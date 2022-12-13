PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Save Donald From a Time Anomaly in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure – Germany Missions at EPCOT

Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.

18 HOURS AGO