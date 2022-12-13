ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

World Cup 2022: Argentina beat France in 2022 World Cup final - in pictures

Argentina are 2022 World Cup champions for the third time after beating France on penalties in the final in Qatar. Gonzalo Montiel scored the winning spot-kick to give the South Americans a 4-2 victory in the shoot-out, after a frenetic game ended 3-3 after extra time. Lionel Messi scored twice...

