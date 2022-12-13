ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicopee, MA

westernmassnews.com

Heavy police presence on High St. in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - On Saturday night, a heavy police presence on High Street. Western Mass News crews arrived after 9 P.M., with several police cruisers and police tape outside the Unicorn Holyoke Nightclub. The road was closed in the area while police worked on the scene, but it has...
HOLYOKE, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Worcester Police Seek Help Locating Missing Teen

WORCESTER - The Worcester Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 16-year-old girl. According to police, Dayanara Lopez has been missing since Friday night after leaving her home on Dorchester Street. Dayanar is 5’0 tall and was last seen wearing a black coat with pink fur...
WORCESTER, MA
franklincountynow.com

Driver Hits Shelburne Falls Coffee And Parked Cars

— Around 3:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon, a driver heading south on Federal Street in Greenfield crossed the center line and collided with three parked cars. According to Greenfield Police Sergeant David Rice the vehicle then went into reverse for about 75 feet crossing the center line again and hitting the corner of Shelburne Falls Coffee Roasters.
GREENFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

West Springfield Fire crews respond to rollover crash

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -On Saturday, the West Springfield Fire Department responded to a 2 car rollover crash. The crash happened around 6:30 P.M. in the area of Piper Road between Kings Highway and Amostown Road. The area was closed for a few hours while crews worked to clear the...
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield police, medics warn of overdose risk from fentanyl-laced drugs

WESTFIELD — Over the past two weeks, the guidance departments of Westfield High School and Westfield Technical Academy, along with the Hampden County Drug Task Force, have sponsored assemblies in each of the high schools and an informational meeting for the community at large on drug overdose awareness, and in particular the online availability of counterfeit pills containing fentanyl.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Agawam crash leaves 4 injured, one seriously

AGAWAM – Police are continuing to investigate the cause of a serious crash that left four people injured, one seriously. The crash took place at about 9 p.m., Friday, on North Street near the intersection of Avalon Place. It caused the street to be closed for at least three hours, said Police Lt. Dan Bonafilia.
AGAWAM, MA

