Jordan Brand Is Closing Out 2022 With the Return of the Air Jordan 2 "Chicago"
Before 2022 officially comes to a close, Jordan Brand is carving out space for one last bring-back: the Air Jordan 2 “Chicago.” We’ve seen this pair’s official images pop up along with a myriad of early leaks, so let’s dive a little into its backstory.
Ranking the Best Christmas Sneakers
‘Tis the season for festive looks. Sneakerheads have long been treated to pairs centered around Christmas, resulting in all sorts of unique takes on the theme. From bringing adored characters to life and assembling color coordinated styles, these festive looks continue to serve as some of footwear’s most adventurous releases. To celebrate the holidays, the Hypebeast team has put together a list of sneakers that best bring Christmas spirit.
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
Rounding Up Air Jordan 1 Low Grails in Light of the "Black Phantom" Drop
With the release of the Air Jordan 1 Low “Black Phantom” right around the corner, it’s time to revisit eye-catching AJ1s currently dominating the sneaker sphere, including signature colorways such as “Bred” and “Chicago.” By now, these color stories are culturally synonymous with the career and legacy of Michael Jordan and the coterie of collectors who’ve popularized these famed models.
Nike Presents Its Air Max Flyknit Racer in "Deep Royal Blue"
Following up on its recent “Neon Orange” iteration, Nike has just presented its latest version of its Air Max Flyknit Racer in a “Deep Royal Blue” colorway. Structurally, the Flyknit Racer merges a selection of different features from separate silhouettes to create a hybrid of past and present. For example, this new sneaker features the breathable knitted uppers of the Flyknit Racer, while it also integrates the bouncy Air Unit midsoles from the Air Max Pre-Day.
One Block Down Links Up with New York Institution RefrigiWear for Cozy Outerwear Capsule
Milan-based retailer One Block Down is tapping on American outerwear company RefrigiWear for a winter-ready collaboration to shield wearers from the cool winds this season. The duo celebrates RefrigiWear’s 60-year legacy as an emblematic New York institution that aims to protect workers from sub-zero temperatures through weather-proof textiles that easily tackle unpredictable conditions. One Block Down and RefrigiWear also honor the latter’s presence in street culture, which ignited during its expansion onto European grounds in the late ’90s.
Nike’s Dunk Low Remastered Gets a "Mint Foam" Makeover
After revealing its first “Olive” iteration of the sneaker earlier this year, has just presented an all-new version of its Dunk Low Remastered. Over recent times, Nike’s Dunk Low has been one of its most popular silhouettes with high-profile collaborations — such as the recently-dropped Lebron James version — and general releases keeping fans consistently engaged and excited for what’s to come next. For the Dunk Low Remastered, the Swoosh is now offering a revitalized version of the shoe — and it heavily leans into the current trend of deconstructed looks.
Reframed Showcases the Beauty of Raw Aluminium with Latest Launch
Despite only launching in 2021, Reframed is becoming the place to go for bedroom furniture. With a simple, clean aesthetic and design elements rooted in pure functionality, the Danish brand has made clunky bed frames a thing of the past – instead, prioritizing unfussy, easy-to-build pieces that are made from sustainable materials.
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace is preparing to round out the festive season with the final release of its Winter 2022 collection. Drop 5 is encompassed by a selection of winter-ready treats that will carry you swiftly through the chilly season. The Holiday 2022 Week 5 offering begins with Palace’s classic Tri-Ferg logo, which...
Unboxing: Moncler Grenoble’s High Performance Ensemble
Moncler Grenoble revealed its new winter collection last month in a climatic campaign featuring freeskier Richard Permin. Building excitement for the imminent ski season, the visuals show off the elevated technical garments made specifically for slope thrill seekers. In an exclusive unboxing, Hypebeast unpacks the head-to-toe outfit worn by Permin...
Born X Raised Drafts T-Shirts and Hoodies for Every NFL Team
Los Angeles streetwear imprint Born X Raised has teamed up with the NFL for an expansive capsule collection encompassing the league’s entire roster of teams. The collaboration marks an extension of Born X Raised’s legacy in sports, which first began with collaborations across LA’s big teams, including the Dodgers, Lakers and LAFC. The brand later partnered with teams including the Kings, the Rams and the Detroit Pistons, but this collection is the first time the label has joined forces with the NFL at large.
Romain Gauthier Unveils Its First Metal Bracelet in Titanium
Independent watchmaker, Romain Gauthier has revealed his eponymous brand’s first-ever metal bracelet watch — the C By Romain Gauthier Titanium Edition Bracelet. Constructed in Grade 5 titanium, the bracelet boasts a slim design that features ergonomically curved lugs, and a seamlessly integrated folding clasp to ensure comfort for its wearer. The bezel, also made of titanium, comes in a unique geometric design with alternating finishes that echo the sapphire crystal caseback, as well as the bracelet links, which also feature contrasting satin and hand-polished finishes.
The Air Jordan 37 Hops Into the "Year of the Rabbit" Celebration
To kick off the new year, Jordan Brand has prepared a footwear capsule that celebrates Chinese New Year. Previously, colorways including an Air Jordan 1 Low OG limited to 5,000 numbered pairs have surfaced as part of the collection and now an Air Jordan 37 has been revealed with a themed colorway.
Become the King of Games With Bandai's 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' Millennium Puzzle Complete Edition
Following the release of a puzzle kit, Bandai has now unveiled a new take on Yu-Gi-Oh!‘s iconic Millenium Puzzle. The design of the puzzle kit has been built on with an interactive system with the soon-to-release “Millennium Puzzle Complete Edition”. Rendered in a brilliant metallic gold vacuum plated...
JJJJound X PUMA Tease Green Suede Sneaker for FW22
JJJJound has unveiled the next shoe in its collaboration with . Since teaming up earlier this year, the brands have been rolling out a series of suede sneakers in various colorways. September saw the release of the soft beige “Putty” and gray “Limestone” colorways, while last month, they delivered a...
Early Look at the Air Jordan 1 High "Lucky Green"
If you’ve paid attention to the evolution of Jordan Brand and its retro category, then you’ve noticed that it has a cyclical nature to it. Its expansive array of classic colorways is released over and over again to satisfy the older sneakerheads and introduce classics to newer ones. In 2023, we can expect to see MJ’s imprint bring back some gems, one being the Air Jordan 1 High “Lucky Green” that was originally launched in 2009 as part of a “DMP” Pack.
Michael Mack and the Air Jordan 13 for Hypebeast’s Sole Mates
We all have a tiny whisper inside of us that tells us what we’re enthusiastic about well before we fully realize it. For Michael Mack, that interest is sneakers. His love for footwear was sparked at an early age when his older brother introduced him to sneakers and fashion while they grew up in Goose Creek, South Carolina. As Mack grew up, he became obsessed with how footwear transcended culture and lifestyles. This ardor eventually evolved into a vocation that guided his career path. He’s put his design skills into practice for brands like Roberto Cavalli, Under Amour, Pyer Moss and Dr. Martens all while developing a thorough understanding of the footwear industry’s minutiae. Now, Mack serves as a professor at the acclaimed Savannah College of Art and Design — where he hopes to inspire the next generation of footwear and accessory creatives.
Hypebeast and Roger Dubuis Debut Hyper-Expressive Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier
Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis is gearing up to unveil the all-new Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier. The hyper-expressive timepiece, made in collaboration with Hypebeast, features an automatic caliber and striking 42mm scratch-resistant case and bezel meticulously crafted from ceramic. The rare-edition release is limited to 28 pieces and will retail for $88,000 USD.
PUMA Throws It Back for Its Rider FV Archive Remastered
PUMA has reached into its archives to present a revitalized version of its Rider FV sneaker, and this time, it’s coming in the form of the Rider FV Archive Remastered to celebrate 75 years of the classic design. Throwing it back to the heritage hallmarks of the silhouette —...
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
