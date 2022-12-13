Read full article on original website
californiaglobe.com
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
The Lancaster City Council, along with Mayor R. Rex Parris, declared a state of emergency on Friday against Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass’ plan to move much of the cities homeless into the Antelope Valley, which consists of several cities, including Lancaster and Palmdale. The action dates back to...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County’s first millennial supervisor
LOS ANGELES — The newest LA The County Supervisor said she is ready to serve. Lindsey Horvath now represents the county’s 3rd district, replacing Sheila Kuehl, who retired last month. What You Need To Know. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is the youngest woman ever elected to the LA Board...
capitolweekly.net
Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink
Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
spectrumnews1.com
New councilmember advocates for equity
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council gained more progressive, younger members this past election. One of the new members, Hugo Soto-Martínez. Martínez, a former union organizer, will represent the 13th district. He joined “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen to discuss the election results and how the council can move into the future.
spectrumnews1.com
Memorial hike held at Griffith Park for iconic mountain lion P-22
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial sunset hike was held at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the...
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties
A no-burn alert has been issued by the South Coast Air Quality Management District for Sunday because air pollution levels are expected to be high. The ban on all indoor and outdoor wood burning is in place for residents living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes Orange County and non-desert portions of Los […]
spectrumnews1.com
Chief Michel Moore on the financial future of policing in LA
LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has requested an additional $119 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring their grand total to $2 billion. The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners approved the proposed budget increase in late November, but still needs to clear the LA City Council and mayor.
spectrumnews1.com
Warnings issued at 7 LA County beaches
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday issued warnings to people planning to visit seven beaches due to bacteria levels that exceeded health standards. People were warned to avoid swimming, surfing and getting into the water at the following locations:. 28th Street Storm...
spectrumnews1.com
Mountain lion P-22, the 'Hollywood Cat,' is euthanized
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back tears....
Officers fire pepper balls to get woman to surrender after Fullerton pursuit
Police fired pepper balls at a woman who led officers on a pursuit in Orange County Saturday.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass announces more senior staff members
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I...
For LA’s Section 8 Lottery Winners, Vouchers Could Still Be 10 Years Away. Here’s Where To Turn For Help
If you’re facing a rent increase, eviction or need help affording rent in L.A. check out this list of resources.
Jalopnik
A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers
The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
This Massive Southern California Antique Mall is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. California is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are quite as big as the infamous Granny's Attic in Temecula. Keep reading to learn more.
spectrumnews1.com
Burbank home features choreographed lights with side of snow
BURBANK, Calif. — Ten-year-old Cade Robertson knows Santa won’t miss his house this year or any other. “You could see it all the way back there,” he said, pointing down the block. “So I’m pretty sure you could see up there as well.”. Each year,...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County logs 3,200 new COVID infections, 20 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there were 1,261 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up slightly from 1,256 on Thursday. Of those patients, 126 were being treated in intensive care units,...
KTLA.com
Recent coyote attacks in Southern California the fault of people, expert says
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct a misspelled name. Humans are largely to blame for the recent string of coyote attacks on pets and humans in the Los Angeles area, according to at least one wildlife expert. “Typically, coyotes are very shy and want to avoid...
Fontana Herald News
Police seize 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin in Fontana
Police seized 100 pounds of methamphetamine and 10 pounds of heroin during a recent incident in Fontana, according to the Fontana Police Department. While on patrol on Dec. 14, an officer made a traffic stop for vehicle code violations, the P.D. said in a Facebook post on Dec. 17. After...
vvng.com
3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
One California City Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
