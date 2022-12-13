Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Henry County Humane Society facilities damaged, fundraiser for renovations happening Friday
NAPOLEON, Ohio — The Henry County Humane Society is no stranger to weathering storms when it comes to its facilities and funding for its non-profit animal shelter operations. But this time, a literal storm has created a desperate need. The building that houses the no-kill animal shelter has faced...
13abc.com
Bowling Green City Schools closing Friday due to student, staff illness
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green City Schools will be closed on Friday because so many students and staff members are sick. According to a message to families from district leaders, the school system hopes to slow the spread of illness among the BG City Schools community by closing school on Friday Dec. 16. The move gives custodial staff a chance to do a deep clean of all the buildings.
13abc.com
Small Wood County town makes its mark on the world thanks to the most famous reindeer of all
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - You know Dasher and Dancer and Prancer and Vixen, but the most famous reindeer of all keeps a small Wood County town very busy this time of year. Rudolph, Ohio has a population of fewer than 500 people. But during the month of December, people come there from all over.
hometownstations.com
Over 70 area seniors will be getting much needed items thanks to Lima Memorial's Senior Angel Tree
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Lima Memorial Health System is making the season a little brighter for area seniors. Lima Memorial partnered with the Area Agency on Aging for their annual Senior Angel Tree. The hospital adopted 76 local seniors to make sure their holiday wishes are granted. Hundreds of gifts consisting of items that meet daily needs were loaded up at the Lima Memorial welcome center to get sorted and delivered. The holidays can be especially challenging for our seniors who lack family support, and organizers say the goal is to remind them they are thought of and appreciated.
United Way of Hancock County relaunching tax assistance program
FINDLAY, Ohio — It's been gone for a few years now, but the United Way of Hancock County is bringing back a program it says is vital in helping people file their taxes: the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance. The VITA program was shelved during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
Maumee City Schools hires new superintendent
MAUMEE, Ohio — Maumee City Schools hired the district's current superintendent, Steve Lee, as the new superintendent under a four-and-a-half-year contract at a board of education meeting Monday. Lee has served in the interim role since July 29 when he took over for outgoing superintendent Todd Cramer after he...
Get ready for cuteness overload: How to watch the new polar bear twins at the Toledo Zoo online
CLEVELAND, Ohio-- The public won’t get a chance to see them in person until sometime this spring, but the Toledo Zoo is offering a sneak peek of its two new polar bear cubs, born Dec. 1, via a special YouTube live stream. The YouTube channel will be available 9...
WLWT 5
Ohio zoo announces 43-year-old elephant is pregnant
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Zoo family is growing. The zoo announced its 43-year-old African elephant Renee is pregnant and due in the spring of 2024. It's the elephant's third pregnancy through artificial insemination. The sex of the calf is unknown at this time. Elephant pregnancy lasts about 23...
WTOL-TV
RECIPE: Christmas Tree Cake Dip as seen on Good Day
TOLEDO, Ohio — Christmas Tree Cake Dip. Amanda and Diane tried out this unique and indulgent holiday recipe on Good Day. Here is the recipe so you can make it at home:. 10 Little Debbie cakes (+1 for garnish) 1/4 cup butter. 8 oz. cream cheese. 1/4 cup milk.
bgindependentmedia.org
County park district divvies up $100,000 to spruce up community parks
Village and township parks throughout the county will see new playground equipment, picnic tables, benches and ballfield bleachers in 2023 – compliments of the Wood County Park District. Each year the county park district receives applications for local park projects, with the promise to share $100,000 of its 1-mill...
13abc.com
THS is helping homeless pets during the holidays
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - During the holidays, being home is important to a lot of us. Getting as many shelter animals into temporary homes for the holidays is a big goal for the staff at the Toledo Humane Society, too. There’s a special program to do just that. If...
WLWT 5
Puppies abandoned in the cold outside Ohio shelter up for adoption
MAUMEE, Ohio — Puppies who were abandoned in the cold at an Ohio animal shelter are up for adoption. The Toledo Humane Society said the litter was abandoned in the shelter's play yard where staff found them freezing cold. "We understand that it can be frustrating to have nowhere...
Beacon
LogistiQ makes waves as Port Clinton distribution hub
LogistiQ is a brand new 100-year-old company with deep roots in American ingenuity and manufacturing excellence. A dynamic part of the LEWCO family, LogistiQ is a vertically integrated, conveyance solutions provider, purpose-built for the e-commerce distribution market. On Thursday, Dec. 8, LogistiQ, a Division of LEWCO Inc., had a ribbon...
bgindependentmedia.org
Manufacturer to build $536M plant and bring 450 jobs to BG
A manufacturer has chosen Bowling Green for the site of a $536 million facility expected to generate 450 new jobs. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef announced today that Abbott has selected a site in Bowling Green for a new manufacturing facility that will produce specialty and metabolic powder nutritional products.
bgindependentmedia.org
BG school parents asked to help slow the spread of sickness as student absences increase
Bowling Green Superintendent Francis Scruci sent out an email Monday enlisting the help of parents and guardians to help slow the spread of illnesses that are becoming prevalent in the district. An increase in students absences have been recorded the past two school days. So Scruci sent home the following...
13abc.com
Bowling Green welcomes new business to former Wall Street Journal site
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (WTVG) - Vital & FHR America LLC (Vital/FHR) are looking to employ dozens of people and begin operations in Bowling Green, Ohio. According to a statement from Bowling Green’s department of Economic Development, Vital/FHR purchased 1203 Brim Road, Bowling Green, from Dow Jones, publisher of the Wall Street Journal, in November.
Food cards to be distributed to Seneca County veterans
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A local veteran's services office will be helping those in need this holiday season while also reaching out to those who may have never used its services. In its third year, the Seneca County Veterans Services Commission will be handing out free food cards to...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Loma Linda Mexican Cuisine
Lawmakers are looking to finalize numerous bills covering everything from education to elections and criminal justice reform. TPD arrest three in connection with the kidnapping of two Toledo juveniles. TPD brought in Carrissa Eames, Crystal Laforge-Yingling and Corbin Gingrich for questioning about the kidnapping of Pittman and Wilder.
wlen.com
Man Killed on Ohio Turnpike Near Perrysburg
Perrysburg, OH – One driver was killed in a two-vehicle crash on the Ohio Turnpike today. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported Wednesday that the crash occurred early this morning, at about 12:54 AM. The collision happened on the Ohio Turnpike, westbound, near MP67.7 in Wood County’s Perrysburg Township....
East side apartment development seeks approval
LIMA — A new development on Lima’s east side hopes to grow the amount of affordable housing in the city. The City Planning Commission met Wednesday evening to discuss the re-zoning of 323 Calumet. The parcel was purchased by Property Management Professionals LLC in preparation for the new apartment building they plan to complete. The commission discussed moving the parcel from class one to class three.
Comments / 0