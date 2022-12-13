Read full article on original website
Madison Borough Council 2021 Payroll DataMorristown MinuteMadison, NJ
Man Sentenced to State Prison for Denville HomicideMorristown MinuteDenville, NJ
Get Into the Holiday Spirit With Arts & Crafts Activities in NJMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Safe Routes to School: Shunpike Road Sidewalk Construction Begins Spring 2023Morristown MinuteChatham, NJ
NJ Woman Serves 6 Months For Elaborate Diamond Theft SchemeBridget MulroyWayne, NJ
Becahi, Notre Dame wrestlers take firsts at Beast of the East
Two Bethlehem Catholic wrestlers and one from Notre Dame won championships at the Beast of the East tournament at the University of Delaware’s Bob Carpenter Center in Newark, Delaware, on Sunday. Becahi sophomores Nathan Desmond (113 pounds) and Kollin Rath (138) and Crusaders sophomore Vince Bouzakis (150) finished atop...
Fast falls lead Bangor wrestling to interstate win over Belvidere
Freshman Riley Waldron and the Bangor wrestling team have been tested early on in this winter. Waldron individually, and the Slaters as a team, entered Friday night’s interstate match at Belvidere with a 2-6 record this season. After taking its lumps in three straight dual meet losses to Colonial...
Cedar Crest Boulevard rivals pace boys basketball rankings
There’s still a lot to learn about the Lehigh Valley boys basketball landscape as the schedule creeps toward Christmas. Last week’s schedule, which was affected by weather, prompted a couple tweaks to the Top 10.
Ongoing construction at Coca-Cola Park will meet and exceed Major League Baseball mandates
The Philadelphia Phillies and their Triple-A affiliate Lehigh Valley IronPigs on Friday celebrated the fully funded, ongoing improvements to Coca-Cola Park that will meet and exceed new Major League Baseball requirements. Mandated by MLB in January 2021, the behind-the-scenes construction at the stadium in Allentown are on schedule for completion...
Popular Easton-area pub opening 2nd location at former 21 Crafthouse in Bethlehem
A popular Easton-area pub known for its pizzas, beer and casual atmosphere is planning a second location in Bethlehem. Pints & Pies Neighborhood Pub, 2049 Northampton St. in Wilson, plans to open the new site sometime in early spring. Co-owners Jose Pinargote and John Kehm, both of Palmer Township, opened the initial Wilson location in August 2013. The new space previously occupied 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen and prior to that, Roosevelt’s 21st restaurant, at 21 E. Elizabeth Ave. The 21 Crafthouse & Kitchen restaurant closed last month after about three years in operation, Pinargote said.
Permanent Peace Candle? There was a push in Easton during the Vietnam War. | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Before it was the Peace Candle, it was the peace candle — lowercase and unofficial. Well, first, the massive, temporary holiday decoration in Downtown Easton’s Centre Square was the Christmas Candle, at least for those initial years after the annual symbol’s original construction over the Soldiers and Sailors monument in 1951.
Easton man threatened to kill witness in Bangor break-in case, police say
An Easton man who was previously charged with threatening to kill three police officers following a spring incident now is accused of threatening to harm a witness involved in that case, according to police. Melvin Bisher Jr., 43, of the 400 block of West Berwick Street, is facing charges of...
Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors
Bethlehem tree toss raises money for domestic violence survivors. Mike Decrosta, service manager of More Miles Automotive, throws the first tree of the competition. More Miles Automotive on Stefko Boulevard in Bethlehem hosts the Bethlehem Christmas Tree Toss for Charity on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, to raise money for Turning Point of the Lehigh Valley Inc.'s services for survivors of domestic violence.Get Photo.
Retailers sought, renovations to resume at vacant site of Joe’s Deli in downtown Easton
More than three years after the closure of a longtime downtown Easton deli, renovation work at the site is slated to resume. Architect Jeff Martinson got the endorsement of the city’s historic district commission for renovations at 233-235 Northampton St., the former site of Joe’s Deli.
Man convicted for 2nd time in 2 months in high-speed chases with police, DA says
A 34-year-old man was convicted Friday for the second time in two months on charges related to chases involving police, the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office reports. In the more recent case, Martin A. Baboolat, of Henryville, Pennsylvania, was found guilty by a county court jury of 13 counts of aggravated assault, a felony; 10 counts of recklessly endangering another person, two counts of fleeing, also a felony; one count of flight to avoid apprehension, six counts of accidents involving damage to a vehicle, one count of possession of a controlled substance, one count of driving under the influence of a controlled substance, one count of possession of drug paraphernalia and one count of criminal mischief, the district attorney’s office said in a news release.
Lehigh County was in the top 10 for Pa. liquor sales during 2021-22 fiscal year
Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
Fourth-generation Easton resident Frank Pintabone will run for city council
Frank Pintabone is a fourth-generation Easton resident, a former Easton Area School Board member and a city businessman and investor. He’d like to add one more title to his Red Rover resume: Easton City Councilman. The lifelong South Side resident announced his candidacy Friday in front of city hall.
Man faces homicide by vehicle counts in crash that killed Lehigh County man
A 20-year-old Allentown man is charged with homicide by vehicle while driving under the influence and several related counts after a nearly yearlong investigation into a three-vehicle crash Dec. 19, 2021, in Upper Macungie Township that took the life of a 47-year-old township man, authorities report. John Fifield at 6:26...
NJ Transit bus driver shot at 3 teens, wounding 1, after reported assault, official says
An NJ Transit bus driver was charged with attempted murder after police said he pulled a handgun and fired at three teenagers who allegedly assaulted him outside of a bus Saturday night in Jersey City. Charles Fieros, 48, of Staten Island, New York, was arrested after being treated at Jersey...
Bethlehem crash leaves SUV on its roof, closes Linden Street
A crash reportedly involving multiple vehicles left an SUV on its roof and closed Linden Street Friday afternoon. The collision at 12:28 p.m. in the 3100 block of Linden Street involved three vehicles, Bethlehem police said. One driver was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.
With respect and pledges to persevere, 2 fallen firefighters remembered in public service (PHOTOS)
The quiet of a moment of silence. The roar of a pipe band erupting into “Amazing Grace.”. The solemn click of an honor guardsman’s heel. The adrenaline anthem “Kickstart My Heart” played on the electric guitar. Sounds, songs and stillness all commingled and contrasted on Saturday...
Jewish Federation, ArtsQuest condemn antisemitic expressions at Christkindlmarkt
The Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley and ArtsQuest have condemned the antiemetic hate speech and conspiracy theories they say were uttered and displayed Sunday at Christkindlmarkt on Bethlehem’s Southside. The holiday market is run by ArtsQuest. “At least four people” were seen wearing T-shirts that said, “It’s Okay...
This national retail chain is rapidly growing. It just opened in Airport Road Shopping Center.
A fast-growing national chain known for its handmade plant-based soap and body products has opened its first regional site at Airport Road Shopping Center. Dallas, Texas-based Buff City Soap opened late last month in space that previously occupied SneakerKing at the Hanover Township, Lehigh County shopping destination. Another nearby location is set to open in Quakertown, Bucks County. That franchise currently is advertising job positions.
Man upset about pizza order fires shot in argument with manager, police say
A Stroudsburg man was jailed on attempted homicide and related charges after allegedly firing a shot from a handgun during a confrontation over a fast-food order. Stroud Area Regional police say they were called for the incident at 8:42 p.m. Friday at Little Caesars Pizza on Washington Street in East Stroudsburg.
