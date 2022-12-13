ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship

A new agricultural scholarship will honor the memory of Frank Prevedelli, whose passion was farming apples in Watsonville. Prevedelli and his wife of 55 years, Silvia, sold everything they grew at the Prevedelli Ranch and at farmers’ markets throughut the Bay Area. When he died at home Jan. 21,...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
Aptos Times: December 15, 2022

A Candle in the Darkness • New Cabrillo Stage Artistic Director • $103 Million for Bike & Walk Trail • Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship • State Offers Money to Repair Old Fair Barns, By Jondi Gumz • Vaccine Boosts Pfizer Revenue, By Jondi Gumz • Volunteer Data: How Sea Otters Use Slough: New Scientific Paper Shows Value of Amateur Observations • Holiday Beauty • Gutzwiller Memorial Groundbreaking: Strock Family to Match December Donations, By Kieran Kelly • Matthew Burke Named First Cabrillo College Local Government Fellow • Agri-Culture’s 26th Annual Farm Dinner • Twin Lakes Church: 1 Million+ Meals for Food Bank • Garden Leaders from 11 States Visit PVUSD • Raising Awareness: Mount Madonna Students Participate in Farmworker Reality Tour, By Leigh Ann Clifton • Interior Vision Flooring Design: ‘Think Green’, By Edita McQuary • Jacob’s Heart Supports Families • Storm Blows Everything Apart. Help! • $5.7 Billion Opioids Settlement with Walgreens … and much more!
APTOS, CA
$103 Million for Bike & Walk Trail

For Aptos residents, it’s the biggest Christmas surprise ever: On Dec. 7, the California Transportation Commission approved $103.3 million in grant funds for 6.5 miles of the Coastal Rail Trail, a bike and pedestrian path next to the railroad tracks from Beach Street in Santa Cruz to 17th Avenue in Live Oak, then to State Park Drive in Seacliff.
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA

