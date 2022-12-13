Another iconic Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors. Charlotte Cafe’ says goodbye after 40 years in the Queen City. As so many places to eat come and go, Charlotte Cafe’ has stood the test of time. But all good things must come to an end and that time has come for one of Charlotte’s favorite eateries. They name Covid-19 and the economy as two of the reasons for needing to call it quits.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO