Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home Energy Assistance Program has nearly $63 million for NY households: Apply to get your $1,126Mark StarNew York City, NY
Additional Social Security payment coming soon to eligible New YorkersR.A. HeimNew York City, NY
Army Soldier From New York Allegedly Charged For Murdering of a SergeantAbdul GhaniFort Stewart, GA
Apply now to get $47,000 to $60,000: Youth Development Specialist in NY who can make a differenceMark StarNew York City, NY
New Yorkers Could Sue Fossil Fuel Companies Under The Climate Negligence BillAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Related
hypebeast.com
ADER error Celebrates Its 8th Anniversary With "141218" Collection
Following the launch of its second collaboration with Zara that reflected on life’s cyclical nature, South Korean label ADER error is gearing up to celebrate its 8th anniversary with an all-new capsule collection. Dubbed “141218,” the range showcases a variety of brand staples designed with a slouchy fit for...
hypebeast.com
Reframed Showcases the Beauty of Raw Aluminium with Latest Launch
Despite only launching in 2021, Reframed is becoming the place to go for bedroom furniture. With a simple, clean aesthetic and design elements rooted in pure functionality, the Danish brand has made clunky bed frames a thing of the past – instead, prioritizing unfussy, easy-to-build pieces that are made from sustainable materials.
hypebeast.com
Unboxing: Moncler Grenoble’s High Performance Ensemble
Moncler Grenoble revealed its new winter collection last month in a climatic campaign featuring freeskier Richard Permin. Building excitement for the imminent ski season, the visuals show off the elevated technical garments made specifically for slope thrill seekers. In an exclusive unboxing, Hypebeast unpacks the head-to-toe outfit worn by Permin...
hypebeast.com
V1 Gallery and Barry McGee Are Back With a New Book
Holiday shopping can often incite a frenzy. ‘Will this fit?’ Will they like it? Will I like it? Can I even afford it?’ The very thought can cause vertigo. Alas, books have shown time after time to be an excellent gift for any and all types. There are loads of good ones to choose from this season, from ILL-STUDIO and Slam Jam’s ADDPMP [501–999], Quilo, a new book-mag exploring Brazilian writing and photography, along with a publication by NSS exploring football and fashion through a bootleg lens.
hypebeast.com
adidas Takes Inspiration From Outerspace for Its New COS Supernova
Adidas has just presented two new versions of its COS Supernova sneaker — and one pair is coated in a bold blue hue, while the other is coming in gold. The Supernova line is one of adidas’ most notable archives and it has continued to navigate its way through the modern sneaker sphere with engaging and unique designs, most of which take inspiration from the brand’s debuted editions from the early 2000s.
hypebeast.com
Billionaire Boys Club Looks to Space for Winter 2022 Drop 2
Pharrell Williams’ Billionaire Boys Club is back for another release before the close of the year. This time around, the brand looks to space for delivery two of its Winter 2022 collection. To bring about the latest offering, Williams’ clothing brand takes pieces of inspiration from a wide array...
hypebeast.com
Romain Gauthier Unveils Its First Metal Bracelet in Titanium
Independent watchmaker, Romain Gauthier has revealed his eponymous brand’s first-ever metal bracelet watch — the C By Romain Gauthier Titanium Edition Bracelet. Constructed in Grade 5 titanium, the bracelet boasts a slim design that features ergonomically curved lugs, and a seamlessly integrated folding clasp to ensure comfort for its wearer. The bezel, also made of titanium, comes in a unique geometric design with alternating finishes that echo the sapphire crystal caseback, as well as the bracelet links, which also feature contrasting satin and hand-polished finishes.
hypebeast.com
Latto Unveils "Another Nasty Song"
Following March’s release of her sophomore studio album 777, Latto returned earlier this month with a club-ready Glorilla collaboration, “FTCU.”. Just a few weeks later, the Atlanta rapper is continuing to keep things upbeat with a new single called “Another Nasty Song,” out via RCA Records.
hypebeast.com
Everything Dropping at Palace This Week
Palace is preparing to round out the festive season with the final release of its Winter 2022 collection. Drop 5 is encompassed by a selection of winter-ready treats that will carry you swiftly through the chilly season. The Holiday 2022 Week 5 offering begins with Palace’s classic Tri-Ferg logo, which...
hypebeast.com
Albino & Preto and STASH Reconnect for Modernica Stackable Side Shell Chair Release
Reconnecting once again, Albino & Preto and STASH have come together for another release with Modernica. The trio has reunited for a limited-edition Stackable Side Shell Chair to celebrate the Brooklyn-based graffiti legend’s latest book, SUBLUEMINAL. The new book release chronicles the artist’s life and body of work through the decades as an indelible influence on the world of graffiti.
hypebeast.com
Local Creatives Tour the Diverse Food Stops Fuelling Them On-The-Go
In a new biking odyssey, VanMoof teams up with Hypebeast to find out how its lightweight-yet-high-powered e-bikes are helping a new generation of food enthusiasts discover an authentic array of cuisines. After stopping off at LA’s fresh-flavored eateries, the second installment in the series sees Hypebeast head to London where...
hypebeast.com
New 'Pokémon' Series Announced, Ash and Pikachu Will Say Their Goodbye
After becoming World Champion last season, Ash Ketchum and his faithful companion Pikachu will be saying goodbye. After 25 years, the iconic duo will be retiring after 11 more episodes of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. The final episodes of the series, which debuted in 1997, will also feature...
hypebeast.com
Hypebeast and Roger Dubuis Debut Hyper-Expressive Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier
Swiss watchmaker Roger Dubuis is gearing up to unveil the all-new Excalibur Hypebeast Monobalancier. The hyper-expressive timepiece, made in collaboration with Hypebeast, features an automatic caliber and striking 42mm scratch-resistant case and bezel meticulously crafted from ceramic. The rare-edition release is limited to 28 pieces and will retail for $88,000 USD.
hypebeast.com
Antoine Arnault Heads LVMH Holding Co. and Bode Sets Sail for Paris in This Week's Top Fashion News
This week, fashion looked toward the future. On the fashion week calendar, Bode announced that it will show its FW23 collection in Paris this January, and Marni shared that it will take its next collection to Tokyo in February. At LVMH, Antoine Arnault officially became the CEO of Christian Dior SE, the holding company that operates the larger luxury conglomerate. Elsewhere, the industry saw some forceful collaborations — among them, Givenchy teamed up with Disney for a 100th-anniversary capsule, and Telfar and Eastpak reunited for a slew of bright-blue bag offerings.
hypebeast.com
What Will Streetwear's Biggest Trends Be in 2023?
EDITED — a leading data company that works with brands and retailers across the world — has investigated what trends the major players of streetwear will be pushing for 2023. Streetwear and luxury were never closer than in 2022. Palace x Gucci (and C.P. Company, Mercedes-AMG, Calvin Klein),...
hypebeast.com
Satisfy Braces the Elements With Its Winter Pack Delivery 2
Parisian running brand Satisfy is preparing for the cold season ahead with the launch of delivery 2 of its Winter Pack. With its latest capsule, Satisfy reveals a selection of apparel and accessories that are designed with varied weather conditions in mind. Comprising the collection is a selection of pullovers, a packable windbreaker, thermal base layer shirts, T-shirts, running shorts and tights. This time around, Satisfy’s pieces appear in a range of technical hues like charcoal gray, pewter, dirty wheat, dusty pink and more alongside tye-die graphics.
hypebeast.com
Geoff McFetridge Presents 'Rust Drinkers' at Louis Buhl & Co.
On view in Detroit until February 22, 2023. Geoff McFetridge has unveiled a suite of new paintings and sculptures at Louis Buhl & Co. in Detroit. Much of the Canadian artist’s past work has given little context to the abstracted figures who float in the confines of the canvas. In Rust Drinkers, however, McFetridge centers each work around the automobile — which determined what he could and could not do during his youth in Calgary, along with the many neighborhoods found in Detroit.
hypebeast.com
PUMA Throws It Back for Its Rider FV Archive Remastered
PUMA has reached into its archives to present a revitalized version of its Rider FV sneaker, and this time, it’s coming in the form of the Rider FV Archive Remastered to celebrate 75 years of the classic design. Throwing it back to the heritage hallmarks of the silhouette —...
hypebeast.com
JJJJound X PUMA Tease Green Suede Sneaker for FW22
JJJJound has unveiled the next shoe in its collaboration with . Since teaming up earlier this year, the brands have been rolling out a series of suede sneakers in various colorways. September saw the release of the soft beige “Putty” and gray “Limestone” colorways, while last month, they delivered a...
hypebeast.com
Take a Look at the New A.P.C. x ASICS Gel-Sonoma Collaboration
Has connected with A.P.C. for a new footwear collaboration — and the duo has just presented a new Gel-Sonoma sneaker in a clean “Black/Black” colorway. Crafted with a mesh upper, the shoes also include rounded rubber laces while they also feature a tie dye effect through textile and rubber lace hoops. Furthermore, customary ASICS branding can be spotted on the leather patch on the tongue and further co-branding has been added to the rubber lace locks while a printed A.P.C. logo and ASICS embroidery have been integrated into the heel.
Comments / 0