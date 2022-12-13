Read full article on original website
VIDEO | More federal grant funds directed to Del. to address demand for mental health resources
Fellowships in mental health counseling will be able to grow in Delaware, thanks to more than $3-million in earmarked, or congressionally-directed, grant funding. (speaking in the video: Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester; JFS Fellowship Program Clinical Director Wendell Covell; Masters in Social Work Fellow Laura Dickol) Earlier this year, a one-time...
Wet, not White, Christmas week for Delaware looms
The hope of Delaware's first White Christmas in a decade might be fading, but that doesn't mean it won't be cold, and potentially icy in the First State on December 25. Matt Powell of the Delaware Weather Network told WDEL that the First State will be dealing with a storm on starting in the late afternoon Thursday going through Friday evening, but instead of cutting off the coast and providing a blanket of snow, the storm could cut as far west as Detroit and bring 1-2 inches of rain.
