Charlotte, NC

thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews-Mint Hill Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the Matthews and Mint Hill area from Dec. 9-15 • Appetite European Market, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 96 • Appetite Plus Catering, 1544 Matthews-Mint Hill Road – 93 • Char Bar No. 7, 3118 Fincher Farm Road –...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Cafe’ Says Goodbye After 40 Years In the Queen City

Another iconic Charlotte restaurant is closing its doors. Charlotte Cafe’ says goodbye after 40 years in the Queen City. As so many places to eat come and go, Charlotte Cafe’ has stood the test of time. But all good things must come to an end and that time has come for one of Charlotte’s favorite eateries. They name Covid-19 and the economy as two of the reasons for needing to call it quits.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

South Charlotte Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 9-15)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from the south Charlotte area from Dec. 9 to 15:. • The Crust Pizza, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 100. • Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 4101 Park Road – 99.5. • Jimmy Johns, 4500 Park Road – 98.5. • Qdoba...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wbt.com

Pete Kaliner: Two shot at Charlotte shopping mall

One suspect was taken into custody, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. An on-duty CMPD officer at the mall was able to locate the suspect and de-escalate the situation, CMPD said on Twitter. One of the shooting victims was discharged from the hospital Thursday night, according to the mall. The second victim...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

7 Amazing Charlotte Thrift Store Finds

Shopping at thrift stores is one of my favorite things to do. Finding items for a steal and those that are unique and truly one-of-a-kind has always been a joy for me. When I moved to Charlotte, I was pleasantly surprised to discover that there are so many thrift shops and liquidation stores within the area.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Getting Along With Yourself & Family – Holiday Edition

Gianna Spriggs McDonald has a unique title as Resident Curandero at Curio Craft & Conjure. A Curandero is a traditional native healer or shaman found primarily in Latin America and also in the United States. Francene Marie interviews Gianna to bring listeners up to speed about protecting their energy when they find themselves in close quarters with people that trigger them emotionally.
CHARLOTTE, NC
State College

University Park Airport to Offer Spring Flights to Charlotte

American Airlines will offer weekly flights from University Park Airport to Charlotte, North Carolina in the spring, a seasonal move that could turn into a long-term service. The airline will provide nonstop service on Saturdays in March and April from State College to Charlotte Douglas International Airport, University Park Airport officials said in a press release on Friday. March flights can be booked now, while April flights will be available Jan. 7.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Builder

Shea Homes Purchases 51 Acres in Fort Mill, South Carolina

Shea Homes—No. 32 on the 2022 Builder 100—is planning two new South Carolina communities with the purchase of 51 acres in Fort Mill. The land is slated for 137 single-family homes in two distinct new communities: Windell Woods and Solis at Windell Woods. Both communities will offer a variety of single-family floor plans and design options in a location within Tega Cay, South Carolina, city limits.
FORT MILL, SC
WCNC

'It's time to say goodbye': Beloved Charlotte restaurant closing after 30+ years

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Owners of Charlotte Cafe at the Arboretum announced it will be closing after serving delicious meals in the Queen City for more than 40 years. Charlotte Cafe, located in the Arboretum in south Charlotte, will close for good on Thursday, Dec. 15. The restaurant's owners said the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and economic struggles resulted in the decision to close.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Restaurant Hires New Employee-A Robot

You’ve seen or at least heard about, the delivery robots around Charlotte. But how about getting your order taken and food delivered without human contact? It’s now a possibility. According to WITN a North Carolina restaurant owner has brought on a new employee robot. The machine is referred to as Chris and he is employed by the Wilmington establishment aRtisano Pizza & Gelato. Chris was created by a former engineer for Google. He can perform front-of-house restaurant duties including bussing tables, delivering orders, and assisting with hosting.
WILMINGTON, NC
capitalanalyticsassociates.com

The Charlotte International Arts Festival is a windfall for the city

December 2022 — Charlotte’s first ever international arts festival (CIAF) was an artistic and economic success. Now, the Queen City can look forward to another CIAF windfall for 2023 and beyond. Spearheaded by the Blumenthal Performing Arts Center and an opportunity to demonstrate Charlotte’s artistic pedigree, the two-and-a-half-week...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Inspector finds defects in local builders’ homes

You've got to see it to believe it. Then, try to unsee it. Witness recounts Northlake Mall shooting, ensuing fear. One woman who was at the Northlake Mall when the shooting happened had previously avoided malls because of similar situations. Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in...
kiss951.com

Two North Carolina Cities Among Fastest Growing In U.S.

Does it feel like traffic keeps getting worse in Charlotte? There’s a very real reason for that. According to WCNC-TV, the Charlotte metropolitan area was recently ranked as one of America’s fastest-growing large metros. A study by the Inspection Support Network shows the population changes among large, small,...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

This Is North Carolina’s Favorite Cuisine

Picking a favorite type of cuisine is tough. But my three favorites well that’s easy. Mexican, Italian, and Chinese in no particular order. And those seem to be the most popular nationwide. This is according to our friends at TotalShape.com. They used Google search data to determine which international cuisine is the most popular in each state. They did this by analyzing the number of searches over the past year. This included searches for all the terms related to a specific cuisine. What was North Carolina’s favorite cuisine? Italian. I can support that!
CHARLOTTE, NC

