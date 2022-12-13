ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers

PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop

PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s

PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend

PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Fire tears through bar in Lawrence County

ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge

PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm

According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
SOMERSET, PA
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16

ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire

SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night. Photo above by Gavin Fish. According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.
SENECA, PA

