Sun and clouds but warmer for Monday
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and cold air remain in place tonight. We will begin a warming trend Monday that will take us through the first half of Friday as highs return to freezing Monday and into the 40s Thursday and Friday. We remain dry until our next system gets there Thursday. We may see a brief mix to start Thursday before we quickly transition to all rain. Rain will then transition to snow Friday. When this occurs will determine how much snow we see (and how much will stick). We will keep flurries for Christmas Eve with little additional accumulation. Temperatures plummet Friday afternoon to the coldest air of the year (and coldest air since 2019) arriving for Christmas weekend.
Snow, cold causes slick roads for drivers
PITTSBURGH — The sharp dip in temperatures combined with falling snow made for some icy conditions on local roadways Sunday morning. An SUV went sliding through a fence in Pittsburgh’s Overbrook neighborhood. (See the video above.) The area was a sheet of ice, and neighbors told Pittsburgh’s Action...
Cold and flurries continue for Sunday
PITTSBURGH — Scattered flurries continue this evening and will be around through the first half of Sunday. We will be slightly colder Sunday, and with the wind, it will feel even colder through the day. We dry out Monday through Wednesday as temperatures begin a slow warming trend until our next system gets here Thursday. We will have to monitor our next system as we could see a little bit of everything through Friday before we dry out and experience the coldest air of the season so far (coldest since January 2022 and coldest back-to-back cold days since January 2019) for Christmas weekend.
Very cold start to work week as wind chills drop
PITTSBURGH — Expect a very cold start Monday morning. Temperatures will be in the 20s, but wind chills will fall to the lower teens and the single digits in spots. The weather will be quiet through Wednesday before the next big system moves in ahead of Christmas weekend. We are still several days away, but this system could impact us with a touch of snow early Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain for the day on Thursday, then turning back to snow on Friday and Saturday. Behind this system, expect a blast of arctic air for the holiday weekend. Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will be extremely cold!
Scattered snow showers Sunday with wind chills in the teens
PITTSBURGH — Scattered snow showers will continue tonight, watch for slick spots due to a light coating in some locations. Snowfall under a half inch locally, portions of Indiana county, the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties along with the mountains could see around1″ and up to 2″ through Sunday.
Pittsburgh Weather: A cold and snowy weekend ahead
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's going to be a chilly weekend! Highs are only in the low to mid-30s. There are a few light snow showers possible today that could drop a dusting on surfaces. Some snow showers could pick up in intensity Saturday night, so a quick inch is possible, especially in the higher elevations. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSnow showers will be tapering off come Sunday. A few inches in total through Sunday are possible for the ridges/laurels and less than an inch for lower elevations.Next week, the sun tries to come...
Wintry weekend ahead with highs in the 30s
PITTSBURGH — Clouds and flurries will be a staple as we head through the weekend. Little to no accumulation is expected around the city through the weekend, but up to an inch is possible in the Laurels and along and north of Interstate 80. We will dry out next week as temperatures warm slightly before our next system arrives on Thursday to bring rain/snow and much colder temperatures as we head into Christmas.
Colder temperatures, snow showers expected this weekend
PITTSBURGH — The weather may help you get into the holiday mood this weekend with colder temperatures and snow showers. The first round of snow showers moves through later tonight and early Saturday and could leave a coating in spots. Temperatures will be below freezing so watch bridges and overpasses for a few slick spots.
Coldest Christmas in 40 years forecasted for Pittsburgh
Christmas is a little over a week away and early forecasts show it could be one of the coldest in nearly 40 years. AccuWeather meteorologist Dean DeVore says a large mass of arctic air will make its way into the Pittsburgh mid-next week.
Dozens of school closings and delays as wintry mix hits parts of the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — More than four dozen school closings and delays were announced on Thursday morning as a wintry mix was hitting parts of the Pittsburgh area. With temperatures hovering around the freezing mark, there were concerns about ice in some parts of the area. Most of the districts affected...
Fire tears through bar in Lawrence County
ELLWOOD CITY, Pa. — Fire tore through a bar in Ellwood City, Lawrence County, on Monday morning, damaging the business. The fire was reported at the Dog Gone Bar and Grill on First Street at around 12:15 a.m. No one was inside at the time, as the business is...
All aboard! This elaborate model train display in Cranberry Township has it all
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — This may look like something out of a train museum - but it's not. The amazing model train set is inside the Cranberry Township home of Rene and Nancy Harms. All aboard! Watch the video above to see their model train display. "It took off...
Officials warn of icy roads, accidents in Mon County
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency officials on Sunday warned of icy roads in Monongalia County. As of 10 a.m., the Monongalia County Emergency Management Agency said several roads in the county were reported to be icy and covered in snow. MCEMA said responders were on the scene of several accidents...
Local city brings new winter solstice event
The Winter Solstice is the shortest day of the year and the city of Hermitage is celebrating with a brand new event.
Fatal accident leads to closures of Pittsburgh-area bridge
PITTSBURGH — One person is dead, one in critical condition, and a third in stable condition after a vehicle collision on the McKees Rocks Bridge Saturday evening. Allegheny County Dispatch confirms the accident occurred at around 5:45 p.m. Saturday on the city side of the McKees Rocks Bridge. Pittsburgh...
PennDOT reporting multiple crashes in our region due to winter storm
According to PennDOT's 511PA alert page, multiple crashes have been reported throughout our region as ice and snow move through the area. A crash has closed all lanes of Route 192 between Ridge Road and Penns Cave Road. Officials say no injuries were reported but power lines are down in the area. (Update: Crash has been cleared)
Marienville VFD Responds to Fire in Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16
ELDRED TWP, Pa. – The Marienville Volunteer Fire Department was one of eight volunteer fire departments from Forest, Clarion, and Jefferson Counties to respond to a structure fire in Eldred Township, Jefferson County Friday, Dec. 16. According to the Sigel Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page, a structure fire was...
Heavy Damage to Seneca Skate Capital After Electrical Fire
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) — An apparent electrical fire caused heavy damage to Skate Capital along Old Salina Road in Seneca on Saturday night. Photo above by Gavin Fish. According to Lieutenant Tim Alex of the Seneca Volunteer Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched at 6:44 p.m. to the skating rink.
Tradition of model train sets continues to shine brightly during Christmas season
GIBSONIA, Pa. — Administrators for the Western Pennsylvania Model Railroad Museum get all excited during the Christmas season because it's the only time of the year it is open to the public. That same excitement is felt inside SW Randall Toyes & Gifts on Smithfield Street in downtown Pittsburgh.
WEATHER ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Venango County – Ice, Snow, Wind Gusts Expected.
VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Venango County and surrounding areas. Ice, snow, and wind gusts are anticipated. ExploreVenango.com Weather Alerts are brought to you by Deets Mechanical of Seneca, Pa. The National Weather Service of Pittsburgh issued the following urgent Winter...
