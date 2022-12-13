Congratulations are in order for Kid Cudi, who earned his first diamond RIAA certification with “Pursuit of Happiness.”. The artist took to Twitter to celebrate the feat and thank his fans, writing, “Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!! THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!” He also confirmed that several of his albums have received new platinum certifications; Man on the Moon: The End of Day is now 8x platinum, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager is now 2x platinum approaching 3x and Man on The Moon III: The Chosen and Indicud are now both platinum.

