cujo
5d ago
Stop the bleeding by eliminating the transfer money to the empty pockets at the city. Many thanks to Lauren Poe and company for destroying Gainesville.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Reminder: Clay County temporary recycling drop-off stations permanently closedZoey FieldsClay County, FL
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Las Vegas Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLas Vegas, NV
The World's Largest Occupied Bat Houses are in Florida, and You Can See Them For FreeL. CaneFlorida State
Artificial Intelligence to Take Over (at least part of) The UF Campus with New AI Center Designed by Students.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
Ocala CEP highlights recruiting company Spherion
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A recruiting company is keeping Ocala connected through its professional network. Learn more about Spherion on this week’s episode of the Weekly Buzz.
WCJB
Parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at University of Florida to have Santa and more
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a parade on Physical Plant Radio Road at the University of Florida on Monday morning. The parade will have Santa, police cars, big trucks and more. They will parade by Baby Gators daycares and Shands Children’s Hospital. The parade will begin at Physical...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City city council members will discuss their lease with HAECO Americas on Monday evening. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. where they will negotiate lease terms with HAECO leaders. Marion County commissioners will go over their interlocal agreement to fund the Animal Control and Shelter...
WCJB
Marion County family wins handicapped accessible bathroom makeover for adult special needs son
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Transitions Life Center family in Marion County has won a handicapped accessible bathroom makeover scheduled for Monday. The Coppock family takes care of their adult son, 37-year-old Jordan. Jordan suffered a stroke as an infant, which left him with cognitive impairments and physical challenges. Ocala...
WCJB
University of Florida police arrest man for attempting to steal packages from campus housing
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is behind bars after trying to steal packages from residents at the University of Florida campus housing on Saturday. University of Florida police officers say Steven Coleman, 35, went door-to-door stealing Amazon packages in the Tanglewood Village Housing Complex. Earlier that day, an officer...
WCJB
Dunnellon man dead after car crash in Marion County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Dunnellon is dead after a crash in Marion County on Sunday night. The man was driving southbound on NW 80th Ave. and approaching U.S. 27 Alt. just before 9 p.m. A woman was driving westbound on U.S. 27 Alt. and was approaching NW...
WCJB
Gainesville Cultural Affairs Board to hold art award contest
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville art awards program is looking to honor local cultural leaders for the month of December. Members of the Gainesville Cultural Affairs Board hold an art award contest every year. The board works with the Gainesville Art in Public Places Trust to recognize people and...
WCJB
Gainesville Police announce they will place warning labels on vehicles at risk of theft
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officers will be leaving orange slips of paper on windshields, but its not a parking ticket. Officers are checking vehicles and are leaving behind report cards on their security. Police say these notices are designed to encourage owners to lock their vehicles and avoid...
WCJB
Siblings use lemonade stand to provide kids in their community with toys for the holidays
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Toys for Tots held its annual distribution this weekend, providing toys for more than four thousand families across Levy, Gilchrist, Dixie and Alachua Counties. Overall, organizers estimated they brought in between 12 and 13 thousand toys during the holiday season. “Working with Toys for Tots gives...
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville man sentenced for 2019 homicide at Waffle House on Newberry Road
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – On Thursday, December 15, 2022, Assistant State Attorney Brian Rodgers led the prosecution team in State vs. Ezekiel Luke Hicks. On April 7, 2019, the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office responded to Waffle House on Newberry Road following reports of shots fired. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Detectives identified and arrested Ezekiel Hicks, dob 10/27/93, for the unlawful killing of Craig Brewer. Hicks was arrested at his Gainesville residence. Alachua County Sheriff’s Detectives used video evidence along with eyewitness testimony that was successful in this case. Sentencing lasted two days, which allowed both victim impact statements and defense witnesses to address the Court.
Huge multi-family project on Maricamp Road coming before MCBCC
Here is a brief overview of the development application the Marion County Board of County Commissioners will consider Tuesday, Dec. 20 during their regularly scheduled meeting:. Location 6650 & 6670 SE Maricamp Road, ½ mile east of SE 58th Avenue/Baseline Road, south of the post office and north of Circle...
WCJB
One man is dead after dispute between neighbors turned violent
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers with the Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 1:20 Friday afternoon about a man being shot outside his apartment at the Point Apartments located at 3100 S.W. 35th Place. Officials say the man who allegedly shot his neighbor actually called 911 and was...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Quick and easy ways to make oatmeal
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Sometimes it’s hard for people to make wholesome breakfast in the morning during the week. In this week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn about quick and easy ways to make oatmeal.
WCJB
UF Health Shands doctors urge people young and old to get the flu vaccine
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Doctors at UF Health Shands are urging people to get the flu vaccine as winter begins to set in, especially those children under 18. A surge of COVID-19, flu, and respiratory virus illnesses are sweeping across the country, leading to increased hospitalizations. But UF Health doctors...
WCJB
Gator football team loses Las Vegas Bowl to Oregon State, 30-3 to end season 6-7 overall
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WCJB) -A season of inconsistency under first-year head coach Billy Napier came to an unfortunate, although perhaps symbolic close on Saturday with Florida losing the Las Vegas Bowl to No. 14 Oregon State, 30-3 to finish the season 6-7 overall. The result gives UF back-to-back losing seasons for the first time since 1978 and 79.
WCJB
FDLE identifies human remains found in Gilchrist County as Demiah Appling
OLD TOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The death of a 14-year-old girl from Dixie County has been ruled a homicide as tests confirm the identity of human remains found last week in Gilchrist County. The human remains found in Gilchrist County on Dec. 5 have been identified as missing teenager Demiah...
WCJB
Gainesville man arrested on kidnapping charges after forcing another man to drive at gunpoint
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man had to take evasive actions to escape a kidnapping situation after deputies report a friend entered his car, pointed a gun to his head, and told him to drive. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Kenneth Cruz-Santiago, 23, on Thursday on charges of Kidnapping,...
mainstreetdailynews.com
LCPD arrests gunman in shooting
A Lake City man was arrested after he allegedly shot a passenger in his vehicle on Wednesday night. According to a Lake City Police Department (LCPD) release, officers arrested Marquis Murrell, 26, after an argument with a passenger inside his Jeep Cherokee around Duval and Lake Jeffrey at 9:20 p.m.
News4Jax.com
Putnam County woman arrested after video shows her hitting man with a disability multiple times
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Putnam County woman was arrested earlier this month after surveillance video footage showed her hitting a man with a disability, according to the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Chelsey Renee Payne, 30, of San Mateo was arrested by the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office and...
News4Jax.com
Lotto ticket winners in Jacksonville, Ocala lose money to DEO overpayments
OCALA, Fla. – Two Florida men in two different cities each won $1,000 playing lottery tickets then lost the cash prizes to the Department of Economic Opportunity the day they went to collect their holiday cash, as written by News4JAX’s news partner News 6 Click Orlando. Jerry Kirkpatrick,...
