FOX Carolina

MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced they are dropping pediatric transgender clinics. The clinics provided hormonal care to minors. In response, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is made up of conservative politicians around the state, called the decision “a huge win.”. “This is...
CHARLESTON, SC
Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer. Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. They write, “He never stopped working and was...
Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling children’s Christmas presents

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after allegedly stealing and selling children’s Christmas presents from a home earlier this week. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Trails Edge Road in McColl on Wednesday, where deputies were called to reports of a burglary. The owners of the home told authorities they found their door had been forced open and their home was rummaged through.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC

