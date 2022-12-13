Read full article on original website
High Plains Bank buys Longmont building, announces new executives
High Plains Bank has purchased a building on Main Street in Longmont and announced new executives in its leadership team. The community bank acquired the 5,800-square-foot building at 385 Main Street for $2.07 million on Dec. 1, said John Creighton, the bank’s CEO. “We have needed office space for...
Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland
Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
4 Colorado cities make national arts-vibrancy rankings
After a three-year hiatus, the metro Denver area has once again been ranked among the nation's top communities for supporting arts, but that's not the only Colorado city to make the grade.
Central Denver Office Warehouse Sells for First Time in 50 Years
A 44,986-square-foot office, light industrial and warehouse facility located at 2506-2596 West Barberry Place in Denver that has been privately held since the late 1960s, has been sold to a Canada-based fund for $7,965,000. Prior to the closing, the facility had been privately held since the late 1960s. The property was fully leased to ten tenants at the time of sale.
Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute
By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss. Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton. Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
Coloradans ranked as some of most dishonest people in US
If Pinocchio lied, his nose grew longer. While some lies aren't that obvious to see, there are actually places in the United States where people lie more often, at least that's what a new study shows.
PERRY: The road to reality gets bumpy with Aurora Republicans promoting a way to cheat TABOR
No need to wait to take a spin on soon-to-be-fixed Aurora roads, desperately in need of repair — city council Republicans are spinning all over the project now. You see, Aurora is about to pave pot-holes and crumbling streets across the city with $35 million worth of asphalt and concrete.
Longmont completes initial review of Granary development plans
The city of Longmont has completed its initial review of the site plan for the Granary development, the city’s Planning and Development Services department said Wednesday. The developer, Mass Equities Inc., is set to convert the Granary into a food hall and office space, said Brien Schumacher, principal planner with the city.
Marshall Fire victims may lose insurance coverage as 1-year mark approaches
Marshall Fire families who may have only signed up for 12-month Additional Living Expenses through their insurance company may lose coverage on Dec. 31.
RTD discontinues two DougCo light rail connections
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 14, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) The Regional Transportation District will discontinue two light rail lines connecting Denver with Highlands Ranch and Lone Tree. The service change occurs on Jan. 8.
Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Dec. 4, 2022
City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
Blizzard conditions on the eastern plains leave truckers stranded, with no other options
Every major road in the entirety of northeastern Colorado was closed Tuesday. It hardly snowed in Denver, but the blizzard out east shut everything down. As the roads stayed closed, truck drivers had no choice but to stay at truck stops and wait for the interstates to reopen. "Sitting here,...
Two northern Colorado reservoir projects win final approval from Army Corps of Engineers
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday issued the final federal permit required for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, which proposes to build two new reservoirs in Northern Colorado, to move forward. A "404" permit, under the U.S. Clean Water Act, allows for discharge of dredged or fill material...
City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants
The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?
Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
Officials Issue a Warning to Not Touch Dead Birds in Colorado
Not that you would want to, but here is a friendly reminder to not touch dead birds in Colorado. Colorado Parks and Wildlife sent out a Tweet on Tuesday telling people to avoid contact with dead birds if they are found. The reason for the public services announcement is that...
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Painting company helps homeowner caught in contractor dispute
After the homeowner paid $10,000 upfront, a portion of the work was completed. But a month later, equipment and trash remain on the floor in addition to half-finished projects.
Windsor women wanted for check fraud
Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted on fraud charges. Police said Doris McLean had stolen checks from a residence she’d been hired to clean. Police said she and her accomplice Jennifer Nickerson then used the stolen checks to buy various things in Windsor. They’re wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery, and possession of stolen property.
