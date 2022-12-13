ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

KWTX

China Spring wins second straight state championship

ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring high school football team won a state championship on Friday night, defeating Boerne 24-21. Thomas Barr kicked a field goal to secure the title. It’s the Cougars second straight state championship.
CHINA SPRING, TX
KWTX

Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22

(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
WACO, TX
KWTX

Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Premiere cinemas is bidding a farewell to Temple mall at the end-of-the-year according to company officials. The cinema, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to the area will be closing their doors for good after Christmas. “We’ve loved being...
TEMPLE, TX
fox44news.com

Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
BELTON, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages. Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence...
TEMPLE, TX
KWTX

Tornado watch issued until 5 PM

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
NAVARRO COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund

KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun

Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting

Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
BELLMEAD, TX

