Ongoing construction at Coca-Cola Park will meet and exceed Major League Baseball mandates

The Philadelphia Phillies and their Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday celebrated the fully funded, ongoing improvements to Coca-Cola Park that will meet and exceed new Major League Baseball requirements. Mandated by MLB in January 2021, the behind-the-scenes construction at the stadium in Allentown are on schedule for completion...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Popular Easton-area pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem

A popular Easton-area pub known for its pizzas, beer and casual atmosphere is planning a second location in Bethlehem. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, plans to open the new site sometime in early spring. Co-owners Jose Pinargote and John Kehm, both of Palmer Township, opened the initial Wilson location in August 2013. The new space previously occupied 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen and prior to that, Roosevelt’s 21st restaurant, at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. The 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen restaurant closed last month after about three years in operation, Pinargote said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say

An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
BANGOR, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors

Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors. Mike Decrosta, service manager of More Miles Automotive, throws the first tree of the competition. More Miles Automotive on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem hosts the Bethlehem Christmas Tree Toss for Charity on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to raise money for Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley Inc.'s services for survivors of domestic violence.Get Photo.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man convicted for 2nd time in 2 months in high-speed chases with police, DA says

A 34-year-old man was convicted Friday for the second time in two months on charges related to chases involving police, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reports. In the more recent case, Martin A. Baboolat, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, was found guilty by a county court jury of 13 counts of aggravated assault, a felony; 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of fleeing, also a felony; one count of flight to avoid apprehension, six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal mischief, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.
HENRYVILLE, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Lehigh County was in the top 10 for Pa. liquor sales during 2021-22 fiscal year

Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.

A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

