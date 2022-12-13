Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
New tennis scoreboards at Laurens City Park dedicated to Dan and Martha Wilder
Members of the Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association (CLNTA) and Laurens City Parks & Recreation recently gathered at the Laurens City Park courts to dedicate new scoreboards to the memory of Dan Wilder and in honor of his wife, Martha Wilder, of Clinton. The Wilders have devoted over 25 years promoting tennis...
golaurens.com
County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County
County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
WYFF4.com
Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say
LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
FOX Carolina
Anderson family loses more than half of their items in house fire, officials say
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The American Red Cross is helping a family after they lost more than half of their items in a house fire so close to the holidays, according to the Anderson Fire Department. According to the department, the call came in just before noon on Saturday,...
golaurens.com
Clinton woman makes unique donation to Lander University Archives
Good things can come in small packages, at least as far as Dr. David Mash is concerned. Mash, Lander University’s associate director of Library Services, recently received a phone call from Jane McGahee, of Clinton. McGahee told him that she had been going through some things that belonged to her grandmother, Clara Bobo, who attended Lander during the 1930s, and had come across three old Lander College yearbooks.
FOX Carolina
Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
Fatal Greenville area structure fire
An investigation has begun following a fatal fire reported in Traveler’s Rest Sunday. The structure fire occurred at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road and left one person dead.
FOX Carolina
Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot
The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
FOX Carolina
Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
golaurens.com
Nick Holmes Snow, Jr. - Laurens
Nick Holmes Snow, Jr., 89 of Laurens, passed away December 16, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rebecca “Jane” Norris Snow, and son of the late Nick Holmes Snow, Sr. and Georgie Roberts Snow. Nick was an active member of The First Assembly...
WYFF4.com
Shoplifting call at Pickens County business leads to arrest of employee, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — An employee at a Pickens County convenience store admitted to stealing food and lottery tickets from the business and also had enough meth to be charged with intent to distribute, according to authorities. Deputies said they were called to the County Mart on Farrs Bridge Road...
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina school district announces teacher's death
SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
golaurens.com
Laurens County Veteran's Affairs selling ornaments to honor veterans, first responders
The Laurens County Veterans Affairs Office has long been a staple for the veterans of this county. Office staff assists veterans and their dependents in obtaining VA benefits by checking eligibility and gathering information to process both state and VA claims. Laurens County Veterans Affairs Officer Carey Bolt, along with...
FOX Carolina
Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
WMBF
S.C. man stops at store after seeing dad’s car, ends up winning $200,000
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Anderson man won big after he stopped by a convenience store to say hello to his father. After seeing his father’s car at the MD Food Mart on Concord Road, the man decided to stop by and ended up buying a winning lottery ticket.
Student found with gun at Upstate high school
A student at Dorman High School was arrested after being found with a gun.
wspa.com
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.
Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
One killed, one injured in head-on collision
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
Comments / 0