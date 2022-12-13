ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Citygate Church hosts toy giveaway ahead of the holidays

CINCINNATI — For 500 Children and their families, Christmas may have come a week early. Citygate Church collected, assembled, and gave away over 500 bikes and toys on this Sunday morning before Christmas. Pastors Eric and Kim Petree of Citygate Church say this distribution captures the true spirit of the season.
LEBANON, OH
Resident at local assisted living facility turned 104 Friday

A resident at Traditions of Deerfield assisted living facility in Loveland turned 104 years of age on Friday, Dec. 16. The facility held a birthday celebration for the woman, Flo, on Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. According to Mary Jordan, Activity Director at Traditions of Deerfield, Flo is "still...
LOVELAND, OH
Light display in Milford takes holiday decorations to the next level

MILFORD, Ohio — A holiday light display in Milford, Ohio is taking Christmas decorations to the next level with the outdoor display illuminating the street!. Not only is the house decked out in lights, but the trees have been covered also!. Check out the display in the video player...
MILFORD, OH
Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amid rise in anti-Semitic crime

The celebration of Hanukkah is officially underway, and the 'Festival of Lights' in the Jewish faith is one of the world's oldest traditions. The holiday celebrates the survival of the Jewish people amid hate; meanwhile, the United States is experiencing a spike in antisemitism. "Hanukkah is a joyous holiday," Rabbi...
BLUE ASH, OH
Cincinnati police recover eight pounds of suspected fentanyl in arrest

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati man was arrested after a large drug bust in two different Cincinnati neighborhoods. According to officials, police arrested 29-year-old Abdul Dotson for drug trafficking after executing two search warrants. Officers with the Narcotics Unit recovered eight pounds of suspected fentanyl at locations in Westwood and...
CINCINNATI, OH
Report of a car that struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck

CINCINNATI — Report of a car that has struck a pole on Lantana and Groesbeck in College Hill. Driver reportedly fled the scene, but the roadway is blocked. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
CINCINNATI, OH
Crews responding to a report of a fire on Judy Drive in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Emergency crews are responding to a report of a fire at 214 Judy Drive in Fairfield. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload....
FAIRFIELD, OH

