Historic Haley Tower in need of repairs
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout the years.
Local college to help women recovering from addiction
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Ivy Tech in Terre Haute will help women recovering from addiction receive an education. Ivy Tech is teaming up with the Next Step recovery program. According to Next Step, in the past two years, more than 60 percent of their clients did not have...
Donation helps provide college students free computers
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) 100 Plus Women Who Care Vigo County donated $9500 to the Ivy Tech Terre Haute Foundation. The money will be used to support Ivy Tech’s laptop scholarship program. It provides free, brand-new laptops to students who qualify. This helps students who might have been using...
Unintentional shooting leads to death in Greene Co.
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — According to a release from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, an unintentional shooting resulted in a death at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 17. A 16-year-old was unloading a semi-automatic handgun for cleaning and “unintentionally discharged one round” hitting 21-year-old Bryar Laws. Laws...
Catholic Charities to give 300 hams to the community
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A local food bank wants to make sure all families have a nice meal for the holidays. Saturday, Catholic Charities in Terre Haute. will hold its monthly bread and produce market. Since it’s December, this distribution will include their holiday hams. It will...
Holiday tradition returns at The Meadows
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– A holiday tradition made its return to The Meadows on Saturday. The shopping center hosted nearly 100 vendors for the event. Lora Stultz, who works as a vendor selling the art of her fiance for Atomic Monster Art, said vendors have built a community at the event over the years.
Queen of Terre Haute casino cost now $290 million; see new renderings
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Queen of Terre Haute Casino Resort will cost $290 million to complete, up from its original $260 million cost estimate. Ryan Jordan, Churchill Downs Incorporated’s Senior Vice President of Real Estate Development, said the change is due to current industry costs. “The...
Catholic Charities provides 300 hams ahead of Christmas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– As Christmas gets closer, one local organization did what it could to provide for those in need ahead of the holidays. Catholic Charities handed out 300 hams, along with other items, at its monthly “bread and produce,” distribution event at Benjamin Franklin Elementary School on Saturday.
Go green with eco-friendly gift-wrapping ideas
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With wrapping paper and gift bags, the holidays can be a time when we see an increase in waste. But a local non-profit says there are some simple steps you can take to celebrate more sustainably. Today we visited Rethink, Inc. in Terre Haute....
ISP: Indiana officer arrested for stealing drug stash from DEA Take Back initiative
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An Indiana police officer was arrested Friday for stealing illegal substances that had been collected during the DEA Drug Take Back initiative. According to a release from Indiana State Police, 39-year-old James Bradley Deckard, who has been in law enforcement for 18 years, was arrested on charges of official misconduct and theft, both Level 6 Felonies.
Vincennes man charged in gunshot death of toddler
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A man has been arrested and charged in a case where a two-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Vincennes. According to Vincennes Police, the charges stem from the events of Nov. 9, when officers were called to Good Samaritan Hospital in reference to a two-year-old that had suffered a gunshot wound.
Spencer officer arrested, accused of removing drugs from police storage
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — An Indiana State Police (ISP) special investigation resulted in the arrest of a Spencer police officer. Sergeant James Bradley Deckard, 39, was arrested on official misconduct and theft charges on December 16. The Owen County Prosecutor’s Office requested for ISP to investigate after there was...
