Van Awarded Certificate of Municipal Leadership

Dec. 13, 2022

Mayor Armondo Pavone presents City Councilmember Kim Kim-Khánh Văn with her Certificate of Municipal Leadership at Monday night’s council meeting. Councilmembers James Alberson, Jr., Ruth Pérez, Valerie O’Halloran, Ryan McIrvin, Ed Prince, and Carmen Rivera join them for the presentation.

Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn awarded a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities

RENTON, WA – Renton City Councilmember Kim-Khánh Văn has earned a Certificate of Municipal Leadership from the Association of Washington Cities (AWC).

“Congratulations to Councilmember Văn on this achievement,” said Renton Mayor Armondo Pavone. “I commend her dedication to our residents and her focus on learning and leadership.”

AWC’s Certificate of Municipal Leadership program recognizes city and town elected officials for accomplishing training in five core areas:

Roles, responsibilities, and legal requirements

Public sector resource management

Community planning and development

Effective local leadership

Diversity, equity, and inclusion

"Thank you for your confidence and trust in me to serve our community," said Councilmember Văn. "My priority has always been to learn as much as possible to better serve and advocate for Renton.

Councilmember Văn

"I am grateful to learn from experts through the Certificate of Municipal Leadership program. From effective local leadership to addressing homelessness, climate resilience, accessing American Rescue Plan Act funds, public safety, and community development, among other topics, I am equipped with the knowledge to be an effective councilmember. With this additional knowledge coupled with my lived and professional experiences as a former Vietnamese refugee, mom, daughter, small business owner, volunteer JAG, Rotarian, RTC Foundation board member, and an attorney, I'm able to have a holistic approach to governing and to better advocate for our Renton community to the best that I can. It's an honor to receive this certificate."

In earning the Certificate of Municipal Leadership, Councilmember Văn completed more than 30 hours of training.

“Being a city leader in Washington is a complex job,” said Deanna Dawson, Association of Washington Cities CEO. “Our CML program provides elected officials the knowledge they need to operate within the law effectively, plan for the future, secure and manage funds, foster strong relationships, and build more equitable communities.”

Councilmember Văn is in her first term on the city council, winning the election in November 2019.

She chairs the Transportation Committee, is vice-chair of the Public Safety Committee and is a member of the Finance Committee. She also serves on the South County Area Transportation Board, Eastside Transportation Partnership, Regional Law Safety & Justice Committee, Cedar River Council, Mayor’s Inclusion Task Force, and the Advisory Council on Aging & Disability Services, amongst others.

She joins fellow Councilmember Ed Prince (2015) in earning a Certificate of Municipal Leadership. In addition, Councilmembers Ruth Pérez (2019) and Valerie O’Halloran (2022) have earned an Advanced Certificate of Municipal Leadership.

