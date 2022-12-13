PHOTOS, VIDEOS: Save Donald From a Time Anomaly in the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure – Germany Missions at EPCOT

Read full article on original website
PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & EPCOT 12/17/22 (Castle Fireworks Dress, Figment Figurine, Fuzzy Sulley Spirit Jersey, & More)
Season’s Greetings from Magic Kingdom! Today we plan on spending the morning here at Magic Kingdom then we plan on doing some resort hopping to EPCOT this afternoon. We also plan on stopping by Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort & Gran Destino Tower to take a look at the Christmas decorations. Let’s get started!
Haunted Mansion ‘Disney Story Beyond’ Mystery Game & New Merchandise Coming in January to Tokyo Disneyland
The 999 Happy Haunts of the Haunted Mansion are making their way out for the winter at Tokyo Disneyland with a new “Disney Story Beyond” upcharge game as well as some new merchandise commemorating the iconic attraction this January!. While it doesn’t seem that the actual attraction will...
New Fuzzy ‘Monsters, Inc.’ Sulley Spirit Jersey at Walt Disney World
Keep warm this winter with a fuzzy Spirit Jersey inspired by Sulley from “Monsters, Inc.” now available at Walt Disney World Resort. The top half of this Spirit Jersey is solid light blue. The bottom (fuzzy) half is light blue with purple polka dots, just like Sulley’s fur.
PHOTOS: Archway Installed, Scaffolding Comes Down at Journey of Water Inspired by ‘Moana’ in EPCOT
Let’s take a ride on the EPCOT Monorail and see how construction has progressed on Journey of Water, Inspired by “Moana.”. Earlier this month, the 16-foot-tall Te Fiti figure was installed in the walkthrough attraction, and she’s hard not to notice when looping around the center of the park.
New Annual Passholder and Cast Member Merchandise Available at the Marketplace Co-Op in Disney Springs
D-Tech on Demand is offering a new selection of Annual Passholder and Cast Member merchandise inside the Marketplace Co-Op at Disney Springs. Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament – $19.99. New for 2022, this Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Ornament features the top of Minnie Mouse peering up from...
Psychic Who Predicted Pandemic Has 2023 Forecasts: King Charles Health Issues, Beyoncé Relationship Drama And More
Nicolas Aujula is a self-proclaimed psychic from London. He claims he predicted the health disaster in 2018, Donald Trump's election loss, and the fire at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris. Now, he has some predictions for 2023.
Pteranodon Flyers at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Reopening Christmas Day
Pteranodon Flyers in Universal’s Islands of Adventure closed earlier this month for an indefinite amount of time. We now know it will reopen on December 25, Christmas day. The Universal Orlando Resort calendar now lists the attraction as closed through December 24, 2022. There is still no listed reopening date for Dudley Do-Right’s Ripsaw Falls, which closed for unplanned maintenance in October.
Spider-Man Meet and Greet Gets New Cityscape Background at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
Guests at Universal’s Islands of Adventure can now get a picture with Spider-Man in his more natural habitat, the city! Fans can now choose between two photo opportunities when meeting their favorite arachnid-enhanced superhero. The meet and greet background options may have changed, but the location remains the same....
Enter to Win a Walt Disney World Vacation from The Vacationeer
The team at The Vacationeer is excited to announce our very first giveaway! This is something we’ve wanted to do for a long time, and we’re so excited to share this news. We’re going big for our first giveaway and giving the winner a vacation to Walt Disney World!
‘Star Wars’ New Republic Marshal Badge Now Available at Walt Disney World
Show off your promotion with a “Star Wars” New Republic marshal badge inspired by characters in “The Mandalorian” and “The Book of Boba Fett.”. The three-dimensional badge features the New Republic logo in gold against a blue background. It has a gold circle around it and then a gold pentagon around that. Red and white stripes are at the bottom. “Marshal” is spelled incorrectly on the package.
VIDEO: Super Nintendo World Testing Moving Figures at Universal Studios Hollywood
Universal has been testing the animation of various figures in Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. When guests visit the land, which opens to the public on February 17, 2023, they will be able to see moving elements on the walls above them. These include Yoshi — who was installed back in July — as well as Pokeys, toadstools, piranha plants, Koopa shells, and gold coins. The figures will spin, slide back and forth, bob up and down, and more.
WATCH PARKSCENTER — EPCOT Festival of the Arts Preview, Universal Update, and Looking back at Disney Parks News of 2022!
Join us live tonight, Sunday, December 18th at 9:00 p.m. ET or watch ParksCenter anytime on our new home, WDWNT.TV. Super Nintendo World has an opening date, DuckTales take over World Showcase, and our favorite festival is coming!. Each week, we cover the top stories in Disney Parks news and...
Giant Pencil and More Added Outside Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
The grand opening of Roundup Rodeo BBQ, the table service restaurant coming to Toy Story Land at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, may have been delayed, but work is still underway outside. A giant pencil and more details have been added. Even with work picking up speed, it was clear the...
Welcome Sign Possibly Returning to Universal CityWalk Orlando
After nearly nine months since its last sighting, it looks like the welcome sign may finally return to CityWalk at Universal Orlando Resort! The iconic sign went missing in March of this year without a trace, and has not returned. The sign reading “Welcome to Universal Orlando Resort” used to...
‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ Earns $135M During Opening Weekend, Falls Below Projections
After a successful opening day, “Avatar: The Way of Water” has earned $135 million domestically during its opening weekend. This is below projections of $150-$175 million, but still not a small amount. “Avatar: The Way of Water” has the sixth-best domestic debut in December behind “Spider-Man: No Way Home” and four “Star Wars” films.
Cinderella Carousel Reopens at Hong Kong Disneyland With New Horses
Cinderella Carousel at Hong Kong Disneyland has reopened with refreshed colors and two new lead horses inspired by Disney royalty. Disney Parks shared photos of the carousel, including one with Cast Members, on Twitter. The horses inspired by Disney Princes, Princesses, and Queens match the Castle of Magical Dreams, the...
Josh D’Amaro Almost Quit Because of Bob Chapek, Industry Executives Predict More Disney Executive Changes, Disney Parks Blog Gets Grand Floridian Anniversary Wrong, and More: Daily Recap (12/18/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Sunday, December 18, 2022.
New Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Droid Depot Plate Set Available at Walt Disney World
Have your next meal sci-fi style with a new set of droid-inspired plates available in Droid Depot at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. There are three plates in the set, and they come wrapped in a sheer white ribbon. The smallest plate is white, with a diagram of a C1 series droid (like Chopper from “Star Wars Rebels”).
New Episoth Plant Seed and Pandoran Worm Candies, Lionberry Rice Treats Available Pandora – The World of Avatar
New candy inspired by the Episoth plant and other Pandoran flora and fauna is available in Windtraders. The Episoth is a tall plant with prickly edges. It disperses its seeds far and wide, and now you can purchase these seeds for eating in Windtraders. The “seeds” are sour kiwi gummies....
First ‘Anastasia’ Merchandise Arrives at Walt Disney World
An “Anastasia” mug is the first merchandise for the film to arrive at Walt Disney World. Disney acquired “Anastasia” back in 2019 when they acquired 20th Century Fox, but no merchandise related to the classic Don Bluth flick has appeared in Disney Parks before now. “Anastasia”...
