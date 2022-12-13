Read full article on original website
Mason Elementary STEAM classes serve homeless, troops, hungry through annual outreach program
MASON, Ohio — While the semester may be winding down for most, a group of Mason Elementary students is choosing to go full "steam" ahead. More specifically, full STEAM, which stands for science, technology, engineering, art and math. A group of Mason third and fourth graders is participating in an annual outreach program as a part of their STEAM class.
Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays
CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
Resident at local assisted living facility turned 104 Friday
A resident at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Loveland turned 104 years of age on Friday, Dec. 16. The facility held a birthday celebration for the woman, Flo, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. According to Mary Jordan, Activity Director at Traditions of Deerfield, Flo is "still...
Anderson Township home brings Christmas spirit with festive yard display
ANDERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — This Anderson Township home is bringing the holiday spirit with an amazing yard display, featuring many Christmas inflatables!. The display is located in the 700 block of 8 Mile Road in Anderson Township. The decorations also extend to the side of the house, where two...
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level
MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amid rise in anti-Semitic crime
The celebration of Hanukkah is officially underway, and the 'Festival of Lights' in the Jewish faith is one of the world's oldest traditions. The holiday celebrates the survival of the Jewish people amid hate; meanwhile, the United States is experiencing a spike in antisemitism. "Hanukkah is a joyous holiday," Rabbi...
New room at CPD Youth Services honors police cadet who was shot and killed
CINCINNATI — A new room at Cincinnati Police Department Youth Services is honoring a police cadet who was shot and killed over two years ago. Aurora McCarter was shot and killed during the summer of 2020. McCarter was 17 when she was killed during a robbery. McCarter was a...
Cincinnati Zoo's lights voted best in nation for 5th year in a row
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo's Festival of Lights has again been named the nation's best. USA Today held its "10 Best Zoo Lights" contest again, and the Cincinnati zoo earned the top spot. That's the fifth year in a row Cincinnati has received the top designation. The zoo also...
Mother who claims she was drugged at tailgate is now raising awareness
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati woman is reminding people to stay alert a year after she says she was drugged at a tailgate party. Now, she's speaking out in hopes of saving someone else from ending up in her shoes. "Honestly I don't know that I would have lived," Jen...
Avondale youth football team overcomes violence to stay undefeated, qualify for national championship
CINCINNATI — An Avondale youth football team that is undefeated in three years is headed to a prestigious national tournament despite having to overcome multiple incidents of gun violence this season. The Cin City Gators football team and cheer squad is made up of kids under 10 years old.
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest
CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck
CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Freedom Way in Downtown Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — Reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on East Freedom Way in Downtown Cincinnati. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have...
Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Dr in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Fire crews are responding to a report of a structure fire on Creekside Drive in Fairfield, Butler County. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township
NORTHBROOK, Ohio — Crews responding to reported vehicle fire on Deshler Drive in Colerain Township. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
Crews on scene of crash , I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road
WEST CHESTER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews on scene of a crash on I-75 south at Cincinnati-Dayton Road. Car off the roadway, on the right side, traffic is impacted.
Crews are responding to crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue
NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a crash with injuries on Hamilton Avenue and Southridge Lane. A car has struck a pole. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
Police searching for suspects responsible for vandalism at Hillel Building
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati and UC police are looking for suspect that vandalized the Cincinnati Hillel Building a few weeks ago. According to police, around 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 4, two young men were seen destroying plants and throwing dirt on the Hillel House. The facility is across the street...
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
