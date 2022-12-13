Read full article on original website
Man Identified After Fatal Crane Collapse At Wood River RefineryMetro East Star Online NewspaperRoxana, IL
Dollar General Locations Gets Shut Down By Health DepartmentBryan DijkhuizenBoonville, IN
Nearly 200 Dollar General Stores Vulnerable to Enforced ClosureJoel EisenbergNewburgh, IN
Health Department Forcibly Closes Dollar General StoreTy D.Newburgh, IN
Dollar General Shuts Down LocationBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, IN
wevv.com
Coroner identifies 19-year-old as victim in fatal Vanderburgh County crash
Authorities have released new information on a fatal crash that happened in Vanderburgh County on Thursday. The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office says that 19-year-old Dakota Lee Hammock of Evansville was killed in Thursday's crash. Authorities said they found Hammock's car partially submerged in water at the scene of the crash....
wevv.com
Authorities release 911 call in Evansville officer-involved shooting
Authorities have released 911 call and dispatch audio surrounding an officer-involved shooting that happened in Evansville on Friday. As we reported, police were sent to a home on North Third Avenue after someone called 911 and said something about people being killed. Authorities with the Evansville Police Department say that...
wevv.com
Knox County man charged in shooting death of 2-year-old
An arrest has been made in connection with the fatal shooting of a 2-year-old child in Knox County, Indiana. We first told you about the incident in November, when police said that a 2-year-old child had died at the hospital after being shot. The Vincennes Police Department announced Friday that...
wevv.com
One dead after officer-involved shooting in Evansville
wevv.com
Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office identify man killed in officer-involved shooting
The Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the identity of the man killed in an officer involved shooting on Friday. The man was identified as 47-year-old Mauricio Cisneros. VCCO says preliminary autopsy results show Cisneros died from multiple gunshot wounds to the chest. The Evansville Police Department says Cisneros was...
wevv.com
Another teen arrested in fatal overdose investigation in Evansville
Authorities have made another arrest in a fatal overdose investigation out of Evansville. 44News first reported Thursday that 19-year-old Sebastian Cuenca had been arrested and charged in connection with the overdose death of a woman in Evansville. We now know that a new arrest has been made in the case,...
wevv.com
Police: Women found unresponsive with syringes in bathroom of Evansville clothing store
Two women are facing drug charges after police say they were found unresponsive with syringes in the bathroom of an Evansville business. The Evansville Police Department says officers were sent to the Ross Dress for Less clothing store around midnight Monday after someone reported an overdose in the bathroom. Officers...
wevv.com
Henderson woman arrested on kidnapping charge
A Henderson woman is behind bars after deputies accuse her of terroristic threatening and kidnapping. According to authorities, 48-year-old Tammy Rogers was booked into the Henderson County Detention Center Sunday on a $5,000 cash bond. She faces charges of kidnapping of an adult, wanton endangerment, and terroristic threatening. The Sheriff's...
wevv.com
Evansville's African American Museum with a surprise for Lincoln Elementary School students
Santa made a stop at Lincoln Elementary in Evansville, ahead of his big trip in less than 9 days from now. Lincoln Elementary students get a history lesson from Santa during a visit Thursday. Lincoln Elementary School began classes in 1928, as Evansville's only school built to serve black minority...
wevv.com
Granted is this week's Hometown Hero
Granting someone's wish is one of the best feelings in the world. For more than three decades, the team at "Granted" has made dreams come true. "It's really neat to see that come together and the community come together for us," says Corey Eblen, Granted Programming Coordinator. "The cool part about the wish is that the wish is almost as unique as the kids are. While the majority of our wishes are Disney, we've had some cool ones like bedroom makeovers, Bahamas, things like that."
wevv.com
Evansville man charged with sending obscene material to Alabama girl
An Evansville, Indiana man faces charges in Alabama after allegedly sending inappropriate images to a Limestone County girl. Tristan Martin Doty, 19, is charged with transmitting obscene material to a child and electronic solicitation of a child, according to the Athens Police Department. Police said a 13-year-old girl told her...
wevv.com
Hope Dot Com kicks off "A Christmas to Remember"
An Evansville non-profit will offer food and toys to people ahead of the holidays. Hope Dot Com aims to lead overwhelmed people into a growing religious relationship and help them get back on their feet. On Monday, December 19th, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. organizers will kick off "A...
wevv.com
Group of nationwide ATM thieves arrested in Evansville, police say
Multiple people involved in a nationwide ATM theft ring have been arrested in Evansville, according to police. The Evansville Police Department says it was notified about an attempted ATM theft that happened in Mt. Vernon on Thursday, and that the description of the incident matched with previous thefts that happened in Evansville.
wevv.com
Owensboro man gets 10 years in prison for role in $30 million pyramid scheme
An Owensboro, Kentucky man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a large pyramid scheme. Federal officials said Friday that 55-year-old Richard G. Maike of Owensboro had been sentenced to 10 years in prison for running a pyramid scheme in 2013 and 2014. Friday's announcement also said that...
wevv.com
Evansville Salvation Army in need of donations for 'Toys for Tots' program
The Evansville Salvation Army is still in need of toy donations for its final weekend of "Toys for Tots" with toy collections across Vanderburgh and Warrick counties drawing to a close over this coming weekend. Around 250 toys in the $15 to $25 range are still needed for the holiday...
