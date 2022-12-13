Read full article on original website
KWTX
China Spring wins second straight state championship
ARLINGTON, Texas (KWTX) - The China Spring high school football team won a state championship on Friday night, defeating Boerne 24-21. Thomas Barr kicked a field goal to secure the title. It’s the Cougars second straight state championship.
KWTX
‘I must be the luckiest woman ever’: Central Texas mom shares the joy her daughter gives her in heartwarming videos
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas mother is sharing heartwarming videos of her daughter, Madi, who has Down syndrome, running out of school every day to embrace her at the end of a long sidewalk. Julie Potts says the joy she gets from the excitement Madi shows to see...
KWTX
Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 12.16.22
(KWTX) - Here is this week’s restaurant report card for central Texas:. Golden Chick at 3601 North 19th Street in Waco failed a recent inspection with a 73. According to the food safety worker, there were flies throughout the facility. Some of the hot food was not held hot...
KWTX
Premiere Cinemas bids farewell to Temple mall
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Premiere cinemas is bidding a farewell to Temple mall at the end-of-the-year according to company officials. The cinema, which opened on Thanksgiving in 2002 just completed its 20th year of service to the area will be closing their doors for good after Christmas. “We’ve loved being...
KWTX
‘They can be their own boss’: Killeen holiday bazaar inspires children to reach for the sky
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Last-minute holiday shopping came with a slice of life lessons at the first ever Youth Takeover Holiday Bazaar. The event for kids and by kids included student volunteers from all Killeen ISD high schools. “The youth here are not just volunteers, some of them are supervisors...
KWTX
Waco plumber offers advice for pipe protection ahead of holiday cold snap
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - We are bracing for a cold snap heading into the holiday weekend next week. For some you, you may be traveling and can’t prepare your home the night before. It’s a time when we remember the four P’s: people, plants, pets and pipes.
fox44news.com
Belton mayor encouraging Texans to ‘End the Streak’
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – City of Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter is the latest public official to help the Texas Department of Transportation End the Streak. TxDOT says December is one of the darker months of the year – pedestrian traffic deaths are higher during the darker months of fall and winter. In front of the Bell County Courthouse, Belton Mayor Carpenter urged Texans to be more aware of bike-riders and pedestrians on roadways.
KWTX
KWTX
Temple PD investigating aggravated robbery
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery, according to a press release. Officers say they were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. 1st St. at 8:22 p.m. in response to an aggravated robbery where the suspect showed a knife before stealing a female’s wallet.
KWTX
Waco Fire Department responding to a car crash with entrapment
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco Fire Department is responding to a motor vehicle accident involving an entrapment. The accident occurred at Old McGregor Road and Hewitt Drive. We will provide updates as they become available.
KWTX
Temple PD investigating early morning shooting incident
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is investigating a shooting incident that resulted in property damages. Officers say they were dispatched to the 800 block of N. 2nd St., around 1:27 a.m. in response to a shots fired call. Upon arrival, officers found damage to a nearby residence...
KWTX
More than 380 Central Texas children receive free toys, donated clothes at local toy giveaway drive
AXTELL, Texas (KWTX) - Over a hundred families got to shop for toys to give to their children this Christmas, but they paid nothing for it. The KW Stephens Ministries put together a toy giveaway drive in Axtell this past Saturday. Toys for all ages were available for families to...
KWTX
Volunteers lay hundreds of wreaths for veterans in Killeen for Wreaths Across America Day
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The third Saturday in December marks “Wreaths Across America Day” which commemorates the fallen who made the greatest sacrifice. Locally, volunteers laid hundreds of wreaths on veteran gravestones at the Killeen Cemetery. Volunteers like Eileen Walcik and Joseph Eyre helped lay the wreaths there.
KWTX
Tornado watch issued until 5 PM
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A strong cold front will barrel through Central Texas today and bring us a round of strong thunderstorms. A tornado watch remains in effect for Falls, Limestone, Freestone, Robertson, Leon, and Navarro Counties through 5 PM. Quick spin-up tornadoes, strong straight-line winds, are today’s main severe...
Family of Killeen woman killed by vehicle sets up memorial fund
KILLEEN, Texas — The family of Tatiana Monae Mathis has set up two different fundraisers to help with funeral expenses, as well as help Mathis' young daughter. A memorial fund has been set up at a local bank, and a GoFundMe is also up and running for those who would like to donate online.
KWTX
Killeen Police search for credit card theft suspect
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Crime Stoppers and the Killeen Police Department are asking for the public’s help in their search for a suspect involved in credit card abuse. A debit credit card, a military ID card, a social security number card, and a firearm were taken...
KWTX
Fire destroys mobile home in Groesbeck, leaves family of 8 homeless days before Christmas
GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - A family of eight is homeless after a breaker box overheated and ignited a blaze that destroyed their home. Family members said it was a scary situation for them and they’re trying to figure out how to deal with this devastating loss right before Christmas.
fox44news.com
Woman accused of beating another woman with handgun
Killeen, Tx (FOX44) – A 28-year-old woman is being held on a $100,000 bond, and is accused of beating another woman in the head with a pistol several times. Stephanie Perez remained in the Bell County Jail on Tuesday, and is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Saturday evening incident.
fox44news.com
One dead, one wounded in Bellmead shooting
Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – One 22-year-old man is dead and another is seriously injured following a Monday night shooting in Bellmead. Bellmead Police Department Assistant Chief Stephen Leonard said officers were called to the 3600 block of Bellmead Drive, just a short distance from the police station, at 9:47 p.m. Monday on a report of shots being fired. More calls came in advising a man was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant at this location.
KWTX
Bell County Sheriff’s Department seeking help in locating porch pirate
BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Sheriff’s Department is asking for help in locating a male who stole packages off the porch of a residence. They are asking that anyone who may be able to identify the person of interest to give Investigator Gowan a call at 254-933-5442.
