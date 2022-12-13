The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, issued an open letter to the homeowners’ insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners’ policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.

