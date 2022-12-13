Read full article on original website
Related
Taiwan Steps Up Scrutiny of China's TikTok Over Cybersecurity Concerns
Taipei is considering a private-sector ban after prohibiting Chinese apps in the civil service in 2020.
EU member countries reach compromise on gas price cap
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union ministers on Monday finalized a long-awaited deal to implement a natural gas price cap that they hope will help households and businesses better weather excessive price surges. EU member countries had failed to overcome their differences at previous emergency meetings, but several EU leaders said last week that fixing a maximum ceiling to pay for gas was likely to be achieved this time. After talks in Brussels on Monday, the Czech presidency of the European Council, which represents member countries, said a deal was reached. Details of the agreement have yet to be unveiled. Since it could not find a consensus on the divisive topic, the Czech presidency opted for a “qualified majority” as the voting rule to get the political agreement. Under EU rules, a qualified majority requires that 55% of member countries, or 17 out of the 27, vote in favor of a proposal. Such a vote also requires that those nations represent at least 65% of the bloc’s population.
Dutch PM apologises for Netherlands’ role in slave trade
Mark Rutte says Dutch state ‘enabled, encouraged and profited from slavery’ for centuries
Italy court weighs handover in EU Parliament corruption case
BRESCIA, Italy (AP) — An Italian court was deciding Monday whether to hand over a suspect in a big corruption scandal linked to the European Parliament, in which Belgian prosecutors suspect the wife and daughter of a former EU lawmaker of participating in a plan to peddle influence on behalf of Qatar and Morocco. Former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri and three other people were charged Dec. 9 with corruption, participation in a criminal group and money laundering. Belgian prosecutors are investigating if they “were paid large sums of money or offered substantial gifts to influence parliament’s decisions.” The allegations that cash and gifts were exchanged for political influence are at the heart of one of the biggest scandals to hit the European Parliament. Lawmakers last week suspended work on Qatar-related files and vowed to toughen lobbying laws. Qatar vehemently denies its involvement. According to two European arrest warrants issued by Belgian judge Michel Claise and seen Monday by The Associated Press, Panzeri is “suspected of intervening politically with members working at the European Parliament for the benefit of Qatar and Morocco, against payment.”
Scientists: Atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Great Lakes have endured a lot the past century, from supersized algae blobs to invasive mussels and bloodsucking sea lamprey that nearly wiped out fish populations. Now, another danger: They — and other big lakes around the world — might be getting more...
natureworldnews.com
Australia’s East, North, and Center May Experience Rain on December 25
Seven periods of sleep remain until Christmas Day, and meteorologists have already shared their early forecasts for the day's weather. To make some potential predictions for December 25, Weatherzone compared three different computer-based weather models. Ben Domensino, a meteorologist for Weatherzone, cautioned that forecasts made more than seven days in...
natureworldnews.com
Arctic Blast: Cold Air to Cover Most Parts of the US Before Christmas Day
An arctic blast will cover most parts of the US in the coming week and before Christmas Day on Sunday, December 25, according to US meteorologists. The arctic air is expected to bring travel-disrupting and life-threatening cold temperatures and heavy snow across the Lower 48 states. Power outages and flight...
natureworldnews.com
Christmas Asteroid Doesn't Pose Any Danger as it Reaches Closer Approach to Earth, Report Says
According to a recent report, a large asteroid did not pose any threat as it reached a close approach, which could become visible this week. Many families have been preparing for the Christmas Holiday and decorations since December began. Malls and stores are expected to be packed with buyers as the Christmas rush comes near.
natureworldnews.com
Antibiotic Use on Crops Is Discouraged by the Department of Agricultural Extension
It is extremely worrying that unlawful and illogical antibiotic use on crops persists despite fierce opposition from agriculturalists and medical professionals as well as the government's pledge to ban pesticides based on antibiotics. Antibiotics on crops must end. According to a December 15 article in New Age, the Department of...
Comments / 0