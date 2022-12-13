Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicopee Police cleared car crash near offramp from I-391
The Chicopee Police Department cleared a crash near an offramp from I-391 Monday morning.
One shot inside Massachusetts bar, police searching for suspect
The Holyoke Police Department was sent to The Unicorn on Saturday night for a report of a shooting.
Holyoke victim identified in Pine Street shooting
A 22News follow up now on another shooting in Holyoke. The District Attorney has identified the victim killed in a shooting on Wednesday in the area of Pine and Sargeant Streets.
westernmassnews.com
Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke
HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
thisweekinworcester.com
Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen
WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
Lenox police looking for shoplifting suspects
Lenox Police are looking for two suspects who they said are accused of shoplifting from Marshall's.
Overnight road closure in Northampton
Part of Mt Tom Road will be closed overnight Sunday and Monday.
Fire on King Street in Hatfield
The Hatfield Fire Department was called to King Street Sunday afternoon.
franklincountynow.com
Driver Hits Shelburne Falls Coffee And Parked Cars
— Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a driver heading south on Federal Street in Greenfield crossed the center line and collided with three parked cars. According to Greenfield Police Sergeant David Rice the vehicle then went into reverse for about 75 feet crossing the center line again and hitting the corner of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters.
westernmassnews.com
West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs
WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
Look at road conditions with 22News reporter Kristina D’Amours
Checking in the The hill-towns now which saw more snow than other areas of Western Massachusetts.
Jaws of Life used in accident in Holyoke
Three people were taken to Baystate Medical Center Emergency Room after the jaws of life were used in an accident in Holyoke.
East Longmeadow Road closed in both directions
East Longmeadow Road is closed in both directions Friday night.
‘Sky is the limit’ for 1st graduate of novel Springfield court program
For a moment, the typically somber atmosphere of Courtroom 2 in Springfield District Court broke with an air of celebration as a unique legal proceeding came to its conclusion on Thursday afternoon. Hampden County prosecutors and defense counsel alike had reason to celebrate as an ambitious endeavor spearheaded by District...
Box truck causes road closure in Wilbraham
Stony Hill Road in Wilbraham is reopening shortly after a box truck wedged underneath a bridge.
Tractor-trailer fire on Mass. Pike in Chicopee
Crews are working to put out a tractor-trailer that is on fire on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound in Chicopee.
Agawam crash leaves 4 injured, one seriously
AGAWAM – Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a serious crash that left four people injured, one seriously. The crash took place at about 9 p.m., Friday, on North Street near the intersection of Avalon Place. It caused the street to be closed for at least three hours, said Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia.
Assessing the impact of Friday’s storm
It was a beautiful day for shoveling around the Valley Saturday, and some areas needed it more than others.
I-90 crash in Charlton traps West Springfield woman in her car, killing her
A woman from West Springfield was trapped in her Honda Civic Wednesday evening after a crash on I90 in Charlton.
