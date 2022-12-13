BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court was deciding Monday whether to hand over a suspect in a big corruption scandal linked to the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former EU lawmaker of participating in a plan to peddle influence on behalf of Qatar and Morocco. Former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and three other people were charged Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Belgian prosecutors are investigating if they “were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence parliament’s decisions.” The allegations that cash and gifts were exchanged for political influence are at the heart of one of the biggest scandals to hit the European Parliament. Lawmakers last week suspended work on Qatar-related files and vowed to toughen lobbying laws. Qatar vehemently denies its involvement. According to two European arrest warrants issued by Belgian judge Michel Claise and seen Monday by The Associated Press, Panzeri is “suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment.”

37 MINUTES AGO