Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Walmart and Dollar General get fined in NC for overcharging Charlotte citizensJus4NetCharlotte, NC
D'Onta Foreman Injury Update Positive For Week 14FlurrySportsCharlotte, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Wingate student gets a stipend for their research on sheepMint MessageWingate, NC
4 Great Burger Places in CharlotteAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
Related
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
country1037fm.com
Charlotte Cafe’ Says Goodbye After 40 Years In the Queen City
Another iconic Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors. Charlotte Cafe’ says goodbye after 40 years in the Queen City. As so many places to eat come and go, Charlotte Cafe’ has stood the test of time. But all good things must come to an end and that time has come for one of Charlotte’s favorite eateries. They name Covid-19 and the economy as two of the reasons for needing to call it quits.
thecharlotteweekly.com
South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:. • The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100. • Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5. • Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5. • Qdoba...
Wbt.com
Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall
One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
WSOC-TV
‘We’ve been here 30 years’: Restaurants continue to struggle post-pandemic
CHARLOTTE — Some restaurants are still trying to recover from the challenges of the pandemic. We caught up with the owners of Akropolis Café who told us business hasn’t been the same since COVID. “Like prior to COVID, this place always had a line,” said Farshad Irani,...
country1037fm.com
7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds
Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
country1037fm.com
Getting Along With Yourself & Family – Holiday Edition
Gianna Spriggs McDonald has a unique title as Resident Curandero at Curio Craft & Conjure. A Curandero is a traditional native healer or shaman found primarily in Latin America and also in the United States. Francene Marie interviews Gianna to bring listeners up to speed about protecting their energy when they find themselves in close quarters with people that trigger them emotionally.
McNinch House owner reflects on loss of daughter, future of uptown restaurant
CHARLOTTE — McNinch House owner Ellen Davis is trying to find her way after an unimaginable loss. Her daughter, Beth Davis, 66, passed away the day after Thanksgiving. “It’s just unbelievable. It’s not nature’s way,” Davis says. The mother-daughter duo had spent the last 25...
State College
University Park Airport to Offer Spring Flights to Charlotte
American Airlines will offer weekly flights from University Park Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina in the spring, a seasonal move that could turn into a long-term service. The airline will provide nonstop service on Saturdays in March and April from State College to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, University Park Airport officials said in a press release on Friday. March flights can be booked now, while April flights will be available Jan. 7.
Builder
Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina
Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
Birkdale Village lands bartaco’s first Charlotte-area restaurant, new Drybar location
CHARLOTTE — Upscale street food concept bartaco is coming to Birkdale Village in Huntersville. North American Properties has signed deals for the brand’s first location in the Charlotte market as well as a new location of Drybar. Both are expected to open next year. (WATCH BELOW: Cheesecake Factory...
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Restaurant Hires New Employee-A Robot
You’ve seen or at least heard about, the delivery robots around Charlotte. But how about getting your order taken and food delivered without human contact? It’s now a possibility. According to WITN a North Carolina restaurant owner has brought on a new employee robot. The machine is referred to as Chris and he is employed by the Wilmington establishment aRtisano Pizza & Gelato. Chris was created by a former engineer for Google. He can perform front-of-house restaurant duties including bussing tables, delivering orders, and assisting with hosting.
'He will be missed' | York County custodian passes away at school
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A York County custodian died Thursday morning while at school, the York Comprehensive High School announced on Facebook. Officials said the employee, Al Palmer, died while at the school Thursday morning and confirmed the tragic event happened out of sight of students and staff. You...
capitalanalyticsassociates.com
The Charlotte International Arts Festival is a windfall for the city
December 2022 — Charlotte’s first ever international arts festival (CIAF) was an artistic and economic success. Now, the Queen City can look forward to another CIAF windfall for 2023 and beyond. Spearheaded by the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and an opportunity to demonstrate Charlotte’s artistic pedigree, the two-and-a-half-week...
WBTV
Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes
You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Witness recounts Northlake Mall shooting, ensuing fear. One woman who was at the Northlake Mall when the shooting happened had previously avoided malls because of similar situations. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in...
kiss951.com
Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.
Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
Pedestrian killed, 2 people injured in southeast Charlotte collision: CMPD
CMPD continues to investigate a deadly accident after the driver of a Lexus struck and killed a pedestrian in southeast Charlotte Thursday.
Serious accident in Uptown Charlotte sends victim to the hospital: Medic
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – One victim has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a crash in Uptown Wednesday, emergencies officials confirmed. A heavy police presence and tape could be seen Wednesday afternoon around 1:15 p.m. near the busy intersection of Graham St. and 8th Ave. near 4th Ward in Uptown Charlotte. Medic said […]
country1037fm.com
This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Cuisine
Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!
Comments / 0