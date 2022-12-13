ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Costa Mesa, CA

spectrumnews1.com

LA County’s first millennial supervisor

LOS ANGELES — The newest LA The County Supervisor said she is ready to serve. Lindsey Horvath now represents the county’s 3rd district, replacing Sheila Kuehl, who retired last month. What You Need To Know. Supervisor Lindsey Horvath is the youngest woman ever elected to the LA Board...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
capitolweekly.net

Downsize this: California prisons to close and shrink

Under a 2022-23 state budget, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation is launching a process to close prisons and deactivate facilities within others. One on the chopping block is Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Blythe, a city of 18,000, in eastern Riverside County, that is closing in March 2025.
BLYTHE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

New councilmember advocates for equity

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council gained more progressive, younger members this past election. One of the new members, Hugo Soto-Martínez. Martínez, a former union organizer, will represent the 13th district. He joined “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen to discuss the election results and how the council can move into the future.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Memorial hike held at Griffith Park for iconic mountain lion P-22

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — A memorial sunset hike was held at Griffith Park Sunday to celebrate the life of P-22, the iconic Los Angeles mountain lion who was euthanized Saturday due to severe injuries suffered in a likely automobile accident. The local community was invited to participate in the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Chief Michel Moore on the financial future of policing in LA

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Police Department has requested an additional $119 million for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which would bring their grand total to $2 billion. The Los Angeles Board of Police Commissioners approved the proposed budget increase in late November, but still needs to clear the LA City Council and mayor.
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Warnings issued at 7 LA County beaches

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Saturday issued warnings to people planning to visit seven beaches due to bacteria levels that exceeded health standards. People were warned to avoid swimming, surfing and getting into the water at the following locations:. 28th Street Storm...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Mountain lion P-22, the 'Hollywood Cat,' is euthanized

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — P-22, the mountain lion who was captured Monday in a Los Feliz backyard in a severely underweight and injured condition, was euthanized Saturday morning, California Department of Fish and Wildlife officials announced. "This really hurts," CDFW Director Chuck Bonham said Saturday morning, fighting back tears....
LOS ANGELES, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Karen Bass announces more senior staff members

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass announced several additional senior staff members Saturday as she continues filling out her leadership team after taking office earlier this week. “The people of Los Angeles deserve a team that’s as ethical as they are effective, and that’s what I...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Jalopnik

A Southern California Tow Company Is Accused Of Illegally Targeting Latino Drivers

The towing industry doesn’t seem to really be regulated, mostly because towing regulation is left up to local city governments. This system can allow corruption and illegal activity to flourish. Local Southern California news outlet The San Bernardino Sun reports that one local towing company has been accused of illegally towing vehicles in a predatory manner, primarily targeting Latino drivers and lower-income individuals.
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Burbank home features choreographed lights with side of snow

BURBANK, Calif. — Ten-year-old Cade Robertson knows Santa won’t miss his house this year or any other. “You could see it all the way back there,” he said, pointing down the block. “So I’m pretty sure you could see up there as well.”. Each year,...
BURBANK, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County logs 3,200 new COVID infections, 20 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County logged more than 3,200 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 20 new virus-related deaths. As of Friday, there were 1,261 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, up slightly from 1,256 on Thursday. Of those patients, 126 were being treated in intensive care units,...
vvng.com

3 people missing after heading to Hesperia for a job offer; family pleads for help

HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – Three people reportedly headed to Hesperia for a job offer went missing, and the family is pleading for help after months of searching. 38-year-old Enrique Salto and his 36-year-old brother Salvador “Chava” Salto, and 26-year-old Estela Monjaras, were last seen on July 20, 2022, destined for Hesperia from Perris, California.
HESPERIA, CA

