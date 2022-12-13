ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windsor, CO

coloradobusinessprofiles.com

Locally Owned Mortuary In Loveland

Viegut Mortuary is the only Loveland funeral home to have the owner’s name on the business. This locally owned mortuary has served the northern Colorado community since 2000. The compassionate funeral directors at Viegut Funeral Home treat you and your loved ones just like family while exceeding all of your expectations. Because you deserve transparency to make the best decisions, the costs of all services and products are available on the website. There are many options available for a loving commemoration, presented with dignity and respectful service. Consider pre-planning your own arrangements—a thoughtful way to take the burden off of your family. It lets you choose the details and it gives you peace of mind. Proud to serve our Colorado veterans’ families.
LOVELAND, CO
milehighcre.com

Central Denver Office Warehouse Sells for First Time in 50 Years

A 44,986-square-foot office, light industrial and warehouse facility located at 2506-2596 West Barberry Place in Denver that has been privately held since the late 1960s, has been sold to a Canada-based fund for $7,965,000. Prior to the closing, the facility had been privately held since the late 1960s. The property was fully leased to ten tenants at the time of sale.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Thornton officials say some new residents blocked by water pipeline dispute

By Kati Weis and Dillon ThomasWhether you're a native with decades of family roots, or a new addition to the Centennial State, the signs of growth — and growing pains — are impossible to miss.  Housing is harder to find, the roads are more crowded, and the demand for drinking water is greater than ever. In that vein, two Colorado municipalities are debating over water, fighting over how to transport a pristine water supply from western Larimer County down south to the city of Thornton.  Thornton city officials tell CBS News Colorado that dispute is costing the city in a major...
THORNTON, CO
Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
lovgov.org

Emergency Unauthorized Encampment Ban - Public Update for the week of Dec. 4, 2022

City Council approved an emergency unauthorized encampment ban ordinance on May 17, 2022 to reduce the risk of fire and preserve public and private property. City staff began operating under an Incident Command System (ICS) Model on May 18 with three working groups comprised of staff from 12 City departments/divisions along with partners at the Loveland Fire Rescue authority (LFRA).
LOVELAND, CO
CBS Denver

City of Denver asks for help meeting needs of newly arriving migrants

The City of Denver continues to call on nonprofits and religious groups to help out as it struggles to meet the needs of migrants. They are arriving by the dozens this month, and it's likely this is just the beginning. The city says 600 migrants have arrived in Denver in the recent months. Right now more than 150 are being accommodated at the city's emergency shelter. A total of 48 others have been relocated to a church-run shelter, and another 52 migrants arrived earlier this week at local homeless shelters. The city's main focus now is getting those who need it a place to stay, especially as the cold temperatures settle in this week."As the days continue we'll make sure that we're able to respond to whatever needs may come up," said Jill Lis, a spokeswoman for the city's Join Information Center. "We want to make sure that everyone has a safe and warm place to stay.City leaders say community support is critical right now. They are collecting a number of items, with a special need for winter weather clothing.
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

Will Colorado see subzero temperatures next week?

Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Pinpoint Weather meteorologist Travis Michels talks with Nicole Fierro about a blast of frigid air set to hit the U.S. next week. Colorado has a constitutional ban on...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
BOULDER, CO
1310kfka.com

Windsor women wanted for check fraud

Windsor Police are asking for the public’s help finding two women wanted on fraud charges. Police said Doris McLean had stolen checks from a residence she’d been hired to clean. Police said she and her accomplice Jennifer Nickerson then used the stolen checks to buy various things in Windsor. They’re wanted on charges of fraud under $5,000, forgery, and possession of stolen property.
WINDSOR, CO

