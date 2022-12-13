Read full article on original website
Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, Patrick Martinez, and More to Produce Art for LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival
LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival launching later this month, will feature installations by a group of celebrated artists, including Jacolby Satterwhite, For Freedoms, and Patrick Martinez. PMC—the parent company of ARTnews and Art in America, as well as Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications—launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. The festival will run from December 10 to 11, and will also feature performances by touted musicians such as Lil Baby, Maluma, and more. The full lineup of artists includes Jacolby Satterwhite, Amanda Ross-Ho, Patrick...
sheenmagazine.com
Two Important Women involved in the Future of Art through their Collection
Not so long ago, black women collectors of art were not a thing. Today, some of them are important influencers in the world of art, as they impact the industry through the works that they collect. They do so through the choices that they make, but also by how they acquire paintings, sculptures and more. Indeed, when someone like Denise Gardner mentions that she starts being interested in an artwork when she notices it on Instagram, it certainly gives ideas to other collectors. But today, we focus on Pamela Joyner and Charlotte Newman, two important art collectors with influence.
myscience.org
Manchester AI Fun team attends NeurIPS conference
With The University of Manchester’s strategic investment in fundamental AI research and translation, its strengths in AI fundamental (AI Fun) research are growing. And AI Fun academics in Manchester’s Department of Computer Science and Department of Physics and Astronomy recently made a notable presence at the NeurIPS Conference 2022 in New Orleans, USA.
Vice
Photographing Gen X club culture of the late 90s
This story originally appeared in i-D’s The Royalty Issue, no. 370, Winter 2022. Order your copy here. In an interview with Channel 4 back in 1994 — his final before passing away — the writer and journalist Dennis Potter shared these poignant words: “We forget or tend to forget that life can only be defined in the present tense; it is, and it is now only... The only thing you know for sure is the present tense”. Dennis had terminal cancer at the time of the interview, but believed that nowness had become “so vivid that, in a perverse sort of way, I’m almost serene.”
myscience.org
What is life?
We posed this question to researchers. In return, we got five intriguing answers from the perspectives of biomedicine, computer science, biology, robotics and philosophy. ’’DNA is the building block of life. It contains all the information necessary for life, from reproduction and metabolism to growth and the ability to respond to stimuli. Another characteristic of life is that we are made of cells. Within the overall framework of the human body, life plays out at various levels: organismal, cellular and molecular. There’s also ’life within life’, such as the many bacteria in our body that live in symbiosis with us. The goal of our research is to improve and even extend people’s lives. We do that by harnessing one of the key principles of life: replication. For example, we use nanomaterials to turn bacteria into living, remote-controlled micro-robots that can deliver drugs inside the human body and destroy cancer cells. The fact that our cells are constantly dying and being replaced by new ones is a reminder that we carry not only life within us, but also death. Finality is also a part of life.’’
BTS Leader RM Honored by South Korean Agency for Helping Preserve Korean Cultural Artifacts
RM, the leader of the pop group BTS, was recognized by a South Korean agency for his overseas efforts to help preserve and restore Korean cultural artifacts. The 28-year-old singer, who released his solo album Indigo on Friday, received a plaque of appreciation from the Cultural Heritage Administration (CHA). RM, whose real name is Nam-joon, shared the news on Instagram with a short “Thank You” note. According to the Korea Times, the plaque’s engraving says, “You have contributed to preserving and promoting Korean cultural artifacts outside the country with great affection for our cultural heritage and history. You are being honored...
marketplace.org
Fine art: a playground for the superrich
In November, “Les Poseuses, Ensemble (Petite version)” by Georges Seurat was sold to the tune of $149.24 million. It claimed the title of most valuable piece sold at the historic, record-breaking auction of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen’s $1.5 billion collection. But after a year of explosive bidding, have prices in the art market hit their peak?
Art Spiegelman Discusses the Legacy of 'Maus' Amid 'Fascist' Book Bans
The award-winning cartoonist spoke with Newsweek about his books being banned in schools across the country and how that has impacted his art.
LGBTQ+ art throughout history at "The First Homosexuals" exhibit
"The First Homosexuals" at Wrightwood 659 in Lincoln Park explores how artists have interpreted non-heteronormative life throughout human history. Why it matters: As we live in a growing cultural war over LGBTQ+ art and literature, this exhibition sheds light on how long it has been a part of the public discourse, dating back centuries.
The College Essay Is Dead
Suppose you are a professor of pedagogy, and you assign an essay on learning styles. A student hands in an essay with the following opening paragraph:. The construct of “learning styles” is problematic because it fails to account for the processes through which learning styles are shaped. Some students might develop a particular learning style because they have had particular experiences. Others might develop a particular learning style by trying to accommodate to a learning environment that was not well suited to their learning needs. Ultimately, we need to understand the interactions among learning styles and environmental and personal factors, and how these shape how we learn and the kinds of learning we experience.
myscience.org
Yiddish back in Amsterdam
From February 2023, Yiddish will be taught at the University of Amsterdam (UvA) again. As a result, the UvA will be the only university in the Netherlands where this language, which is an important key to understanding Jewish history, is taught. For a long time, Yiddish was the everyday language...
