Colorado State

$171 million grant will fund high-speed internet in Colorado

The Colorado Broadband Office plans to spend $171 million to connect more households with high-speed internet next year. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund and will be used to connect 18,000 unserved households with reliable internet, fund fiber infrastructure projects to prepare for future internet needs and support Colorado communities with the most urgent broadband needs, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced last week.
DOI asks insurers to extend coverage for Marshall fire survivors

The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, issued an open letter to the homeowners’ insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners’ policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on energy bills as cold and snow move into Colorado

Temperatures are expected to plummet, and snow will be moving into Colorado this week, so Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
Stuck in reverse: Dangerous driving behaviors continue to rise

In 2021 the alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year high in traffic fatalities with 672 deaths. Yet the crash fatality picture has not improved for the State in 2022. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation this past weekend Colorado hit 700 deaths and troopers know this number will continue to grow until motorists change their risky behaviors.
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont's present and future.

