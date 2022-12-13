ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

golaurens.com

New tennis scoreboards at Laurens City Park dedicated to Dan and Martha Wilder

Members of the Clinton-Laurens-Newberry Tennis Association (CLNTA) and Laurens City Parks & Recreation recently gathered at the Laurens City Park courts to dedicate new scoreboards to the memory of Dan Wilder and in honor of his wife, Martha Wilder, of Clinton. The Wilders have devoted over 25 years promoting tennis...
LAURENS, SC
golaurens.com

County Council approves $19 million in projects slated for Laurens County

County documents indicate that $19 Million is to be invested by businesses in the economic future of Laurens County. Agreements to finalize one deal and to get two others rolling were presented at the County Council’s Tuesday meeting - normally, the council meets twice a month but the Dec. 27 meeting is cancelled with its proximity to Christmas.
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Driver dies in Laurens County crash, troopers say

LAURENS, S.C. — South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a driver in Laurens County. Troopers say it happened on East Jerry Drive near Snows Drive at around 12:41 a.m. Sunday. They say a 2005 Cadillac CTS was traveling south, went off the left side of...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Man dies in fire in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The North Greenville Fire Department and Greenville County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a fire that killed one man Sunday in Travelers Rest. Deputies said the fire happened at the 5600 block of Locust Hill Road. In a neighborhood where residents said it’s typically quiet, Darlene Hoffman, who lives on Locust […]
TRAVELERS REST, SC
golaurens.com

Clinton woman makes unique donation to Lander University Archives

Good things can come in small packages, at least as far as Dr. David Mash is concerned. Mash, Lander University’s associate director of Library Services, recently received a phone call from Jane McGahee, of Clinton. McGahee told him that she had been going through some things that belonged to her grandmother, Clara Bobo, who attended Lander during the 1930s, and had come across three old Lander College yearbooks.
CLINTON, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver dies following overnight crash in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol said one person is dead after hitting a tree and several mailboxes in an overnight crash. The crash happened at around 12:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 on East Jerry Road near Snows Drive, troopers said. Troopers said the...
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson County Man Wins 200K Jackpot

The Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said 16,000 fentanyl pills and other drugs were seized from a home Wednesday. The 12th Annual TD Synnex Share the Magic fundraising initiative celebrated after raising a record-breaking amount of money in 2022. Gun at Dorman High School. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Authorities...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Anderson police searching for endangered teen who ran away

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Police Department is asking for the communities help in finding an endangered 15-year-old who ran away. Mariah Thompson was last seen on Thursday around Miracle Mile Drive, according to the department. Thompson is described as five foot three and 220 pounds. Her last...
ANDERSON, SC
golaurens.com

Nick Holmes Snow, Jr. - Laurens

Nick Holmes Snow, Jr., 89 of Laurens, passed away December 16, 2022, at his home. He was the husband of the late Rebecca “Jane” Norris Snow, and son of the late Nick Holmes Snow, Sr. and Georgie Roberts Snow. Nick was an active member of The First Assembly...
LAURENS, SC
wpde.com

2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
MARION, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina school district announces teacher's death

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — A teacher in South Carolina has died after her fight with cancer. Spartanburg County School District Six announced the death of Melissa Parris on Facebook. The district said Melissa Parris, who taught first grade at Woodland Heights Elementary School for 25 years, died from cancer. "She...
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

Powerball ticket worth $50K sold in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lottery officials said a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold in the Upstate - and players should check their tickets. The winning ticket was sold for Wednesday’s drawing at Food Mart on Electric City Boulevard. Nearly 9,000 Powerball players in South Carolina have tickets...
ANDERSON, SC
wspa.com

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co.

Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson …. Teenager, adult charged after fatal shooting in Anderson Co. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached …. Coolant leaks from Russian Soyuz capsule attached to ISS (NASA TV) Large development in Pickens...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

One killed, one injured in head-on collision

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified 68-year-old Robert Butler from Cross Hill as the deceased in a head-on collision that occurred Friday, December 9. According to Master Trooper Mitchell Ridgeway, with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the collision occurred around 8:40 p.m. on S.C 39, near...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

