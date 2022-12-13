Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Italian Fast Food Chain Set to Open SoonGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
"Yarn Bombing" Dresses Up Downtown Mesa at Merry Main StreetSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
"Severe turbulence" on a hawaiian airlines flight, which resulted in 36 injuries, 11 of which were severeGodwin Michael OdibuHonolulu, HI
Federal judge grants injunction to protect unsheltered individuals in Phoenix from city homeless camp cleanupsEdy ZooPhoenix, AZ
This generous Phoenix couple is giving away millionsAsh JurbergPhoenix, AZ
Related
Suspect arrested in fatal Phoenix shooting during private vehicle sale
PHOENIX — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man during a private vehicle sale over the weekend was arrested Saturday, authorities said. Abel Uribe, 29, was booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on charges including first-degree murder, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Officers responded...
Man shot after multiple people reportedly force way into west Phoenix home
A man is in the hospital after he was shot early Monday morning near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road in west Phoenix.
Person in custody accused of killing man during a car sale in Phoenix
Police say a 27-year-old man is dead after a shooting near McDowell Road and 43rd Avenue Friday night.
Phoenix police investigating alleged kidnapping of four people
Police are investigating an alleged kidnapping that led to a pursuit and shots being fired overnight in west Phoenix.
12news.com
Investigation into fatal shooting leads Phoenix police to torched car in Glendale
PHOENIX — Investigations into a fatal shooting that happened during a private car sale have led Phoenix police to a burnt car in Glendale that appears to be connected to the homicide. Police said they found the victim, 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra, Friday night with a gunshot wound near 45th...
Mesa police investigating possible carjacking near Signal Butte and Elliot roads
Police are investigating a possible carjacking Sunday morning near Signal Butte and Elliot roads in Mesa.
AZFamily
Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
Phoenix Police investigating shooting near 52nd Street and Thomas Road
Phoenix Police arrived at an apartment complex Saturday night and found one man who was shot and detained another.
12news.com
Shooting in south Phoenix leaves woman dead, man hospitalized
PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a car on a south Phoenix roadway. A man who was in the car with her also suffered multiple injuries, police said. Early Saturday morning, officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.
fox10phoenix.com
Suspect arrested after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say
PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a suspected killer after a car sale turned deadly on Friday night. Officers found the body of 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. He had been shot to death. The 27-year-old...
Report: Son, grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb die in car crash
PHOENIX — The son and infant grandchild of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb died in a car crash in Gilbert on Friday afternoon, according to a report from ABC 15. The crash occurred near Elliot and Recker roads around 4:30 p.m., according to the Gilbert Police Department. Gilbert police...
12news.com
Man dies after fatal shooting in Glendale
GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead after another man opened fire on him during an argument at a Glendale home, a detective with the Glendale Police Department said. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the backyard of a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound.
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona man crashes into car, tries to kill driver to 'get the demon out': police
GOODYEAR, Ariz. - A man has been accused of crashing into a car in Goodyear and attempting to kill the driver while two kids were in the vehicle. Police say Surprise resident Jesse Michael Scott, 32, rear-ended a vehicle near Estrella Parkway and Romley Road on Dec. 15. Scott reportedly...
Two dead after shooting near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road
A man and a woman are dead after a shooting in south Phoenix Saturday morning.
Man found shot to death in car near 83rd and Glendale avenues
Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car near 83rd Avenue and Glendale Avenue Sunday morning.
Mother and teen dead after shooting in north Phoenix Wednesday
On Wednesday morning, police were called to an apartment near 23rd Avenue and Rose Garden Lane, south of Deer Valley Road, for reports of a shooting.
AZFamily
‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
One dead, suspect at large after shooting near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road
Glendale police are searching for someone they say shot a man to death early Saturday morning near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
AZFamily
Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria
PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was discovered near a car in the West Valley early Monday morning. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to a car that was blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found a body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.
Phoenix PD investigating double shooting near 27th Ave and Bethany Home Rd
At about 5 p.m., police were called to a business near 27th Avenue and Bethany Home Road for reports of a shooting.
Comments / 0