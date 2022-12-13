ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
auburn.edu

Auburn University shares $28 million grant to meet rural challenges

Auburn University is one of three universities sharing a $28 million grant award from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, or NIFA, to establish an Institute for Rural Partnership to research the causes and conditions of challenges facing rural areas. Auburn University’s project is...
AUBURN, AL
auburn.edu

Faculty team places first in USDA challenge

A team of Auburn University faculty members from the colleges of Agriculture, Engineering, and Sciences and Mathematics placed first in the national Coleridge Initiative Food for Thought Data Challenge, in association with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The team comprises Wenying Li, assistant professor of agricultural economics; Jingyi Zheng, assistant...
AUBURN, AL

