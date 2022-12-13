Read full article on original website
Ahead of below-freezing temperatures, ERCOT prepares power grid
"As we monitor weather conditions, we want to assure Texans that the grid is resilient and reliable," ERCOT President Pablo Vegas said in a news release. Temperatures are expected to reach "extreme cold" between Dec. 22-26. (Courtesy Unsplash) Temperatures across Texas are expected to fall below 32 degrees Fahrenheit from...
Spring-area legislators, organizations advocate for reform in upcoming 88th Texas Legislature
Another top priority for local legislators in the upcoming session will be criminal justice reform as multiple legislators have already filed bills pertaining to changes in police conduct and judicial protocol. (Evan Marczynski/Community Impact Newspaper) Spring-area lawmakers plan to prioritize education funding, public safety and property tax relief, among other...
Data: Brazoria County experienced population and income increases from 2016-21
Brazoria County experienced slightly higher population and income increases than Texas from 2016-21. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County has seen growth in population and income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data results from 2016-21. The population of Brazoria County has grown by 8.91% over the last five years, which is slightly higher than the Texas population increase of 7.07%.
Fort Bend County commissioners identify priorities for 88th Texas legislative session
Fort Bend County is in the process of preparing its initiatives for the 88th Texas legislative session, which convenes Jan. 10. (Asia Armour/Community Impact) Fort Bend County is preparing for the 88th Texas legislative session, set to convene Jan. 10, by identifying its priorities for the legislative agenda. The county will submit proposals to local legislators that pertain to trail accessibility in CenterPoint Energy easements, hotel occupancy tax, pension bonds and revenue caps.
As pandemic relief runs out, Texas hospitals at heightened risk of closure
Expenses for Texas hospitals have increased by over 20% since 2019, largely due to the rising costs of labor, medical supplies and drugs. (Courtesy Unsplash) It has been nearly three years since the last time a hospital closed in Texas, largely due to billions of dollars in federal funding that were used to support hospitals during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Education, property taxes head local legislators’ agendas for 2023
State Sen. Brandon Creighton, R-Conroe, said in a statement to Community Impact that the priority for the 88th session is getting the Legislature to adopt a Teacher Bill of Rights and a Parental Bill of Rights to address issues in education. Legislators and Texas policy organizations plan to prioritize public...
