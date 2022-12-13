Diabetes Dialogue: Updates in Inpatient Management of Diabetes, with Jane Jeffrie Seley, DNP, MPH

Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
When is the best time to check blood sugar with type 2 diabetes?
Generally, healthcare professionals recommend checking blood sugar before meals and at bedtime. However, this can vary depending on a person’s diabetes management plan. When a person has type 2 diabetes, their body cannot regulate the volume of sugar, or glucose, in their blood. Regular monitoring of blood sugar levels can be a key tool for managing the condition.
neurologylive.com
Addressing Unmet Needs of Dementia With Lewy Bodies: James Galvin, MD, MPH
The director of the Comprehensive Center for Brain Health at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine discussed the treatment differences and unmet needs between dementia with Lewy bodies and Alzheimer disease. [WATCH TIME: 4 minutes]. WATCH TIME: 4 minutes. “This compounds—CT1812—binds to something called the sigma 2 receptor....
MedicalXpress
Three things to know about teplizumb, the new diabetes drug
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recently approved a medication that can delay the onset of type 1 diabetes. This marks the first treatment to change the course of this autoimmune disease since the discovery of insulin in 1922. Type 1 diabetes, also known as type 1 diabetes mellitus, is...
MedicineNet.com
Platelet Disorder - Immune Thrombocytopenia (ITP)
Immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) or idiopathic thrombocytopenia is a platelet disorder. The platelet count goes lower than normal (ranges from 150,000 to 400,000 µL). The decreased platelet count leads to excessive bruising and bleeding. However, significant bleeding does not occur until the platelet count is lower than 50,000 µL or sometimes, 30,000 µL. ITP occurs when the person has a platelet count of approximately 100,000 µL or lower.
ajmc.com
Patients With CKD Report Burden Could Improve Through Communication With Physicians
Speaking with patients diagnosed with chronic kidney disease (CKD) about the burdens associated with care could help improve understanding of the disease and their communication with health care professionals. A study published in Advances in Therapy found that therapeutic options, communication with patients, and the role of the patient community...
Prevention
What Is Ozempic, the Diabetes Medication That’s Being Used Off-Label for Weight Loss?
A medication designed to help manage insulin levels is now hard to find after a slew of people on social media talked about how they used it for weight loss. Ozempic, which is a brand name for semaglutide, is on the Food and Drug Administration’s list of current drug shortages.
How Continuous Glucose Monitoring Can Alleviate Language Barriers in Diabetes Care
As an endocrinologist with 19 years of experience in treating patients with diabetes, one of the most important lessons I’ve learned is that communication is key. Patients with diabetes live with the heavy burden of making choices and taking action every single day to manage their blood glucose levels. Thankfully, advancements in technology have come incredibly far, giving way to tools like continuous glucose monitors (CGM), automated insulin delivery systems and more. But for Spanish-speaking populations, there is often one more barrier to overcome in getting the care they need: finding physicians, resources, and technology in their native language. How can we expect better outcomes for these patients if the tools and methods for treatment weren’t designed with them in mind?
Medical News Today
Type 2 diabetes: Artificial intelligence model predicts onset within 12 hours
Researchers recently created an artificial intelligence model that predicts diabetes onset with 12 hours of blood glucose data collected from a wearable device. They say their model could aid the diagnosis of prediabetes and help prevent type 2 diabetes. How the AI model will impact rates of type 2 diabetes...
neurologylive.com
NeuroVoices: Sube Banerjee, MD, MSc, MBA, FRCPsych, on Replacing Traditional Noneffective Agents for Alzheimer Agitation
The professor of dementia and executive dean of the Faculty of Health at the University of Plymouth provided perspective on the SYMBAD trial, and eliminating the use of mirtazapine and carbamazepine as medications to treat Alzheimer agitation. Of the numerous complications patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) face, agitation remains one...
ajmc.com
Parkinson Medication May Improve Blood Pressure in Teens With T1D
Due to the study’s small sample, further research is needed to understand the role of bromocriptine in reducing blood pressure and artery stiffness in youth with type 1 diabetes (T1D). Bromocriptine, a medication typically used to treat Parkinson disease and type 2 diabetes, was linked to lower blood pressure...
docwirenews.com
Sickle Cell Trait Associated With Adverse Outcomes Following COVID-19
Some demographic and preexisting medical conditions are associated with adverse outcomes in COVID-19, including chronic kidney disease (CKD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and sickle cell disease (SCD). SCD has two copies of hemoglobin beta sickle alleles (rs334-T). Sickle cell trait (SCT) has one rs334-T and one wild-type allele; SCT affects more than 3 million people in the United States and 300 million people worldwide. Largely considered a benign condition, there are associations between SCT and increased risk for adverse outcomes including chronic kidney disease.
New technology working to make life easier for Diabetes patients
New technology, called Omnipod 5, is working to make the life of a Diabetes patient easier with pods that autogenerate insulin.
cgtlive.com
BioCardia Follows up CardiAMP With CardiALLO Clearance for Heart Failure
The allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell therapy trial will enroll patients ineligible for treatment with the autologous CardiAMP. The FDA has cleared BioCardia’ investigational new drug application (IND) to initiate a phase 1/2 trial of its CardiALLO neurokinin-1 receptor positive (NK1R+) allogeneic human mesenchymal stem cell (MSC) therapy for the treatment of patients with ischemic heart failure with reduced ejection fraction (ischemic HFrEF).1.
Healthline
What Is Vascular Surgery and When Is It Needed?
Vascular surgery can treat conditions that affect the blood vessels in your body. It may be recommended when vascular disease is advanced or increases your risk of serious health outcomes. There are different types of vascular surgery, including open surgeries and less invasive options. Vascular surgery focuses on treating diseases...
Better ways to avoid low blood sugar in people with diabetes offered
A new guideline aims to inform doctors about how best to use the latest medications and technologies to lower the risk of episodes of dangerously low blood sugar, or hypoglycemia, in people with diabetes.
hcplive.com
PRA023 Showing Promise in Both Crohn’s Disease, Ulcerative Colitis
ARTEMIS-UC The ARTEMIS-UC trial was a 12-week, double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PRA023 in patients with moderate-to-severely active ulcerative colitis who failed conventional or advanced therapy. The treatment met all primary and ranked secondary endpoints, including clinical, endoscopic, histologic, and patient-reported outcome measures in the...
ajmc.com
CKD Associated With Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm
A cohort study found that chronic kidney disease (CKD) was associated with the development of abdominal aortic aneurysm, with risk increasing as CKD stage advanced. Abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAAs) were found to develop more frequently in patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), according to a study published in Annals of Surgical Treatment and Research. The findings demonstrated that risk increased as the stage of CKD advanced.
