Penn State women’s basketball (8-4, 0-2 Big Ten) couldn’t keep up with Drexel (7-3) in a 86-82 road loss Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia. After a back-and-forth start to the opening quarter, Drexel jumped out to a commanding, 17-point lead with nearly three minutes to go in the first half. Veteran guard Kei Washington paced the Dragons’ backcourt with 19 first-half points in her highly anticipated duel with Makenna Marisa.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 20 HOURS AGO