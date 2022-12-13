Read full article on original website
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo Police need help identifying woman tied to theft case
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Authorities need your help identifying a woman believed to be tied to a recent theft of an iPhone. According to Laredo Police, the incident was reported on Nov. 3 at the McDonald’s located at 2101 E Saunders Street. Laredo Police posted a picture of the...
kgns.tv
Accident reported on I-35
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - An accident on the highway is causing major traffic congestion. According to the Laredo Police Department, the accident was reported on I-35 Exit 2. This has prompted the closure of the Ugarte Street on Ramp. Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area but if you...
kgns.tv
Dr. Victor Trevino Elected Laredo’s Next Mayor
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Political newcomer, Dr. Victor Trevino, will take the reigns as Laredo’s next mayor. Trevino defeated former City Councilmember Mercurio Martinez, III by nearly thirteen hundred votes. After the counting was complete, Trevino received 8,419 (54%) votes compared to Martinez’s 7,154 (46%). Nearly sixteen thousand people cast votes in the city runoff election that selected the final three members that will comprise the new city council. KGNS News spoke to an elated Dr. Trevino who said he will get right to work, “we have to get the master plan for the city that has not been shared, we have to look at the logistics the engineering.” Trevino adds, “the cost has to be informed to the public and then we’ll know exactly even if it’s an astronomical cost, we have to take care of it little by little.”
kgns.tv
City of Laredo opens paisano rest stop on I-35
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - As the holidays get closer, the streets of Laredo will start to get busy as well as the roads leading into town. On Friday morning, the City of Laredo welcomed thousands of travelers as it opened its paisano rest stop to the traveling public. This year’s...
kgns.tv
First hearing for City Council District 2 lawsuit takes place
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been over two weeks since a district two candidate filed a lawsuit against his opponent for allegedly violating a Texas election law. Friday was the first court hearing in the case. At the end of November, Candidate Ricardo Rangel filed a lawsuit against Daisy...
Comments / 0