect in North Iowa Woman’s Death
Three months after a north Iowa woman’s body was found in a river about 15 miles north of Mason City, officials say no foul play is suspected in her death. The Worth County Sheriff’s Office and other agencies located the body of 45-year-old Melissa Jo Olson of Northwood floating in the Shell Rock River, about six miles northeast of Manly, near 390th Street and Raven Avenue, on September 16th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) was called in to assist local officials with the investigation.
Riceville woman pleads guilty to drug crime
OSAGE, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered over meth found in Mitchell County. Kimberly Ann Baize, 48 of Riceville, is scheduled to be sentenced February 14, 2023, for failure to use a drug tax stamp. Investigators say Baize was the passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a...
Northwood woman hurt in rollover on Interstate 35
ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A North Iowa woman is hurt after crashing her SUV in Freeborn County. It took place just after 10 am Sunday. The Minnesota State Patrol says Marissa Irene Zazueta, 30 of Northwood, was driving south on Interstate 35 when her SUV rolled near mile marker 9.
Eagle Grove man described as ‘mid-level meth dealer’ sentenced to prison
Eagle Grove, IA- An Eagle Grove man has been sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to drug and gun-related charges. Radio Iowa reports that, according to a news release from the U-S Attorney’s Office, 40-year-old Russell Spencer was a mid-level meth dealer in central Iowa. Court...
Woman pleads guilty to embezzling from Mason City fast food restaurant
MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman charged with stealing from Burger King while she worked there has pleaded guilty. Stacy Daniele Anderson, 48 of Mason City, was accused of ongoing criminal conduct and second-degree theft. Court documents state that when Anderson was a manager at Burger King, she voided multiple orders after customers had paid with cash, then took the money from the voided orders for herself.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
Man dies in northeast Iowa after being pinned by construction vehicle
CHICKASAW COUNTY, Iowa — A Minnesota man died Monday while trying to load a construction vehicle onto a flatbed truck in northeast Iowa. According to a crash report from the Iowa State Patrol, the accident happened just before noon northeast of Lawler at Vanderbilt Avenue and 160 Street. Joseph Gathje, 21 of Lanesboro, was working […]
No foul play suspected in Worth County death investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The Worth County Sheriff’s Office provided an update into the investigation of a woman found dead in the Shell Rock River on September 16. Officials said that no foul play is suspected in the death of Melissa Jo Olson. Olson, of Northwood, IA was...
Wild Crash in Waterloo
A pickup truck ran into a building in Waterloo after colliding with another vehicle on Monday morning, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. The initial crash happened in the intersection of Kimball Avenue and Brookeridge Drive. The pickup then lost control, traveled across a grass lawn before striking the Black Hawk County Economic Development building on Peoples Square. The driver was treated for minor injuries. Nobody in the building was injured.
Stewartville woman accused of $1K Walmart thefts
(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville woman was arrested Tuesday after allegedly stealing more than 100 items in bags at a self-checkout, without scanning or paying for the products. Rochester police responded to Walmart North after a “loss prevention” employee said she saw Tiffany Lee Sinclair, 34, place more...
