On view in Detroit until February 22, 2023. Geoff McFetridge has unveiled a suite of new paintings and sculptures at Louis Buhl & Co. in Detroit. Much of the Canadian artist’s past work has given little context to the abstracted figures who float in the confines of the canvas. In Rust Drinkers, however, McFetridge centers each work around the automobile — which determined what he could and could not do during his youth in Calgary, along with the many neighborhoods found in Detroit.

