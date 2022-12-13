Opportunities for collaborations arise from meetings with key stakeholders, alumni and academic partners in Freetown, Sierra Leone. In late July 2022 Professor Mike Templeton , Professor of Public Health Engineering in the Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering and Co-Chair of Imperial College’s Global Development Hub , travelled to Freetown, Sierra Leone and had the chance to meet with a number of key stakeholders, alumni and academic partners there. The visit set the groundwork for opportunities for a number of future collaborations in the country for College staff and students, who are encourage to contact with Prof. Templeton if they are interested in becoming involved or finding out more.

1 DAY AGO