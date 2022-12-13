Read full article on original website
Related
Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now
The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much...
People Making 6 Figures Are Shopping at Dollar Stores — Here’s What They Are Buying
With inflation at a four-decade high and Americans' wallets being hard hit, wealthier shoppers are now also turning to Dollar General, according to CEO Todd Vasos. Dollar Tree: 5 High-Quality...
Surprise: Dollar Tree's $1.25 price strategy is actually working
When Dollar Tree said it would raise prices to $1.25 after 35 years sticking to $1, some fans protested and industry analysts questioned the decision.
Costco’s Online Business Craters
Costco's online sales have faltered badly, contributing to poor quarterly results and showing that management continues to move the company in the wrong direction.
Motley Fool
Buy Starbucks Stock Now and Thank Me Later
Starbucks’ net revenue advanced higher in its fourth quarter, while inflation weighed on profits. The company’s dividend should have plenty of room to run higher in the future. The stock’s valuation isn’t excessive for its quality. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Costco Allowing Shopping Without a Membership
A partner program will allow for delivery but not in-store shopping. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com and EatThis.com.
People who make more than $100,000 a year are grocery shopping at Walmart, and it's giving the chain a major edge over its rivals
Americans' budgets have been strained for months, which has nudged wealthier shoppers away from higher-end grocery chains and toward Walmart's aisles.
msn.com
Costco plans to open 24 stores this year, including 15 throughout the US
Costco plans to open up a net of 24 stores this fiscal year, Chief Financial Officer Richard Galanti said during a company earnings call Thursday. According to Galanti, seven of those stores opened during the first quarter of Costco's fiscal year, which began on September 1. One of those new store openings was Costco's first store in New Zealand, and another was the retailer's first store in Sweden.
How stores ended up with too many (wrong) clothes
Remember when we couldn't get enough athleisure? Or pajamas? Now, the hottest question for clothing retailers is whether they've got an "inventory glut." For shoppers, this means discounts.
Retailers Are Cracking Down on Returns This Holiday Season
The holiday shopping season is chaotic enough without worrying about purchase returns. In 2022, however, the traditional retail return exchange won’t be as easy as it’s been in recent years. That’s due to the rising number of actual retail purchase returns, the staggering amount of money involved in...
ValueWalk
Costco vs Amazon: An End Of The Year Showdown
Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) and Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) are both giants in their respective industry sectors, but while they may approach their commercial businesses differently, they have a lot of similarities. And as the end of the year approaches, it appears their stocks may have a few similarities as well. ESG Isn’t...
ValueWalk
Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
Tennessee-based Tractor Supply has been forming a potentially bullish cup-with-handle pattern, with a potential buy point near $230. Analysts have a “moderate-buy” rating on the stock with a price target of $235.94, a potential upside of 10.88%. The three-year revenue growth rate is 20%, and its three-year earnings...
ValueWalk
These Are The 10 Biggest Companies With Under 10% Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors are companies or organizations that invest on the behalf of others. These include insurance companies, mutual funds, hedge funds, and more. Such investors are known to be more knowledgeable, and hence, companies with high institutional ownership are seen to possess high potential. On the other hand, many believe...
ValueWalk
Are Stocks In A New Downtrend?
Stocks sold off on Thursday, as Central Banks signaled more tightening ahead. Is this a new downtrend?. The S&P 500 index lost 2.49% on Thursday, as it extended its short-term downtrend after breaking below the 4,000 level. The market continued to react on Wednesday’s FOMC interest rate hike. Yesterday it went the lowest since November 10.
ValueWalk
S&P 500 – How About A Bounce?
S&P 500 continued in the post-FOMC direction, and managed to keep above the 3,905-3,910 support. Arguably it could have done better as the bond market retreated from its meekly positive posture only before the closing bell. The buyers didn‘t stage even a dead cat bounce, and that means Friday‘s option...
Walmart closed 160 stores in 27 states across the US, warns of higher prices, more closures due to increased shoplifting
Walmart's CEO revealed that a significant uptick in theft at its stores across the country could mean more store closers and higher prices at the ones that remain open, according to a news source.
Walmart CEO says inflation on toys and clothing is letting up. This could help the retailer put a dent in its excess inventory.
The softening inflation in non-essential categories comes as Walmart has tried to clean out its inventory heading into 2023.
ValueWalk
Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
Bluechip tech company Jabil delivers results to investors. Adobe, another blue-chip winner in the tech world, has also raised guidance for 2023. Capital returns will help support share prices for each company in 2023. The outlook for next year is cloudy. Tech may be one of the more unlucky sectors...
Primark to open 10 shops before Christmas amid ‘encouraging’ sales
Primark will open 10 new shops before Christmas as it continues with its expansion plan, the budget fashion retailer’s owner Associated British Foods (ABF) said.The announcement comes after ABF held firm on its trading guidance for the year ahead of its annual general meeting on Friday.Michael McLintock, chairman of the business, maintained its forecasts despite warning the company expects “further significant input cost inflation” over the current financial year.We expect a strong recovery in sales given ongoing good recovery trends for store-based retailing, but margins are likely to be impacted by currency and other inflation pressures, and as Primark appears...
CNBC
The U.S. consumer is still stressed and under inflation pressure, says Walmart CEO Doug McMillon
Walmart CEO Doug McMillon joins CNBC's 'Squawk Box' to discuss the health of the U.S. consumer amid the busy holiday shopping season. "A lot of our growth the last couple of quarters has come from people who are coming to Walmart to save money," McMillon tells CNBC.
Comments / 0