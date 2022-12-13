Read full article on original website
Audit: Colorado school accountability system ‘reasonable and appropriate’
Colorado’s school accountability system provides a “reasonable and appropriate basis” for measuring school performance, and most schools and districts receiving extra help and guidance from the state show some improvement, an audit of the system found. Education Commissioner Katy Anthes said the results suggest the system doesn’t...
$171 million grant will fund high-speed internet in Colorado
The Colorado Broadband Office plans to spend $171 million to connect more households with high-speed internet next year. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund and will be used to connect 18,000 unserved households with reliable internet, fund fiber infrastructure projects to prepare for future internet needs and support Colorado communities with the most urgent broadband needs, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced last week.
States Challenge Biden to Lower Drug Prices by Allowing Imports From Canada
The Biden administration is facing mounting pressure from states to let them import medicine from Canada to help lower prescription drug costs. Colorado on Dec. 5 became at least the fourth state to seek federal permission to use the strategy, following Florida, New Hampshire, and New Mexico. President Joe Biden...
Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say.
DOI asks insurers to extend coverage for Marshall fire survivors
The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI), part of the Department of Regulatory Agencies, issued an open letter to the homeowners’ insurance companies with policyholders in the Marshall Fire area. The letter requests that insurers extend additional living expenses (ALE) coverage in homeowners’ policies if the policy had a minimum of 12 months of coverage. These are the expenses people have when they can’t live in their home due to a catastrophic event like a fire, but still need a place to live and the other necessities of life.
CDOT kicks off winter with free tire checks and resources for the public
Winter is here, and CDOT is bringing together winter safety partners to share information, free tire checks, snow tire discounts, tire giveaways, snowplow tours and photo opportunities and more at the Winter Wise Village event on Friday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The Winter Wise Village will feature...
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses located in five states, a federal agency said Friday while announcing it issued more than a dozen citations during the course of its ongoing investigation of the company. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it...
3 dead in Louisiana as US storm spawns Southern tornadoes
KEITHVILLE, La. (AP) — A vast and volatile storm system ripping across the U.S. killed at least three people in Louisiana, spinning up tornadoes that battered the state from north to south, including the New Orleans area where memories of 2021's Hurricane Ida and a tornado in March linger.
Xcel Energy shares tips for saving on energy bills as cold and snow move into Colorado
Temperatures are expected to plummet, and snow will be moving into Colorado this week, so Xcel Energy is reminding customers it offers tips and programs to help them save on their energy bills. We also encourage customers to reach out if they’re having trouble paying their energy bills, so we can help with payment plans or connect them to energy assistance programs that can help.
Stuck in reverse: Dangerous driving behaviors continue to rise
In 2021 the alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year high in traffic fatalities with 672 deaths. Yet the crash fatality picture has not improved for the State in 2022. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation this past weekend Colorado hit 700 deaths and troopers know this number will continue to grow until motorists change their risky behaviors.
