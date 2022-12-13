Read full article on original website
Proposed bill could charge extra fee to those moving to South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A proposed bill could impose an extra fee on those moving to South Carolina from out of state. State Sen. Stephen Goldfinch (R-District 34) filed the bill, which would require new residents to pay $250 for a driver’s license and vehicle registration. Goldfinch, who...
MUSC to no longer hold pediatric transgender clinics
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Medical University of South Carolina announced they are dropping pediatric transgender clinics. The clinics provided hormonal care to minors. In response, the South Carolina Freedom Caucus, which is made up of conservative politicians around the state, called the decision “a huge win.”. “This is...
Beloved ‘Papa’s & Beer’ restaurant owner passes away
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Upstate community is mourning the loss of Javier Gomez, the owner of Papa’s & Beer. Gomez’s family announced on Facebook that he passed away yesterday after a long battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease. They write, “He never stopped working and was...
Survey sheds light on what’s keeping work-eligible South Carolinians from employment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - New data released Friday reveals nearly half of South Carolinians who are old enough and eligible to work are not employed or actively looking for a job. That comes as more than 100,000 jobs are open across South Carolina, while the state’s unemployment rate remains historically...
Marlboro County man accused of stealing, selling children’s Christmas presents
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man was arrested after allegedly stealing and selling children’s Christmas presents from a home earlier this week. The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at a home on Trails Edge Road in McColl on Wednesday, where deputies were called to reports of a burglary. The owners of the home told authorities they found their door had been forced open and their home was rummaged through.
