Phoenix, AZ

AZFamily

Man shot during reported carjacking in east Mesa; police searching for suspect

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A man is in the hospital after being shot during a reported carjacking in east Mesa early Sunday afternoon. Mesa Police said they got a call about a possible shooting near Elliot and Meridian roads around 11:30 a.m. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The vehicle involved is a white Nissan Infiniti, but Mesa police officials say they have not been able to confirm a timeline of events so far.
12news.com

Shooting in south Phoenix leaves woman dead, man hospitalized

PHOENIX — Police are investigating after a woman was found shot in a car on a south Phoenix roadway. A man who was in the car with her also suffered multiple injuries, police said. Early Saturday morning, officers were called to a neighborhood near 23rd Avenue and Baseline Road.
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect arrested after Phoenix car sale turns deadly, police say

PHOENIX - Phoenix police have arrested a suspected killer after a car sale turned deadly on Friday night. Officers found the body of 27-year-old David Navidad-Parra lying on the ground near 43rd Avenue and McDowell at around 9:15 p.m. on Dec. 16. He had been shot to death. The 27-year-old...
12news.com

Man dies after fatal shooting in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ariz. — One man is dead after another man opened fire on him during an argument at a Glendale home, a detective with the Glendale Police Department said. Around 1 a.m. on Friday, police were called to the backyard of a home near 67th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a man unconscious with a gunshot wound.
AZFamily

‘Help us find who did this:’ Phoenix family searching for justice in deadly hit-and-run

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A heartbroken family in west Phoenix is asking for your help after their loved one was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the night of Dec. 9. It happened at the intersection of 75th Avenue and Encanto Boulevard. This place now marks pain and a lack of closure for Mario Aguirre’s family. The 22-year-old was on his motorcycle last Friday night when he was hit and killed. His aunt Maria Jerez is in disbelief. “It’s like you’re living in a nightmare and you can’t wake up,” she said.
AZFamily

Body found near car on Loop 101 off-ramp in Peoria

PEORIA, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5) — DPS troopers are investigating after a body was discovered near a car in the West Valley early Monday morning. Around 3 a.m., troopers were called to a car that was blocking the southbound Loop 101 off-ramp at Peoria Avenue. The driver’s side door was open and hazard lights were flashing but no one was inside. When searching the area, investigators found a body about 50 feet in front of the car on the dirt shoulder of the ramp.
