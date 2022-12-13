Read full article on original website
Door County Pulse
Girl Scouts Plan to Sell Baileys Harbor Camp
Area Girl Scouts will soon lose the opportunity to be part of a tradition that goes back generations. The Girl Scouts of the Northwestern Great Lakes (GSNWGL) organization announced plans in October to sell Camp Cuesta, a 24-acre property with a gathering building on North Maple Lane near Kangaroo Lake. The camp was built in the 1960s and has become a home for the Scouts.
This Is The Coldest City In Wisconsin
Stacker put together a list of the coldest cities in each state.
Door County Pulse
Ban Considered on Outdoor Wood Furnaces in Sturgeon Bay
Sturgeon Bay’s Community Protection and Services Committee doesn’t want to allow outdoor wood furnaces used to heat homes within city limits. The committee backed a motion Dec. 7 to direct City Attorney Jim Kalny to draft an ordinance explicitly banning those types of heaters, which pipe in heat in the form of hot water to houses and resemble a small outdoor shed or shanty with a wood-burning furnace and chimney.
doorcountydailynews.com
Sturgeon Bay's second Kwik Trip gets hearing
You will learn more about Sturgeon Bay's long-rumored second Kwik Trip location at the Aesthetic Design and Site Plan Review Board meeting. Located near the intersection of Green Bay Road (State Highway 42/57) and Duluth Avenue, the proposed Kwik Trip will occupy much more space than the recently opened location along Egg Harbor Road. The 20.7-acre development will include gas station pumps, a convenience mart, a car wash, and an area for diesel trucks to fill up and rest. To make room for the development, a commercial building and a home with its outbuildings would have to be demolished.
doorcountydailynews.com
First major snow causes issues throughout peninsula
The first significant snowfall this winter, coupled with the rainy weather in front of it, made for an interesting 24-hour stretch for Door County emergency personnel. According to the Door County Dispatch report on Thursday, six accidents were reported on Wednesday, two resulting in injuries. The overnight snow of three to five inches caused its own issues, including a semi-truck jackknifing near Spruce Street in Fish Creek just before 6:30 a.m., blocking traffic on State Highway 42 for approximately two hours. Ephraim Fire Chief Justin MacDonald says the heavy snow was responsible for its brief fire call Thursday morning when it fell on a powerline and knocked it out. He added that the fire was out upon their arrival and was not a traffic hazard.
WBAY Green Bay
3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Unusual but true news
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Smartwatches are usually powered by a battery with a USB cord that we misplaced so we found another one with the same kind of end and... OK, we’ve also seen watches powered by the tiny solar cells or by the movement of your wrist while you walk.
WBAY Green Bay
Brice gets nearly 80 years for fatal stabbing, attack on bartender in Green Bay
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Green Bay man won’t be eligible for parole for 79½ years for a fatal stabbing and an attack on a bartender in March 2021. For 24-year-old Wesley Brice, it’s more than likely a life sentence. Prosecutors say on March 15, 2021,...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: WIS 42 reopens following jackknifed semi
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – WIS 42 in Door County has reopened after a jackknifed semi closed all lanes of the highway for nearly two hours. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, WIS 42 has been reopened and all lanes are clear. The incident was cleared around 8 a.m.
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay man accused of selling ‘Fake Perc 30s’ in Manitowoc, Brown County
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Green Bay man is facing several federal charges after authorities allegedly found hundreds of pills containing fentanyl in Manitowoc County. The Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office reports on October 12, 2022, the United States District Court Eastern District of Wisconsin filed charges for 26-year-old Zandrell Besaw from Green Bay.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Gift Shop Moves To New Location
Ivy Trails Lakeshore has a new home in Manitowoc and they’re celebrating its opening. The family-owned small business has moved from downtown to a new location at 809 North 8th Street, which was formerly Louie’s Sporting Goods. Everyone is invited to attend their Grand Opening Celebration beginning today...
WBAY Green Bay
INTERVIEW: Green Bay paper mill is first in the world with Net Zero Water designation
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Packaging’s new mill, which went online in the summer of 2021, was recently honored with the UL’s Net Zero Water designation, becoming the first paper mill of its kind in the world to be honored for this sustainability achievement. It means...
WBAY Green Bay
Scam alert in Menasha: Police warn residents of rip-off artists
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Police in Menasha are warning people of a new scam to get your personal information - that’s unlike any other reported. We looked into this after flyers were pinned on the front doors of residents’ homes - advising that the property might be vacant. Those flyers were posted on a number of doors - throughout a neighborhood on Manitowoc Road.
WBAY Green Bay
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the winter storm
With a break from classes, St. Norbert College seniors Kayla, Lily, Brianne and Kelly can’t wait to head next door. Three were displaced from the home on University Ave. Wednesday and Thursday are FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAYS.
wpr.org
Wisconsin sees 2 major hospital mergers finalized back to back
Millions of Wisconsin residents will be affected by two separate mergers of nonprofit hospital systems that were finalized earlier this month. Gundersen Health System and Bellin Health completed a merger on Dec. 1. The next day, Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health did the same. Together, the mergers will impact about 8.5 million patients across several states.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay standoff ends with arrest
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay police say a standoff on S. Ridge Road is over with the suspect taken in custody by 8 p.m. Action 2 News has a crew on the scene, and police say they’ll release more information later “as the investigation allows.”. With...
wearegreenbay.com
81-year-old woman trapped after crash in Shawano County, dies at the scene
HARTLAND, Wis. (WFRV) – A woman from the Cecil area was pronounced dead at the scene of a Shawano County crash on Wednesday evening. According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on December 14 around 10 p.m., authorities responded to a reported crash on Townline Road in the Township of Hartland. When deputies arrived, a single vehicle was found.
wearegreenbay.com
Man arrested for arson following fire at Van’s Bar property in Manitowoc
MANITOWOC, Wis. (WFRV) – A 27-year-old was arrested for Arson following a fire on the property of Van’s Bar in Manitowoc. According to the Manitowoc Police Department, on December 12 authorities were sent to a reported fire to a detached structure on the property of Van’s Bar. Crews were able to put out the fire and stop the fire from causing significant damage to adjacent properties.
wearegreenbay.com
Construction begins on final 6 TitletownHomes, planning underway for future development
ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – It has been three years since construction initially began on Titletown’s townhomes, and on Wednesday, construction began for the final six TitletownHomes. Titletown Development LLC announced that the groundbreaking of this final set is the last step in the initial phase of residential development...
designdevelopmenttoday.com
Lifting Magnet Problems Lead to Severe Accident at Fab Company
On June 7, 2022, a worker at Kewaunee Fabrications in Kewaunee, Wisconsin, was using an Eriez XPL-15/9 Close Proximity Operated Lifting Magnet when a 1,254-pound counterweight fell from the below-the-hook magnet and crushed the employee’s leg. The worker was hospitalized and the accident initiated an OSHA investigation. The company...
WBAY Green Bay
Cecil woman killed in crash
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - An 81-year-old Cecil woman was killed in a crash Wednesday night. At about 10:05 p.m., the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one-vehicle crash on Townline Rd east of State Highway 117 in the Township of Hartland. Deputies arrived to find the victim...
