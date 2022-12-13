ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Spring-area legislators, organizations advocate for reform in upcoming 88th Texas Legislature

Another top priority for local legislators in the upcoming session will be criminal justice reform as multiple legislators have already filed bills pertaining to changes in police conduct and judicial protocol. (Evan Marczynski/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring-area lawmakers plan to prioritize education funding, public safety and property tax relief, among other...
Data: Brazoria County experienced population and income increases from 2016-21

Brazoria County experienced slightly higher population and income increases than Texas from 2016-21. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County has seen growth in population and income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data results from 2016-21. The population of Brazoria County has grown by 8.91% over the last five years, which is slightly higher than the Texas population increase of 7.07%.
Fort Bend County commissioners identify priorities for 88th Texas legislative session

Fort Bend County is in the process of preparing its initiatives for the 88th Texas legislative session, which convenes Jan. 10. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County is preparing for the 88th Texas legislative session, set to convene Jan. 10, by identifying its priorities for the legislative agenda. The county will submit proposals to local legislators that pertain to trail accessibility in CenterPoint Energy easements, hotel occupancy tax, pension bonds and revenue caps.
