We posed this question to researchers. In return, we got five intriguing answers from the perspectives of biomedicine, computer science, biology, robotics and philosophy. ’’DNA is the building block of life. It contains all the information necessary for life, from reproduction and metabolism to growth and the ability to respond to stimuli. Another characteristic of life is that we are made of cells. Within the overall framework of the human body, life plays out at various levels: organismal, cellular and molecular. There’s also ’life within life’, such as the many bacteria in our body that live in symbiosis with us. The goal of our research is to improve and even extend people’s lives. We do that by harnessing one of the key principles of life: replication. For example, we use nanomaterials to turn bacteria into living, remote-controlled micro-robots that can deliver drugs inside the human body and destroy cancer cells. The fact that our cells are constantly dying and being replaced by new ones is a reminder that we carry not only life within us, but also death. Finality is also a part of life.’’

6 HOURS AGO