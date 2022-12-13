Good things can come in small packages, at least as far as Dr. David Mash is concerned. Mash, Lander University’s associate director of Library Services, recently received a phone call from Jane McGahee, of Clinton. McGahee told him that she had been going through some things that belonged to her grandmother, Clara Bobo, who attended Lander during the 1930s, and had come across three old Lander College yearbooks.

