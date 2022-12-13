ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Save Donald From a Time Anomaly in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure – Germany Missions at EPCOT

By Chuck Mirarchi
WDW News Today
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
WDW News Today

New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World

Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
WDW News Today

Pteranodon Flyers at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopening Christmas Day

Pteranodon Flyers in Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed earlier this month for an indefinite amount of time. We now know it will reopen on December 25, Christmas day. The Universal Orlando Resort calendar now lists the attraction as closed through December 24, 2022. There is still no listed reopening date for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which closed for unplanned maintenance in October.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Enter to Win a Walt Disney World Vacation from The Vacationeer

The team at The Vacationeer is excited to announce our very first giveaway! This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and we’re so excited to share this news. We’re going big for our first giveaway and giving the winner a vacation to Walt Disney World!
WDW News Today

‘Star Wars’ New Republic Marshal Badge Now Available at Walt Disney World

Show off your promotion with a “Star Wars” New Republic marshal badge inspired by characters in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”. The three-dimensional badge features the New Republic logo in gold against a blue background. It has a gold circle around it and then a gold pentagon around that. Red and white stripes are at the bottom. “Marshal” is spelled incorrectly on the package.
WDW News Today

VIDEO: Super Nintendo World Testing Moving Figures at Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.
WDW News Today

Welcome Sign Possibly Returning to Universal CityWalk Orlando

After nearly nine months since its last sighting, it looks like the welcome sign may finally return to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort! The iconic sign went missing in March of this year without a trace, and has not returned. The sign reading “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” used to...
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $135M During Opening Weekend, Falls Below Projections

After a successful opening day, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has earned $135 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is below projections of $150-$175 million, but still not a small amount. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has the sixth-best domestic debut in December behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and four “Star Wars” films.
WDW News Today

Cinderella Carousel Reopens at Hong Kong Disneyland With New Horses

Cinderella Carousel at Hong Kong Disneyland has reopened with refreshed colors and two new lead horses inspired by Disney royalty. Disney Parks shared photos of the carousel, including one with Cast Members, on Twitter. The horses inspired by Disney Princes, Princesses, and Queens match the Castle of Magical Dreams, the...
WDW News Today

Josh D’Amaro Almost Quit Because of Bob Chapek, Industry Executives Predict More Disney Executive Changes, Disney Parks Blog Gets Grand Floridian Anniversary Wrong, and More: Daily Recap (12/18/22)

We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, December 18, 2022.
WDW News Today

New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Droid Depot Plate Set Available at Walt Disney World

Have your next meal sci-fi style with a new set of droid-inspired plates available in Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There are three plates in the set, and they come wrapped in a sheer white ribbon. The smallest plate is white, with a diagram of a C1 series droid (like Chopper from “Star Wars Rebels”).
WDW News Today

First ‘Anastasia’ Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World

An “Anastasia” mug is the first merchandise for the film to arrive at Walt Disney World. Disney acquired “Anastasia” back in 2019 when they acquired 20th Century Fox, but no merchandise related to the classic Don Bluth flick has appeared in Disney Parks before now. “Anastasia”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy