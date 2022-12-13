TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — After many years as a notable site at the Wabash Valley Railroad Museum, historic Haley Tower is in desperate need of repairs. Originally built in 1904, and moved to its current location in the winter of 1999, the tower became a tourist attraction for train enthusiasts and many others throughout the years.

TERRE HAUTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO