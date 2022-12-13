Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
Romain Gauthier Unveils Its First Metal Bracelet in Titanium
Independent watchmaker, Romain Gauthier has revealed his eponymous brand’s first-ever metal bracelet watch — the C By Romain Gauthier Titanium Edition Bracelet. Constructed in Grade 5 titanium, the bracelet boasts a slim design that features ergonomically curved lugs, and a seamlessly integrated folding clasp to ensure comfort for its wearer. The bezel, also made of titanium, comes in a unique geometric design with alternating finishes that echo the sapphire crystal caseback, as well as the bracelet links, which also feature contrasting satin and hand-polished finishes.
hypebeast.com
Sam Wise Presents New E.P. 'None the Wiser,' Drops New Visuals for "Thankful"
House Of Pharaohs rapper, Sam Wise has returned with new music and he is more mature than ever before. Earlier this year, Hypebeast caught up with the London-based musician following his recent Billionaire Boys Club campaign, of which he was involved in the continuing press run from his critically-acclaimed project, Free Game. Now, the rhymer is back with another new E.P. in the form of None The Wiser — and he’s just dropped off some new visuals to go with it.
hypebeast.com
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
hypebeast.com
Albino & Preto and STASH Reconnect for Modernica Stackable Side Shell Chair Release
Reconnecting once again, Albino & Preto and STASH have come together for another release with Modernica. The trio has reunited for a limited-edition Stackable Side Shell Chair to celebrate the Brooklyn-based graffiti legend’s latest book, SUBLUEMINAL. The new book release chronicles the artist’s life and body of work through the decades as an indelible influence on the world of graffiti.
hypebeast.com
adidas to Reissue the UltraBOOST "Core Black" and "Cloud White"
Streetwear aficionados and sneakerheads took notice of style figures like Ye and Jerry Lorenzo co-signing adidas and its UltraBOOST in 2015 and 2016, and this automatically skyrocketed the silhouette’s popularity. Of all the variations that have been released to the masses, few have had as strong of a run as the adidas UltraBOOST 1.0. So to ring in the new year, the German sportswear brand is bringing back a duo of its most popular colorways to the shelves: the “Core Black” and the “Cloud White.”
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace is preparing to round out the festive season with the final release of its Winter 2022 collection. Drop 5 is encompassed by a selection of winter-ready treats that will carry you swiftly through the chilly season. The Holiday 2022 Week 5 offering begins with Palace’s classic Tri-Ferg logo, which...
hypebeast.com
Kid Cudi Earns His First Diamond Certification With "Pursuit of Happiness"
Congratulations are in order for Kid Cudi, who earned his first diamond RIAA certification with “Pursuit of Happiness.”. The artist took to Twitter to celebrate the feat and thank his fans, writing, “Pursuit of Happiness is certified DIAMOND!! THANK U to everyone who connected w this song and played it over and over all these years. I love you all!!” He also confirmed that several of his albums have received new platinum certifications; Man on the Moon: The End of Day is now 8x platinum, Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager is now 2x platinum approaching 3x and Man on The Moon III: The Chosen and Indicud are now both platinum.
hypebeast.com
Frank Ocean Drops T-Shirts, Posters and Reissued ‘Blonde’ Vinyl
Frank Ocean has returned with new merchandise. Rather than the jewelry he’s been putting out through his Homer label, the artist’s latest collection celebrates his blonded radio show. The drop features four t-shirts, two posters and a one-of-a-kind vinyl. Among the shirts, all of which are in black,...
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
hypebeast.com
Become the King of Games With Bandai's 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Millennium Puzzle Complete Edition
Following the release of a puzzle kit, Bandai has now unveiled a new take on Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s iconic Millenium Puzzle. The design of the puzzle kit has been built on with an interactive system with the soon-to-release “Millennium Puzzle Complete Edition”. Rendered in a brilliant metallic gold vacuum plated...
hypebeast.com
Nike’s Dunk Low Remastered Gets a "Mint Foam" Makeover
After revealing its first “Olive” iteration of the sneaker earlier this year, has just presented an all-new version of its Dunk Low Remastered. Over recent times, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of its most popular silhouettes with high-profile collaborations — such as the recently-dropped Lebron James version — and general releases keeping fans consistently engaged and excited for what’s to come next. For the Dunk Low Remastered, the Swoosh is now offering a revitalized version of the shoe — and it heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed looks.
hypebeast.com
Hypebeast and Roger Dubuis Debut Hyper-Expressive Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier
Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis is gearing up to unveil the all-new Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier. The hyper-expressive timepiece, made in collaboration with Hypebeast, features an automatic caliber and striking 42mm scratch-resistant case and bezel meticulously crafted from ceramic. The rare-edition release is limited to 28 pieces and will retail for $88,000 USD.
hypebeast.com
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
hypebeast.com
Satisfy Braces the Elements With Its Winter Pack Delivery 2
Parisian running brand Satisfy is preparing for the cold season ahead with the launch of delivery 2 of its Winter Pack. With its latest capsule, Satisfy reveals a selection of apparel and accessories that are designed with varied weather conditions in mind. Comprising the collection is a selection of pullovers, a packable windbreaker, thermal base layer shirts, T-shirts, running shorts and tights. This time around, Satisfy’s pieces appear in a range of technical hues like charcoal gray, pewter, dirty wheat, dusty pink and more alongside tye-die graphics.
hypebeast.com
PUMA Throws It Back for Its Rider FV Archive Remastered
PUMA has reached into its archives to present a revitalized version of its Rider FV sneaker, and this time, it’s coming in the form of the Rider FV Archive Remastered to celebrate 75 years of the classic design. Throwing it back to the heritage hallmarks of the silhouette —...
hypebeast.com
Dell’s New Concept Luna Laptop Can Be Taken Apart in Seconds
Dell has followed up on last year’s Concept Luna laptop with an even more sustainable model. While the previous iteration featured sustainable materials that were easy to recycle and replace, this latest laptop flexes its repairability, capable of being dismantled in less than a minute. The 2022 Concept Luna...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound X PUMA Tease Green Suede Sneaker for FW22
JJJJound has unveiled the next shoe in its collaboration with . Since teaming up earlier this year, the brands have been rolling out a series of suede sneakers in various colorways. September saw the release of the soft beige “Putty” and gray “Limestone” colorways, while last month, they delivered a...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at the New A.P.C. x ASICS Gel-Sonoma Collaboration
Has connected with A.P.C. for a new footwear collaboration — and the duo has just presented a new Gel-Sonoma sneaker in a clean “Black/Black” colorway. Crafted with a mesh upper, the shoes also include rounded rubber laces while they also feature a tie dye effect through textile and rubber lace hoops. Furthermore, customary ASICS branding can be spotted on the leather patch on the tongue and further co-branding has been added to the rubber lace locks while a printed A.P.C. logo and ASICS embroidery have been integrated into the heel.
