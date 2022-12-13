LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Political newcomer, Dr. Victor Trevino, will take the reigns as Laredo’s next mayor. Trevino defeated former City Councilmember Mercurio Martinez, III by nearly thirteen hundred votes. After the counting was complete, Trevino received 8,419 (54%) votes compared to Martinez’s 7,154 (46%). Nearly sixteen thousand people cast votes in the city runoff election that selected the final three members that will comprise the new city council. KGNS News spoke to an elated Dr. Trevino who said he will get right to work, “we have to get the master plan for the city that has not been shared, we have to look at the logistics the engineering.” Trevino adds, “the cost has to be informed to the public and then we’ll know exactly even if it’s an astronomical cost, we have to take care of it little by little.”

