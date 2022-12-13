Read full article on original website
Texas Border Cities Plan For Cold, Busy End To Title 42
(AP) — Texas officials are preparing relocation, coordination and emergency aid plans ahead of an expected dramatic increase in the number of asylum-seekers crossing the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions are set to expire this week. Title 42, a public health rule in place since March 2020, has...
Abbott: Migrant Surge Is A Public Health Issue
Governor Greg Abbott says the influx of migrants at the southern border continues to be a public health issue. Appearing on ABC’s This Week, the Texas Republican explained that no one is being tested, and it’s impossible to know how many people are bringing COVID — or other diseases — into the U.S. Abbott said that alone should be enough of a reason for Title 42 to remain in place.
Valley Hospitals Seeing Significant Increase In COVID Patients
As we crowd the shopping malls and grocery stores, and gather for holiday parties, there has been a marked increase in the number of people across the Valley becoming infected with the coronavirus, and having to be hospitalized. The Texas Department of Health Services counts more than 1,100 new coronavirus...
Valley Jobless Rate Inches Up In November
The unemployment rate in the Rio Grande Valley ticked up in November, breaking a 4-month streak of declining unemployment. Texas Workforce Commission figures show the jobless rate in the Brownsville-Harlingen area increased .1% to 5.7%. It rose .3% in the McAllen-Edinburg-Mission metro area to 6.4%. Statewide, the unemployment rate held steady at an even 4%.
QAnon Follower Who Chased Officer On Jan. 6 Gets 5 Years
(AP) — An Iowa construction worker has been sentenced to five years in prison after being at the center of of one of the most harrowing scenes of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Douglas Jensen led a mob chasing Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who...
ERCOT Says It Is Ready For Winter Weather
ERCOT says the Texas power grid is ready for freezing weather. At a Public Utilities Commission meeting yesterday, council officials said the grid will be prepared to handle the increased load when temperatures drop next week. ERCOT believes the state will need about 50-thousand megawatts during the freeze, which is...
Freezing Cold Forecast For South Texas By End Of Week
South Texans should get ready for some really cold weather by the end of this week. The National Weather Service says low temperatures early Friday morning could dip below freezing, with wind chills in the teens. Low temperatures Friday night into Saturday are also expected to be below freezing. The...
Julian Alvarez To Join Lone Star National Bank As Senior V.P.
The recently-resigned labor representative on the Texas Workforce Commission has taken a private sector job in the Rio Grande Valley. Julian Alvarez has announced his next venture will be as a senior vice president with Lone Star National Bank. Alvarez will be in charge of business development, and the Valley...
5.3 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes West TX
A five-point-three magnitude earthquake shook the Midland area of West Texas Friday evening. Reports say the quake registered in Stanton, but was felt as far away as West Odessa. According to the UT Jackson School of Geosciences, it was the third strongest earthquake in state history. It’s unclear if the...
