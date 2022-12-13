Read full article on original website
Massive winter storm, expected blizzard will snarl Christmas week travel with heavy snow, rain, damaging winds
A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season.
Major snowstorm could deliver white Christmas in much of US
The storm will bring a wide swath of snow, rain and fierce winds from the Plains to the Atlantic Seaboard – the likes of which haven’t been seen in years.
Scientists: Atmospheric carbon might turn lakes more acidic
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Great Lakes have endured a lot the past century, from supersized algae blobs to invasive mussels and bloodsucking sea lamprey that nearly wiped out fish populations. Now, another danger: They — and other big lakes around the world — might be getting more...
