A Candle in the Darkness • New Cabrillo Stage Artistic Director • $103 Million for Bike & Walk Trail • Frank Prevedelli Memorial Scholarship • State Offers Money to Repair Old Fair Barns, By Jondi Gumz • Vaccine Boosts Pfizer Revenue, By Jondi Gumz • Volunteer Data: How Sea Otters Use Slough: New Scientific Paper Shows Value of Amateur Observations • Holiday Beauty • Gutzwiller Memorial Groundbreaking: Strock Family to Match December Donations, By Kieran Kelly • Matthew Burke Named First Cabrillo College Local Government Fellow • Agri-Culture’s 26th Annual Farm Dinner • Twin Lakes Church: 1 Million+ Meals for Food Bank • Garden Leaders from 11 States Visit PVUSD • Raising Awareness: Mount Madonna Students Participate in Farmworker Reality Tour, By Leigh Ann Clifton • Interior Vision Flooring Design: ‘Think Green’, By Edita McQuary • Jacob’s Heart Supports Families • Storm Blows Everything Apart. Help! • $5.7 Billion Opioids Settlement with Walgreens … and much more!

APTOS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO