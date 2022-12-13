ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Wake Forest era ends vs. Missouri in Gasparilla Bowl

Sam Hartman takes the field for the final time as Wake Forest quarterback when the Demon Deacons face Missouri in the Dec. 23 Gasparilla Bowl at Tampa, Fla. The record-setting signal-caller has decided to play in the bowl game but made it clear last month that he isn’t returning to Wake.
