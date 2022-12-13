ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

cujo
5d ago

Stop the bleeding by eliminating the transfer money to the empty pockets at the city. Many thanks to Lauren Poe and company for destroying Gainesville.

WCJB

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members will discuss their lease with HAECO Americas on Monday evening. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. where they will negotiate lease terms with HAECO leaders. Marion County commissioners will go over their interlocal agreement to fund the Animal Control and Shelter...
LAKE CITY, FL
WCJB

Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Gainesville Cultural Affairs Board to hold art award contest

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville art awards program is looking to honor local cultural leaders for the month of December. Members of the Gainesville Cultural Affairs Board hold an art award contest every year. The board works with the Gainesville Art in Public Places Trust to recognize people and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville man sentenced for 2019 homicide at Waffle House on Newberry Road

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Brian Rodgers led the prosecution team in State vs. Ezekiel Luke Hicks. On April 7, 2019, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waffle House on Newberry Road following reports of shots fired. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified and arrested Ezekiel Hicks, dob 10/27/93, for the unlawful killing of Craig Brewer. Hicks was arrested at his Gainesville residence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Detectives used video evidence along with eyewitness testimony that was successful in this case. Sentencing lasted two days, which allowed both victim impact statements and defense witnesses to address the Court.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

LCPD arrests gunman in shooting

A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
LAKE CITY, FL

