KPVI Newschannel 6
Idaho’s Gov. Brad Little joins in on TikTok ban
PAYETTE — The same day a branch of Congress passed a bi-partisan bill to ban TikTok over national security measures, Idaho Gov. Brad Little issued Executive Order No. 2022-06. It bans the social media app on state-issued devices and networks. As with those in the U.S. Senate who just passed the bill, Little cited the Chinese government as the specific threat. The app is owned by ByteDance, a private company based in Beijing.
KPVI Newschannel 6
D.C. Digest: Congressman-elect Brecheen already trying to get in on the action
Early start: Josh Brecheen doesn’t begin his new job as 2nd District congressman until Jan. 3, but he’s already trying to influence what’s left of the current session. Brecheen and 14 other in-coming members signed a letter to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell asking him to hold up the omnibus budget bill until next year, when a narrow Republican House majority takes over in the 118th Congress.
WGMD Radio
DE Supreme Court Justice to Step Down after Nomination by President Biden to US Third Circuit Court of Appeals
Delaware Supreme Court Justice Tamika Montgomery-Reeves has informed Governor John Carney that she will step down from the bench in early February of 2023. She plans to accept her nomination by President Biden to the U-S Third Circuit Court of Appeals. Montgomery-Reeves received U-S Senate confirmation on December 12th. She served on the Delaware Court of Chancery from 2015 to 2019 when she was elevated to the Delaware Supreme Court.
